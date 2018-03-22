Legal Notices, March 23, 2018

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS Draft FY 2018-19 Action Plan For Housing and Community Development Activities The draft FY 2018-19 Action Plan is available for public review from March 22, 2018 through April 20, 2018. The Action Plan describes the intended use of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018-19 (July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019). The annual Action Plan implements the City of Encinitas FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan identifies the housing and community development needs, strategies and proposed implementation actions for the five-year period. The grant amount may increase or decrease from 0%-20% depending on the final FY 2018 approved by Congress. For FY 2018-19, the City of Encinitas anticipates receiving a ten percent reduction in grant allocation from the current year and estimates receiving approximately $264,779 of CDBG funds in FY 2018-19, including $88 in reallocated funds from a prior year. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA, or as soon as possible thereafter, to consider and approve the FY 2018-19 Action Plan. All comments received on the draft Action Plan will be provided to Council for consideration. The proposed CDBG budget allocates approximately: $39,703 for public services; $52,938 for planning and administration; and, $172,138 for capital improvement activities. Public services include: homeless prevention and shelter, youth services, and senior services. Planning and administration include: program administration and fair housing services. Capital improvements include: improvements to a childcare facility, and a Residential Rehabilitation program. The draft FY 2018-19 Action Plan is available for review at the City’s Development Services Department located at City Hall during regular business hours, at the Encinitas Community Center, Encinitas and Cardiff public libraries, and on the City’s website at www.EncinitasCa.gov. Please provide comments on the draft FY 2018-19 Action Plan to Nicole Piano-Jones, by e-mail at NPiano@EncinitasCa.Gov; or by mail to City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. You may also provide comments at the public hearing on April 18, 2018 at 6pm. If you have any questions or wish additional information, please call (760) 943-2237. 03/23/18 CN 21528

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF ENCINITAS Substantial Amendment to the FY 2015-19 Consolidated Plan For Housing and Community Development Activities The City of Encinitas’ proposed Substantial Amendment to FY 2015-19 Consolidated Plan will be available for public review and comment beginning on March 22, 2018. The City Council approved the FY 2015-20 Consolidated Plan at a public hearing on April 22, 2015. The City Council approved the first substantial amendment to the FY 2015-19 Consolidated Plan on September 20, 2017. The proposed Substantial Amendment extends the approved FY 2015-19 Consolidated Plan for an additional year. The anticipated goals and resources have been revised accordingly. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Substantial Amendment to the FY 2015-19 Consolidated Plan is available for review and comment from March 22, 2018 to April 20, 2018. The document can be found at the City’s Development Services Department located at City Hall during regular business hours, on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov, at the Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and at the Encinitas Community Center. Please submit comments in writing no later than April 20, 2018 to: Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at npiano@encinitasca.gov or at City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. The City Council will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA. You may also provide comments on the Substantial Amendment to FY 2015-19 Consolidated Plan at that meeting. For questions or additional information, contact Nicole Piano-Jones at (760) 943-2237. 03/23/18 CN 21527

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT PLANNING DIVISION REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) GRAFFITI ABATEMENT AND PROPERTY CLEANUP ASSISTANCE SERVICES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (City) is inviting proposals for As-Needed Graffiti Abatement and Property Cleanup Assistance Services. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected vendor. The City reserves the right to further negotiate the terms and conditions of the contract. This project will be awarded based on demonstrated ability and performance providing similar services at a fair and reasonable cost, and may not be awarded to the lowest bidder. COMPLETE RFP/ CONTRACT INFORMATION: The website for this RFP, related documents, and correspondence is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. DEADLINE: To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 via the PlanetBids website. Please visit http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 03/23/18 CN 21526

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) GENERAL REPAIR SERVICES RFB 2018-01 The City is soliciting Requests for Bids from qualified firms for General Repair Services involving asphalt and concrete work. The work shall be performed on an as needed basis for the removal and replacement of sidewalks, curb and gutters, cross gutters, driveways, pedestrian ramps, and other services in the City’s rights-of-ways. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. State of California Class “A” General Engineering Contractors may bid on this project. The City reserves the right to further negotiate the terms and conditions of the contract. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 via the PlanetBids. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21514

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2018-02 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to address state law regarding junior accessory dwelling units”. The ordinance provides amendments to implement Assembly Bill 2406 (AB 2406) through the implementation of regulations concerning junior accessory dwelling units in residential zones. The proposed amendments provide for the creation of junior accessory dwelling units within a previously constructed single-family residence on lots zoned for single-family and multi-family use and that ordinance shall designate areas within the jurisdiction of the local agency where junior accessory dwelling units may be permitted and the designation of areas may be based on criteria that may include, but are not limited to, the adequacy of water and sewer services and the impact of accessory dwelling units on traffic flow and public safety. Ordinance 2018-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 14, 2018 and adopted at a Regular City Council meeting held on March 14, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/23/18 CN 21512

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2018-01 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to address changes in state law regarding accessory dwelling units.” The ordinance provides amendments to implement Senate Bill 1069 (SB 1069) and Assembly Bill 2299 (AB 2299) through the implementation of regulations concerning accessory dwelling units in residential zones. The proposed amendments address matters including unit size, parking, fees, and other requirements, that are not so arbitrary, excessive, or burdensome so as to unreasonably restrict the ability of homeowners to create accessory dwelling units in zones in which they are authorized by local ordinance. Ordinance 2018-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 14, 2018 and adopted at a Regular City Council meeting held on March 14, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/23/18 CN 21511

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Montgomery Avenue Sidewalk Improvements CS17C Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on Thursday, April 5, 2018. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of concrete curbs, installing concrete sidewalk, installing curb and gutter, installing curb ramps, installing roadway signs, installing pavement markings, installing retaining wall and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $93,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently execute the work to completion within thirty (30) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday, March, 15, 2018 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: Bids shall be submitted electronically to the city utilizing PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) upon blank forms furnished by the City. No bid will be considered unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City. The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the plans and specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on Monday, April 2, 2018. All questions regarding this project shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of One-Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least five business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid, but shall rather rely solely upon the written Contract Documents and any contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. Any questions regarding registering as a vendor or utilizing the PlanetBids website should be sent in writing to Matt Widelski at mwidelski@encinitasca.gov. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Christopher L. Magdosku, City Engineer DATE: _______ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 03/16/18, 03/23/18 CN 21488

APN: 157-391-32-00 TS No: CA08001501-17-1 TO No: 8718996 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 26, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 2, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0075386, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by LINDA L. Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to construct a new telecommunications tower facility located at 7323 Sitio Salvia, Carlsbad, San Diego County, California, 92009. The new facility will consist of a 35-foot stealth structure/monoeucalyptus tower and associated ground-level support equipment. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6118000792-TC c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail S, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (339) 234-2597. 03/23/18 CN 21529

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on April 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at above address as follows: Sofas, dressers, entertainment centers, television, shelves, patio furniture, bar b q grill, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, bags belonging to the following: Unit Name 337 May, Matthew 502 Mendez, Marco 518 Moreno, Taylor 688 Pedroni, Christine Auction held by West Coast Auctions, Lic. A2292 760-724-0423 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21536

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Matt Davis Misc. Household Goods Matthew Ashley Davis Misc. Household Goods Daniel Eaton Misc. Household Goods Daniel Carl Eaton Misc. Household Goods Lisa Parr Misc. Household Goods Lisa Marie Parr Misc. Household Goods Kurt Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Kurt Wayne Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Ala Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Ala Carmen Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Thomas M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Household Goods Jesse J McKnight Misc. Household Goods Jesse James McKnight Misc. Household Goods Kim Dayus Misc. Household Goods Kimberly Anne Dayus Misc. Household Goods Debra Warren Misc. Household Goods Debra Lynn Warren Misc. Household Goods James G. Kistler Misc. Household Goods James Gilbert Kistler Misc. Household Goods Ray Golingan Misc. Household Goods Raymond Anthony Ramirez Golingan Misc. Household Goods Serena Woodham Misc. Household Goods Serena Marie Woodham Misc. Household Goods Josh Vest Misc. Household Goods Joshua Wayne Vest Misc. Household Goods Tomiko K. Rachal Misc. Household Goods Tomiko Kalon Rachal Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Faith A. Ernest Misc. Household Goods Faith Anesta Ernest Misc. Household Goods Bob Calder Trailer Box Robert Leroi Calder Trailer Box All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21531

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5, 2018, at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: David Liebensohn Misc. Household Goods. David R. Liebensohn Misc. Household Goods. James Crisp Misc. Household Goods. Daniel Klusty Misc. Household Goods. Daniel L. Klusty Misc. Household Goods. Daniel Lee Klusty Misc. Household Goods. Liesl Wagner Misc. Household Goods. Liesl M. Wagner Misc. Household Goods. Liesl Marie Wagner Misc. Household Goods. John Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Items, Etc…. John D. Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Items, Etc….. John David Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Items, Etc….. Laszlo Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo A. Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo Andrew Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Felipe Gomez Misc. Household Goods. Felipe N. Gomez Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo J. Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Juan Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo J. Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Juan Morales Misc. Household Goods. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21530

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5th, 2018 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Valentin Jimenez Misc Household goods Valentin Jimenez Miralrio Misc Household goods James D. Mazon Misc Household goods James Dean Mazon Misc Household goods Residence Inn Marriott c/o Timothy C. Moore Misc Household goods Residence Inn Marriott c/o Timothy Craig Moore Misc Household goods Linden A. Burzell Misc Household goods Linden Allen Burzell Misc Household goods Jose Armenta Misc Household goods Jose Jr Armenta Misc Household goods Jose Armenta Jr Misc Household goods Jennifer Browne Misc Household goods Jennifer Gail Browne Misc Household goods Teresa A. Corum Misc Household goods Teresa Ann Corum Misc Household goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago Misc Household goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Misc Household goods Travis Travernier Misc Household goods Travis Charles Tavernier Misc Household goods Mark VanMantgem Misc Household goods Daniel A. Wingo Misc Household goods Daniel Austin Wingo Misc Household goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21525

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Jonathan Uriarte Misc. Household Goods Jonathan I Uriarte Misc. Household Goods Jonathan Israel Uriarte Misc. Household Goods Robert L Duenckel Misc. Household Goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Mroczynski Misc. Household Goods Cheryl D Mroczynski Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Darlene Mroczynski Misc. Household Goods Jordan Scaparo Misc. Furniture Jordan Abram Scaparo Misc. Furniture Cody Groom Misc. Household Goods Cody Evenrud Groom Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21524

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAROMIR ASTL Case# 37-2017-00045960-PR-LA-CTL ROA #16 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jaromir Astl. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Dennis Astl, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Dennis Astl, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 02, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Cheryl Edwards Tannenberg, 707 Broadway #1750, San Diego CA 92103 Telephone: 619.525.1655 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21515

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SPENCER C. BETZ Case # 37-2018-00012378-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Spencer C. Betz. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Maria Leyva Cortez in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Maria Leyva Cortez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 15, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 Room: Judge Bostwick located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bobby Kouretchian, 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #302, Carlsbad CA 92011. Telephone: 760.487.8330 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21513

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) DN188675 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Margarita Hale Flores. You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Paul Cruz Mendivil Jr. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Paul Cruz Mendivil Jr., 15004 Cool Valley Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 949.690.2308 Date (Fecha): 02/14/17 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), R. Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21491

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD JAMES ROMANELLO aka RICH ROMANELLO Case # 37-2018-00011519-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard James Romanello aka Rich Romanello. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Thomas P. Sayer, Jr. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Thomas P. Sayer, Jr. be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 1, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas P. Sayer, Jr., 9984 Scripps Ranch Blvd #284, San Diego CA 92131. Telephone: 858.335.9590 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21484

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HENRY JOHN DEUTSCHENDORF II Case# 37-2018-00006978-PR-LA-CTL ROA #1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Henry Deutschendorf, aka Hank Deutschendorf. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Angela Deutschendorf, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Angela Deutschendorf, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Angela Deutschendorf, 1131 Thomas Way, Escondido CA 92027 Telephone: 858.344.0485 03/09/18, 03/16/18, 03/23/18 CN 21461

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 03/09/18, 03/16/18, 03/23/18 CN 21455

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00030218-CU-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Ayad Appasa, Hala Butros; and DOES 1 to 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Dana Barbara Potts. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robert J. Pecora 106167, Law Office of Robert J. Pecora, 7855 Ivanhoe Ave. #408, La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 858.454.4014 Date: (Fecha): 08/16/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) G. Dixon-Cosby, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21433

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048397-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Beatriz Ibanez on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez changed to proposed name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 12, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Feb 22, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007190 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Real Estate; B. Beacon. Located at: 1596 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Ashley Benwell, 656 Jocelyn Way, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Ismael Nevarez, 1009 Foxglove View, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2018 S/Lauren Ashley Benwell, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005894 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barefoot Movers. Located at: 2182 S Coast Hwy Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juan Rodrigo Gallego, 2182 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Rodrigo Gallego, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007202 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starship and Seasalt. Located at: 806 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natascha Catarina Moyer, 806 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2018 S/Natascha Catarina Moyer, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007553 Filed: Mar 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Special Touch House Cleaning Agency; B. North Coast Window Cleaning. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd #423, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stanert & Sons Inc., 1345 Encinitas Blvd #423, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2000 S/Julia Greenan Stanert, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006255 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ToolsMaven Consulting. Located at: 1709 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 3960 W. Point Loma Blvd, Ste. H PMB 35113, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tanya Botta, 1709 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tanya Botta, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005437 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MROC: Obstacle Course Training Center; B. MROC Training. Located at: 2315 Via Esmarca, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #295, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. O.Y.R. Fitness Inc., 803 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2014 S/Michael D Confer, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007423 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TruLove Healers; B. TruLove Yoga. Located at: 351 Acacia Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Treloar Elice Hocking, 351 Acacia Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Treloar Elice Hocking, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006889 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menopause Fitness. Located at: 1054 Pennsylvania, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: PO Box 5352, Chula Vista CA 91912. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lizette Anabel Yvellez, 1054 Pennsylvania, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizette Anabel Yvellez, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007413 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jet Bicycles; B. Jet Bicycle Wheels. Located at: 6642 Hillgrove Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles E Wells, 6642 Hillgrove Dr., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles E Wells, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006424 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. East West Integrative Medicine. Located at: 838 Nordahl Rd. #300, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Ann Adamo, 700 West E St. #1905, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/02/2009 S/Christine Ann Adamo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007445 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Frog Custom T-shirts and More of San Marcos. Located at: 151 S. Los Posas Rd. #173, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 7711 Palacio Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McNeilly 5 Enterprises Inc, 7711 Palacio Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff McNeilly, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007287 Filed: Mar 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. k&j Remodeling Group; B. k and j Remodeling Group. Located at: 3902 Vista Campana N #42, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth Jacob Gallardo, 3902 Vista Campana N #42, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2018 S/Kenneth Jacob Gallardo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007204 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Poke Cafe. Located at: 3910 Vista Way #115, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lawrence Jay Rothenberg, 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. 2. Shunji Yang, 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence Jay Rothenberg, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007345 Filed: Mar 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friendly RV Rentals. Located at: 719 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Municipal Capital Advisors Inc., 719 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel P Massiello, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006670 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Travel Secret. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucky Dime LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Adler, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006670 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perishable Food Sales & Marketing. Located at: 1081 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Robert Matyasik, 1081 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2018 S/Joseph Robert Matyasik, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007073 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On2College. Located at: 3056 Via Romanza, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elaine H King, 3056 Via Romanza, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2017 S/Elaine H King, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007214 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucky Locks. Located at: 1899 Golden Circle Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyran Jacob Reeves, 1899 Golden Circle Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyran Jacob Reeves, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005399 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jelly Bean Mortgage. Located at: 4325 Milano Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gail Helen Galloway, 4325 Milano Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gail Helen Galloway, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007052 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. International Protocol Institute of California. Located at: 2251 Altisma Way #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marie Betts-Johnson, 2251 Altisma Way #204, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Marie Betts-Johnson, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007057 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grit Coffee. Located at: 250 N City Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grit Coffee LLC, 144 Diana St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Miller, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005671 Filed: Mar 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Window & Door. Located at: 3910 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 1844, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Wayne Hatcher, 3910 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1990 S/Michael Wayne Hatcher, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006487 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Ranch Market. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CRM FRESH Inc., 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/1990 S/Vincent Frank Grillo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006597 Filed: Mar 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bradmark Solutions. Located at: 2055 Corte Del Nogal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 231023, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark L Thompson, 2055 Corte Del Nogal, Carlsbad CA 92011. 2. Brad M Gebert, 7057 Leeward St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2018 S/Mark L Thompson, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007142 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Markee Publishing; B. 2.0 Publishing. Located at: 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 250, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas P Inglesby, 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA 92057. 2. Judith M inglesby, 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2018 S/Thomas P Inglesby, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004538 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ikigai Artifacts Co. Located at: 3986 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mayra Paola Guizar, 3986 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Satoru Yamaki, 600 N Freeman St. #6, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mayra Paola Guizar, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006344 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmonia Health Center. Located at: 2725 Jefferson St. #4B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Leeder, 608 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/1993 S/Cynthia Leeder, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006343 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Plaza Chiropractic. Located at: 2725 Jefferson St. #4B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Leeder, 608 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1989 S/Cynthia Leeder, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006912 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chicano Exagerado Apparel. Located at: 1231 Center Ave. A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessi Juan Garcia, 1231 Center Ave. A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessi Juan Garcia, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005619 Filed: Feb 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outdoor Living Spaces. Located at: 5355 Avenida Encinas #205, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Allen Wagner. 3607 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Allen Wagner, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006661 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Towing Unlimited. Located at: 358 Chapalita Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 236084, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Benjamin Kalmanson. 358 Chapalita Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/1999 S/James Benjamin Kalmanson, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006558 Filed: Mar 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Treasure Box Gift Store; B. The Treasure Box; C. Little Louie’s Gift Store. Located at: 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endless Seas, Inc. 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Brandon Foster, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006034 Filed: Mar 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Studios at Greenbrier. Located at: 560 Greenbrier Dr. #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1114 Leonard Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Victoria Lynn Mish. 1114 Leonard Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Lynn Mish, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21480

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9004193 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Specialty Auto Collision Works. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/04/2017 and assigned File #2017-9029394. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 3879 Mesa Dr. #106, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004578 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shine Screenprinting Shop. Located at: 3365 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jay V Luciano. 3209 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jay V Luciano, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006324 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plaza Studios; B. Local Photo Classes. Located at: 542 W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rob Andrew Photography, Inc. 542 W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/02/2018 S/Robert Andrew Szajkowski, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006243 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Consulting, Inc. Located at: 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Consulting, Inc., 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/2014 S/Kelly Allison, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005229 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nails by Kim Chau. Located at: 430 N Cedar St. #B, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 2752 Derringer Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoang Kim Chau, 2752 Derringer Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2018 S/Hoang Kim Chau, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006213 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hustle N Heart. Located at: 1445 Grey Oaks Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Conrad Lee, 1445 Grey Oaks Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2018 S/Michael Conrad Lee, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21474

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9004194 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Exclusive Auto Body Repair. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/28/2015 and assigned File #2015-022982. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 3879 Mesa Dr. #106, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006283 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Certified Refinishers. Located at: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #871, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brett J Davis, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #871, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett J Davis, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005324 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3 Tiers Designs. Located at: 3575 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Chavez, 3575 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008. 2. Jenna Irwin, 4018 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Irwin, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006187 Filed: Mar 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Michele-Denne; B. Just Love It. Located at: 3425 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Franklin Jones, 3425 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Karen Michele Jones, 3425 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis Franklin Jones, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006290 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Canna-CBD Health; B. CBD-Shoppe. Located at: 1106 Second St. #224, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jerri Lyne Nachman, 1106 Second St. #224, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2018 S/Jerri Lyne Nachman, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006032 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chris’s Aloha Cleaning Service. Located at: 1046 S Cleveland #35, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chris Powell, 1046 S Cleveland St. #35, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chris Powell, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005376 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tynwizcoding. Located at: 1920 Shadowridge Center #104, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. VR Mobile Action Inc., 1920 Shadowridge Dr. #104, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wai L Choi, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005081 Filed: Feb 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Jeweler Times. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #E, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oswaldo Habeto Reyes Aguilar, 4036 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056. 2. Ivet Hernandez, 4036 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2013 S/Oswaldo Habeto Reyes Aguilar, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21452

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005247 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet 101. Located at: 1468 North Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 6695 Tradewinds Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Lynn Park, 6695 Tradewinds Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2013 S/Jessica Lynn Park, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005247 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surfcat Rentals. B. Anesthesia Essentials. Located at: 7011 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steve J Daniels, 7011 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA 92011. 2. Rowena W Daniels, 7011 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Steve J Daniels, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005334 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwest Senior Pro Golf Tour. B. SSPBT. Located at: 1885 Wolf Canyon Loop, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91913. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Blake Little, 1885 Wolf Canyon Loop, Chula Vista CA 91913. 2. Melody Loly Little, 1885 Wolf Canyon Loop, Chula Vista CA 91913. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Blake Little, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005234 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Octaviana Corsetry. Located at: 6155 Carmel Valley Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Suzanne Sala, 6155 Carmel Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Suzanne Sala, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004197 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Natural Magick Company. B. Natural Magick Apothecary. Located at: 4804 Elm Tree Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aaron Lee Frumkin, 4804 Elm Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Lee Frumkin, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005789 Filed: Mar 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mark Young Hairstylist. Located at: 2213 S El Camino #110, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linus Mark Young, 862 Pinewood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linus Mark Young, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005252 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iDream Properties. Located at: 1371 Presioca St., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Neal Rosen, 8717 Fletcher Pkwy. #633, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2018 S/Dennis Neal Rosen, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004328 Filed: Feb 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ghost Wrap. Located at: 541 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #350, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher John Ekkelboom, 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #350, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher John Ekkelboom, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005981 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eco Art. Located at: 1248 Lancer Glen, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachelle Lee Heyveld, 1248 Lancer Glen, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/02/2018 S/Rachelle Lee Heyveld, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005754 Filed: Mar 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Autism and Beyond Consulting. Located at: 3808 Crownpoint Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marianne R Jesser, 3808 Crownpoint Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2006 S/Marianne R Jesser, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004088 Filed: Feb 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Metropolitan Air Park. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Metropolitan Airpark LLC, 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jayson J Christopher, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004500 Filed: Feb 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibration Hardware. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sanghoon Park, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. 2. Thomas Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2018 S/Sang Hoon Park, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003941 Filed: Feb 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Body Network. Located at: 6950 La Valle Plateada, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 2646, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karyn Quraishy, 6950 La Valle Plateada, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2015 S/Karyn Quraishy, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004298 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Teal Bear Partners. Located at: 2279 Loring St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Alexander Glauber, 2279 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/06/2018 S/Matthew Alexander Glauber, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004749 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seduire; B. Seduire 516. Located at: 7938 Sitio Nispero, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Cochran Elias, 7938 Sitio Nispero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine Cochran Elias 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005038 Filed: Feb 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SEA LIFE Aquarium. Located at: 1 LEGOLAND Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LEGOLAND California LLC, 1 LEGOLAND Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2013 S/Peter Ronchetti 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005162 Filed: Feb 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Claim Restoration Services; B. Pro Claim Restoration & Remediation Services; C. Pro Claim Mitigation Consultants. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. #1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 2772 Roosevelt St, PO Box 551, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wesley J Harris, 6550 Ponto Dr. #1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wesley J Harris, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004323 Filed: Feb 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law & Paw Properties. Located at: 1750 Gascony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lennie Noordhoorn Gee, 1750 Gascony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; B. Milton Kampon Gee, 1750 Gascony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2017 S/Lennie Noordham Gee and Milton Kampon Gee, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004691 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Juanaca Home Team Inc. Located at: 1231 Salerno Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juanaca Home Team Inc., 1231 Salerno Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juanaca Nell Lizarraga, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004948 Filed: Feb 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Improvement Specialists ClearView Screens. Located at: 2121 Chablis Ct. #110, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby Steinberg Hall & Associates Inc., 2121 Chablis Ct. #110, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Sam Steinberg, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004469 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hauser Houses. Located at: 810 Crazy Colt Cir., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SD Custom Construction Inc., 810 Crazy Colt Cir., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2006 S/Joseph Hauser, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004500 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gage’s Advanced Solutions; B. G A S. Located at: 1205 N Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Anderson Gage, 4130 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2018 S/Eric Anderson Gage, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003238 Filed: Feb 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful Sounds. Located at: 4061 Manzanita Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92105. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephanie Noel Karpinski, 4061 Manzanita Dr., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Stephanie Noel Karpinski, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004489 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orange Blossoms. Located at: 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tisha Rae Dore, 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. 2. Jon Paul Dore, 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tisha Rae Dore, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004488 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JD Construction. Located at: 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jon Paul Dore, 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. 2. Tisha Rae Dore, 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tisha Rae Dore, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004487 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blissed & Blessed. Located at: 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tisha Rae Dore, 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. 2. Jon Paul Dore, 3353 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tisha Rae Dore, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004970 Filed: Feb 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VenPro Partners. Located at: 533 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gibrahn Verdult, 2632 Abedul St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Gibrahn Verdult, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003337 Filed: Feb 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. V-Twin Select. Located at: 5468 Loganberry Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Victor Michael Padilla, 5468 Loganberry Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victor Michael Padilla, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003128 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Swedish Handyman. Located at: 6479 Kite Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Johan Olof Isoz, 6479 Kite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2018 S/Johan Olof Isoz, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003128 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Nakedblu. Located at: 302 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelliann Camille Swindell, 302 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shelliann Camille Swindell, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004610 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Lift Cacao. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd. B/C, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inner Waymark LLC, 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd. B/C, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas D Meador, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004919 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santa Barbara Funding Group. Located at: 735 State St. #524, Santa Barbara CA Santa Barbara 93101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Drop Mortgage Inc., 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/21/2018 S/Jonathan Maddox, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004688 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rugged Ranch Products; B. American Soju; C. T&R Distributing. Located at: 2110 La Mirada Dr. #200, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SB Diversified Products Inc., 2110 La Mirada Dr. #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2007 S/Marc Song, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004803 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rocky’s Custom Bikes. Located at: 628 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brock Hamacher, 628 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2013 S/Brock Hamacher, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004625 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lobster West Encinitas. Located at: 765 S Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lobster West Inc., 433 Bridoon Ter., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2012 S/Deborah Taggart, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004626 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lobster West Coronado. Located at: 1033 B Ave., Coronado CA San Diego 92118. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lobster West Inc., 433 Bridoon Ter., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2016 S/Deborah Taggart, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004918 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LO911.com. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Drop Mortgage Inc., 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Maddox, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004764 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Offices of Patricia Mendez. Located at: 2171 El Camino Real, #100, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia Mendez, 1975 Vista Grande Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2018 S/Dina Harton, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004839 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harton Real Estate. Located at: 7020 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gloss Tech, 1621 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2017 S/Dina Harton, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004359 Filed: Feb 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EP Smog and Repair. Located at: 520 N Quince St. #10, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Okanemochi Corporation, 10313 Azuaga St. #51, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Quang Nguyen, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004498 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Endurance Dashboard. Located at: 245 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matt Limbert, 245 Delphinium St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/2018 S/Matt Limbert, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004600 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Summit. Located at: 526 4th St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Desiree Crossman, 526 4th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Desiree Crossman, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004840 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deutsch Differently. Located at: 377 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara O Sands, 377 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara O Sands, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004696 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crafts by Rose. Located at: 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #29E, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rosemarie B Generoso, 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #29E, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rosemarie B Generoso, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004889 Filed: Feb 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Changing the Tide Counseling. Located at: 220 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 261 Hillcrest Dr., #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Ethan Rosenberg, 261 Hillcrest Dr., #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marc Ethan Rosenberg, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004579 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Body and Paint. Located at: 320 N El Camino Real #E-F, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ramon Camiro Santiago, 188 Plumosa St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/06/2017 S/Ramon Camiro Santiago, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004590 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beams of Light Jewelry. Located at: 2309 Catalina Circle #197, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Blanchard, 2309 Catalina Circle #197, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Blanchard, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23/18 CN 21392