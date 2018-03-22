Hit the Road: Day-tripping, donuts and more

A grab bag of information for travelers who are looking for something a bit different.

Airstream addicts

Your new mecca is in the making. Airstream, Inc., which manufactures the iconic and much-loved “silver bullet” travel trailer, is constructing a bigger and better plant in Jackson Center, Ohio. The plant, where Airstreams have been built since 1952, is expanding its 255,000-square-foot facility to 750,000 square feet. This will include a new Heritage Center for visitors with exhibits that tell the history of the company’s 87 years and displays of Airstream memorabilia and historic products. Officials say that the new plant (56 miles north of Dayton) will generate 280 new jobs, bringing the total number of Airstream jobs to 1,200. The plant is set to open sometime in 2019. To see photos of the sleek, new interiors, visit https://www.gasmonkeygarage.com/rvs-new-golden-age-leads-to-airstreams-largest-expansion/ and www.airstream.com.

Donut devotees

The Butler County, Ohio, Donut Trail is celebrating the second anniversary of its founding and has added two more stops to the itinerary. Located in the southwest corner of the state, the Donut Trail features 12 family-owned businesses with a combined 372 years of donut-making experience. They’ve created such flavors as s’mores, tiger tails, raspberry cheesecake and Reese’s Cup. More than 9,000 visitors have brought $1 million annually to Butler County since the trail was established in 2016. Visit http://www.gettothebc.com/donut-trail.

Day-trippers

Like to get out and about but don’t like to plan or go it alone? Join Vista’s Culture Caravan, which provides round-trip transportation from the Gloria McClellan Center, event tickets and tour guides. A sampling of past and upcoming trips includes Indian Wells Tennis Tournament; the San Diego Symphony; San Juan Capistrano; and Cirque du Soleil. Call Veronica at (760) 643-2828 or email vgiancola@cityofvista.com.

Space nerds

Las Cruces, New Mexico, is the place to be April 12 to April 14 if you love the space program or want to learn about it. The city (225 miles south of Albuquerque) is hosting the state’s first-ever Space Festival. The theme is “Making Space for Everyone,” and the event will feature a mobile planetarium; flight simulation specifically tailored to space travel; lectures on space travel and stargazing; space ship replicas; and free space-themed movies at the Rio Grande Theater on Main Street in Las Cruces. Also presenting are experts from Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic, New Mexico Space History Museum, University of Texas El Paso’s aerospace program, and the Experimental Aircraft Association. https://www.lcspacefestival.com/

Campers

Make new friends, learn new skills and become a champion for California’s state parks. Join a volunteer work crew that helps maintain campsites and trails. Free camping during work weekends and kids 12 years and older are welcome with a legal guardian. Participants must RSVP with Michele.Hernandez@parks.ca.gov. Visit calparks.org/parkchampions to register and to see a complete calendar of upcoming projects.

Airline passengers

Have you ever been stuck sitting next to a less-than-desirable passenger on an airplane flight?

You aren’t the only one, according to a survey taken by travel website www.US.Jetcost.com. It asked more than 4,700 people about their “biggest issues relating to fellow airplane passengers.” Here is a list of the most annoying traits and how many respondents had experienced these problems: Unpleasant body odor — 66 percent; excessive alcohol consumption — 61 percent; public displays of affection — 55 percent; excessive sweating — 39 percent; arguing with other travelers — 37 percent.

Only one in five passengers asked to switch seats, and of those, less than a third were successful.

If you have an adventure and photos that you’d like to share, email E’Louise at eondash@att.net. More photos and commentary can be found at www.facebook.com/elouise.ondash.