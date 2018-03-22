CSUSM soccer player forms Girl Scout ‘Super Troop’

SAN MARCOS — It’s the slogan Girls Scouts hold dear to the hearts: “Do a good turn daily.”

Cal State San Marcos soccer player Holly Isaacs not only believes it, she lives it. Knowing what Girls Scouts did for her, she wanted to guarantee others had similar opportunities.

But instead of lending a helping hand with an existing troop, Isaacs started her own.

“We call it the Super Troop,” said Isaacs, a senior. “All our girls were on wait lists, meaning there was no room in the other troops.”

Isaacs’ youth included hop-scotching around to different cities when her family moved. Invariably, she would inquire about Girls Scouts but was told there were no vacancies.

Instead of the Girls Scouts experience potentially passing by those wanna-be scouts, Isaacs took action. She started her Super Troop two years ago, inspiring girls from Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and surrounding areas.

The girls, ages 5-9, are doing big things. While under Isaacs watchful eye they grow socially and complete tasks to earn badges.

“I learned so much when I was younger,” Isaacs said. “Learned how to be an advocate for others, learned how to make a fire, learned time-management skills and learned how to be a girl.”

While Girls Scouts are known for their cookie sales, Isaacs’ Super Troop is hardly of the cookie-cutter variety. It has a diverse mix of girls from various social and economic backgrounds

“It’s not limited to the girls’ circle of friends,” Isaacs said. “We welcome everybody.”

Isaacs welcomed an assistant last year, when then-freshman Jessica Harloe joined forces with Isaacs. Harloe also plays soccer and Isaacs knew she would get a kick out of Girl Scouts.

After fitting in, Harloe fights the good fight with her teammate — being there for girls as they mature and grow.

Many of those youngsters attended a CSUSM women’s soccer game, each getting to walk out with a player.