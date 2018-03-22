Council approves new Kites Over Vista exhibit

VISTA — As part of its ongoing effort to continue building a more robust cultural life in the city, City Council unanimously approved the newest Kites Over Vista artwork display at the Feb. 26 meeting. Councilwoman Amanda Rigby was absent.

Imelda M. Huerta, management analyst for the city of Vista, presented the item. She said the Kites Over Vista program has provided a venue to showcase sculptures at public areas in downtown Vista for the past 10 years and has been successful in promoting public art.

“Currently, there are 22 kites in for public display citywide,” Huerta said. “In September, staff released a call to artists for the 10th exhibit of the Kites over Vista program. Twelve kite models were submitted by 10 artists.”

Huerta said the Public Arts Commission selected a total of six artworks on Feb. 6.

The chosen pieces were “Sunburst Ribbons” by David and Lisa Slovis Mandel from San Diego, “Offshore-Onshore” by Alex Gall of Vista, “Bobble and Nod” by Ryan Bulis of Oceanside, “Hope Springs Eternal” by Grant Bathke of Vista, “Context of Awareness” by Niko Meyer of San Diego and “Tortuga de Mar” by John Myer of Temecula.

Huerta said the cost for the art project totaled $19,530 and the funds were available.

Councilman Joe Green was first to comment, saying he loved art and appreciated how the city of Vista supports it.

“The Kites Over Vista program is pretty amazing,” Green said. “I love all the art that was submitted and approved.”

Green encouraged residents to continue to send in more “artsy” ideas.

“We want to see your creativity displayed throughout our city,” he said. “These Kites Over Vista are all around downtown and throughout the town. I love to see my art community at work, and love that this is something that we allocate our resources as a community for because I do think art is important, and it brings a certain uniqueness to Vista that I think is extremely important.”

Councilman John Franklin said he liked the diversity of the art. He also said he hoped that there would be more public input on the art in the future.

Mayor Judy Ritter thanked the artists for submitting their different concepts. She said it was exciting to welcome a new year along with another group of artists.

Ritter also said she would like to see the art spread more throughout the city in areas such as Shadowridge.

After the meeting, communications officer Andrea McCullough explained how the Kites Over Vista is used to decorate and beautify the downtown area while attracting visitors to the city.