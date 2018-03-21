Inside Look: Sage Creek HS robotics team
-
Local scout adds to Batiquitos Lagoonby Steve Puterski, , 0
Protecting and beautifying the city’s trails and lagoons is a longstanding tradition. And over the past month, one Life...
-
Sage Creek robotics team headed to world competitionby Steve Puterski, , 0
Two of the best and brightest robotics teams are ready to face some stiff competition. The Sage Creek High...
-
STANDING UP, WALKING OUT: Students across North County protest gun violence on campusby Steve Puterski and Aaron Burgin, , 0
REGION — Protesting gun violence on school campuses, millions of students made their voices heard on March 14 as...
-
Boys basketball: Torrey Pines’ Sullivan is The Coast News Player of the Yearby Aaron Burgin, , 0
REGION — From Dominic Hovasse to Marek Sullivan, Torrey Pines has developed a tradition of role players emerging as...
-
City has concerns, business community supports airport master plan updateby Steve Puterski, , 2
CARLSBAD — One of the top issues facing the city was back in the spotlight March 13. The McClellan-Palomar...
-
Sage Creek boys soccer completes turnaroundby Steve Puterski, , 0
CARLSBAD — Their season started with humble goals and a new coach. However, the Sage Creek High School boys...
-
Taste of Bressi raises $30,000 for Boys & Girls Clubby Steve Puterski, , 0
CARLSBAD — Hundreds poured through the doors in support of Carlsbad’s kids. As a result, the Boys & Girls...
-
Chamber of Commerce against SOAR initiativeby Promise Yee, , 3
The Chamber of Commerce has added its voice to opposition of the proposed SOAR initiative, which asks that zoning...
Tweets by @coastnewsgroup
-
Sage Creek High robotics team members gave us a sneak peek into their preparations for the world competition! Video… https://t.co/anwhvjFP0N
-
Carlsbad High School senior and Eagle Scout Trevor Radcliff helps boost Batiquitos Lagoon. Photo by Shana Thompson… https://t.co/yhtRDaL3ni
-
Sage Creek robotics team headed to world competition https://t.co/JaOlnGhy6C @StevePuterski https://t.co/wWwwF5VqJ8