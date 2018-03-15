The Country Friends announces agencies to be funded in 2018

A list of funded agencies is below the story
RANCHO SANTA FE — The Country Friends has chosen a total of 52 agencies to be funded in 2018. Since it opened its doors 64 years ago, the Rancho Santa Fe-based organization has gifted close to $14 million to agencies based in San Diego which lend a helping hand to women, children, the elderly, those with special needs and the military.
Marci Cavanaugh, human care funding director for The Country Friends, said the 52 agencies were announced at a special Feb. 2 “Giving Hearts” event at Fairbanks Ranch. Deborah and Les Cross co-chaired the gala.
Since the gala, the word is getting out about the agencies receiving financial assistance from The Country Friends totaling more than $200,000.
Cavanaugh said nearly 25 agencies applied for a grant that The Country Friends had never funded before. She reiterated that there does need to be a San Diego County connection.
“Many times, we’ll have different agencies that are international, but they have a specific program only in San Diego,” she said. “We make sure when they fill out their formal funding application that that money stays in San Diego.”
Applicants also can provide up to three objectives for the grant committee to choose review.
“Agencies are very clear on where the money will go,” Cavanaugh said.
From there, the grant committee will review the formal funding application and pick which objective The Country Friends would like to fund.
“We are very specific as to where that money goes,” she said.
Cavanaugh said the nonprofit would love to fund all those agencies that fit into their guidelines.
“And that’s what we’re really working towards — there are so many agencies that have such a need in San Diego,” she said, adding that she’s also very compassionate about them.
One example she cited was Generate Hope, which helps victims of sex trafficking and is one of the 52 agencies which will be funded in 2018.
The Country Friends works hard on making wise choices, Cavanaugh said, adding how it helps both San Diego North and South counties.
“I think our board takes very seriously on where the funds go, and what we can do to make a difference in our community,” she said.
Cavanaugh also describes the board as amazing while noting a new generation of younger women are joining as members.
“I think the younger women really enjoy how strong our board is and how lean and tight we are as far as our overhead,” she said. “Everyone becomes friends — we are all very committed, and we come from all walks of life, and we are always looking forward to the future.”
Funded Agencies
Angels Foster Family
Network
Alzheimer’s San Diego
ARC of San Diego
Border View Family YMCA
Boys To Men Mentoring
Brother Benno’s
Burn Institute
Casa de Amparo
Center for Community
Solutions
Community Campership
Council
Community Resource
Center
Elizabeth Hospice
Friends of Vista Hill
Foundation
Generate Hope
Girls Rising
Helen Woodward
Animal Center
Include Autism
Jacobs & Cushman
San Diego Food Bank
Just in Time for Foster Youth
Kids’ Turn
La Jolla Meals on Wheels
LightBridge Hospice
Mama’s Kitchen
MANA de San Diego
Miracle Babies
Mitchell Thorp Foundation
Olivewood Gardens &
Learning Ctr
Palomar Family Counseling
Palomar Health Foundation
Partnerships with Industry
Project Concern Int’l —
San Diego
Pro Kids The First Tee
of S.D.
Promises2Kids
Reading Legacies
Reality Changers
REINS
Ronald McDonald House
Charities San Diego
Rancho Santa Fe
Community Center
San Diego Blood Bank
San Diego Brain Injury
Foundation
San Diego Rescue Mission
Saving Horses
Serving Seniors
Special Delivery
STEP
Tender Loving Canines
Think Dignity
Vision of Children
Voices for Children
Walden Family Services
Warriors Live On
YWCA Becky’s House