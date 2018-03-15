Taste of Bressi raises $30,000 for Boys & Girls Club

CARLSBAD — Hundreds poured through the doors in support of Carlsbad’s kids.

As a result, the Boys & Girls Club raised about $30,000 during its seventh annual Taste of Bressi fundraiser on March 10 at the Bressi Ranch clubhouse.

Despite a spat of light rain, about 530 guests were treated to beer, wine and food vendors plus live music, a deejay and a silent auction.

The club received 24 silent auction items, with the highest bid of $2,400 going for VIP tickets behind home plate for a San Diego Padres game.

“I think it went fantastic,” said board member Brisha Cordella. “We are super appreciative of the volunteers, they made it really go.”

Due to the rain, the organization of the event changed, forcing the live bands inside the gymnasium and silent auction up front in the main room. Still, Cordella said, it worked out and made for a more intimate environment.

The main floor was littered with games such as a shuffleboard table and an electronic basketball-shooting stall, while the art room provided board games along with air hockey.

“It was the first-ever year we had rain, so we had to deal with that,” Cordella said.

Some of region’s biggest names were in attendance including Stone Brewing, Ballast Point, Green Flash, Oskar Blues, Modern Times, Karl Strauss, Lost Abbey and Culver, to name a few.

For those with more of a taste for wine, the highlights include Coomber, Eusinus and tastings from the La Costa Wine Company. To satisfy the hunger cravings, the events featured Gregorio’s, Flippin Pizza, Notorious Burgers, Panca Peruvian, Sublime Ale House, BJ’s Restaurants and several others.

As active fundraisers, Cordella said the funds benefit various programs and scholarships to ensure every kid, regardless of their economic status, has a safe place to study, play and grow.

“There’s no kid turned away,” Cordella said. “We have great programs for our after-school program. We have dance classes, cooking classes to homework help and technology work.”

In addition, the club’s enrichment programs also include art and music classes in an effort to provide more variety for the kids.

“This money will go to exactly that, keeping us going and running and providing scholarships where people need scholarships to come to the club,” Cordella said.

The club’s next event is the 66th annual golf tournament at Aviara Golf Club & Resort followed by the popular Vigilucci’s Beach Bocce Ball tournament on July 14.