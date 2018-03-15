‘Swatting’ suspected in San Elijo shooting report

SAN MARCOS — A bogus report that a woman had been shot in a home near San Elijo Park on March 14 prompted deputies to swarm the neighborhood, leading to a brief standoff that ended when they determined that no such violence had taken place.

The fake emergency call — believed to be a case of so-called “swatting,’’ an illegal practice intended to send law enforcement to a particular place as a frightening prank — was received by dispatchers about 2:15 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The man who phoned in the fake emergency claimed to have shot his girlfriend at a home in the 1400 block of Clearview Way San Marcos, Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

Deputies rushed to the neighborhood, surrounded the residence and called out for anyone inside to exit and surrender. A man then appeared on a balcony and told them no shooting had occurred, Giannantonio said.

The resident — a video-game enthusiast who said he had been victimized by a similar bogus 911 call — let the personnel in, and they confirmed that there had been no gunfire and that no one was injured.

Investigators were working to determine who was responsible, the lieutenant said.

— City News Service