Senior Center presents annual Healthy Aging Conference

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is proud to present the fourth annual Healthy Aging Conference at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on April 27.

The conference features dynamic speakers, a delicious lunch, the opportunity to explore senior resources and prize drawings. Master of Ceremonies for the day is Richard Lederer, renowned author, speaker and columnist.

Conference speakers include bestselling author and speaker Edith Eger, Ph.D., Douglas Ziedonis, MD/MPH, associate vice chancellor for health sciences, UCSD; Richard Lederer, Ph.D., bestselling author, columnist; speaker Joseph Weiss, MD, clinical professor of medicine, UCSD; and Lisa Eyler, Ph.D., professor in residence, UCSD.

Title Sponsors for this year’s conference are Casa Aldea Senior Living and San Diego Sleep Therapy. The cost of registration is $30 and includes lunch. The deadline for registration is April 18.

You can register for the conference by calling the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center at (858) 756-3041.

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit senior service organization providing resource information, informational programs, enrichment classes and social activities for seniors and their families.