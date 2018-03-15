Escondido police release the name of crash victim

ESCONDIDO — Authorities released the name of a motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he crashed into a parked car and was run over by a trash truck in Escondido this week.

Scott Edward Sterkeson, 46, was riding a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle about 6:40 a.m. on March 12 on North Rose Street when he tried passing an EDCO garbage collection truck near East El Norte Parkway, according to Escondido police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The decedent attempted to pass the EDCO truck on the right side, struck a parked car and went under the garbage collection truck,” the medical examiner’s office said.

Sterkeson was run over by the garbage truck’s rear wheels, Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney said.

The driver of the EDCO truck stopped immediately and someone at the scene called 911, authorities said. Medics took Sterkeson to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the crash, from blunt force trauma to his chest.

No other injuries were reported.

— City News Service