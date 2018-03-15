CERT to present ‘Are You Ready’ program

ENCINITAS — When the going gets tough, the tough get ready.

The Encinitas Fire Department and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) are combining their resources to present a two-hour disaster preparedness program entitled “Are You Ready” at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 26, at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center on OakCrest Drive.

The free program is tailored to address disasters that are likely to affect Encinitas, including earthquakes, floods and wildfires, that could lead to a community-wide disaster and overwhelm local public emergency response resources.

The group will provide detailed steps to take before a disaster strikes with the goal of minimizing the effects on homes and families. The presentation is available to all residents free of charge.

The “Are You Ready” program was created by Solana Beach CERT officials approximately 6 years

Ago, and has been adapted for Encinitas residents to build a safe and prepared community.

The Encinitas Fire Department started the Community Emergency Response Team program in 2004 to prepare residents for a catastrophic disaster, teaching citizens basic emergency skills and how to respond effectively to disasters as part of a team.

Training is available to residents and workers in Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, Rancho Santa Fe, Elfin Forest and Harmony Grove twice a year.

The program was initially created by the Los Angeles Fire Department in 1985 and has now been established in over 1100 communities nationwide.

Encinitas CERT also provides services to smaller audiences such as home owner’s associations and neighborhood groups. Funding for this program is provided by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

To learn more please visit enccert.org or RSVP for this event at info@enccert.org.