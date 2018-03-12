RSF Garden Club grant application process underway

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club officially announced that its grant application process for those needing help to both fund horticulture and conservation efforts is moving forward. This marks the third consecutive year that the RSF Garden Club has funded organizations in the San Diego area.

According to the executive director of the Garden Club, Shelly Hart, the Club has funded $152,730 since 2015. The application process began on Feb. 1 and will close on March 16.

“As a part of our mission to support horticulture and conservation efforts in the area, we give out up to $50,000 toward projects that are in line with our mission,” said Hart, adding how applicant projects should be economically and technically feasible.

Additionally, it’s also essential that the project reveal a significant benefit such as a community need.

Last year, the RSF Garden Club gifted $52,730 to 12 organizations. The recipients included Friends of San Pasqual Academy, RSF Association Osuna Adobe, RSF Association Arroyo Property, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, Hope Elementary, Aviara Oaks Elementary, RSF Foundation/Roger Rowe Elementary, Buena Vista Elementary, Park Dale Elementary, Carmel Creek Elementary, and San Elijo Conservancy.

Some recipients such as the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum are repeating recipients receiving $10,000 in 2016 and $7,300 in 2017.

“We had 28 applications last year. I expect to have close to the same number or a few more this year,” Hart said. “We are hoping to increase the amount that we give out this year. We will discuss the amount at our next board meeting in March.”

Hart also shared that interested applicants that want to apply can locate the Garden Club’s Request for Proposal (RFP) on their website.

“The RFP includes details about what is expected in the proposal. All requests must be received in person or by mail no later than March 16, 2018, at 12 pm,” she said.

Grant recipients will be notified by postal mail and via email. Hart shared how recipients are asked to send a representative to give a short presentation at the Garden Club’s Annual Meeting on May 23.

For more information about the grant process, please visit www.rsfgardenclub.org or email Hart at shelly@rsfgardenclub.org.