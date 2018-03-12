Adopt a Family Foundation readies for March gala

Supporters of the Adopt a Family Foundation are gathering together on March 18 for a memorable gala. The venue this year will be held at the San Diego El Cortez with a theme entitled, “Celebrating 70 Years of Courage.”

Headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, the Adopt a Family Foundation opened its doors in 2003.

The co-founder and CEO of the foundation Carine Chitayat shared how the theme is honoring the courage of their adopted families who are victims of terror. The mission of the nonprofit is to help victimized Israeli citizens by way of emotional and financial support.

“This is our annual gala and our main fundraiser,” Chitayat said. “We raised just over $100,000 last year, and we are hoping to reach the same amount this year.”

Chitayat went on to say how the proceeds will go to their organization so that they may continue to adopt a new family mistreated by terror.

“Every year, the Adopt a Family Foundation provides a week-long trip to San Diego to one of its adopted families. The trip is very therapeutic,” she said. “In addition to helping emotionally and financially its adopted families, the Adopt a Family Foundation undertakes many projects to help the population who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

Chitayat said that its nonprofit mainly focuses their efforts on the youth located in the South of Israel, primarily in Sha’ar Hanegev and Sderot. The nonprofit offers these children summer camps and extra therapy sessions.

Emceeing the March gala is Fox 11 Evening Anchor Dan Cohen.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Soprano Coloratura singer and composer, Shanee, the first-place winner of the European Television Song Contest, Israel Eurovision.

“Our guests will experience a meaningful and memorable evening, which will include a dinner, live auction, musical performance, and a fabulous guest speaker,” Chitayat said. “We are very grateful to all our sponsors and supporters who make our mission and work possible.”

To learn more about the Adopt a Family Foundation Gala, please register at adoptafamilygala2018.eventbrite.com or visit AdoptAFamilyFoundation.org.