Trio of San Marcos school projects moving forward

SAN MARCOS — Three San Marcos schools are currently undergoing a transformation, thanks to the district’s Proposition K program.

New buildings are rising at Alvin Dunn K-8 school, La Costa Meadows and San Marcos Middle schools, as the school district continues to complete projects from the $287 million facilities bond that voters approved in 2010.

The most visible of the projects is at Alvin Dunn’s campus, one of the district’s oldest, where a two-story building has emerged along Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos on what used to be the school’s athletic field.

Crews are likely to finish the first phase of the project by this summer, with classes moving into the 15 new classrooms by the fall. That will also coincide with the beginning of the second phase, which will include the rebuilding of the school’s multi-purpose room and new fields.

The project’s budget is $17 million.

In addition, when students return to school, the school will be under a new name — La Mirada Academy. The name change coincides with the school’s transition from a K-5 elementary to a K-8 international baccalaureate program, school district spokeswoman Anna Lucia Roybal said.

San Marcos Middle School is also undergoing major changes, including new locker rooms, a fitness lab, 24 new classrooms and various beautification efforts.

La Costa Meadows is undergoing a $33 million renovation. The campus, which currently has 39 portable structures and one permanent structure, will have two new, two-story, permanent classroom buildings totaling 56,500 square feet.

That project is expected to be completed in August 2019.