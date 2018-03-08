Man arraigned in fentanyl death of Camp Pendleton Marine

REGION — An indictment unsealed March 2 accuses an alleged drug dealer from San Marcos with selling fentanyl to a Camp Pendleton-based Marine, leading to the serviceman’s overdose death and the resulting filing of a criminal charge that could send the defendant to prison for life.

Kyle Anthony Shephard, 25, was arraigned March 2 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchell Dembin in San Diego federal court in connection with the death 14 months ago of the Marine, identified in court papers only as “Corporal M.C.”

The 25-year-old serviceman died in his barracks room in late January 2017. He was found lying on the floor next to his computer, wearing headphones, and appeared to have been playing video games when he was stricken, according to prosecutors.

A blue fentanyl pill was found on his headboard, next to a powdery substance and a rolled-up dollar bill.

An autopsy determined that he died of an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller many times more powerful than heroin.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Shephard furnished the drug that ended the Marine’s life. Text messages obtained from the latter’s phone revealed that the two men first met in November 2016.

Over the following three months, they took part in numerous sales of fentanyl and other drugs, and their conversations included comments by Shephard that the pills could lead to an overdose, court documents state.

Their relationship culminated on Jan. 27, 2017, when Shephard allegedly sold four fentanyl pills to the corporal for $100. The Marine was found dead two days later.

Eleven months after the fatal overdose, Shephard was arrested and charged with possession for distribution of about 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills.

The criminal count against him carries a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

“What a senseless tragedy that another young life has been lostbecause of fentanyl,” U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said.

“This Marine was serving his country and had his whole life ahead of him. We are going to hold dealers accountable for the deaths that result from their reckless disregard for human life.”

— City News Service