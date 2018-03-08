Friends of WRC luncheon raises more than $8,500

OCEANSIDE — Everyone who attended the Have a Heart for a Child fundraiser on Feb. 15 had one mission in mind. That was to help raise money for children in need. More than $8,500 was raised, which will go to bridge the financial gap for the youth at Women’s Resource Center.

Nearly 100 guests were in attendance. Taking part in the luncheon were Oceanside City Councilman Jerry Kern, Margery Pierce of the Oceanside Housing Commission and Oceanside City Manager Michelle Lawrence.

Friends of the Women’s Resource Center hosted the event. The Women’s Resource Center helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It offers an emergency shelter as well as transitional housing in Oceanside. Mothers bring their children to the center for safety and shelter, which also helps men since they, too, are victims of abuse.

“The monies raised will be used toward our goals of increasing the children’s counseling budget and refurbishing the WRC playgrounds for the children,” event chair Marybeth Glenn said. “We are looking forward to an amazing year of providing the children of WRC with positive, enriching and memorable experiences.”

After guests checked in for the Have a Heart for a Child luncheon, they perused silent auction items, including a Big Bear Mountain getaway. People selling opportunity tickets were busy since ticketholders were vying for a gift card tree estimated to be worth more than $1,000.

Following the reception, Colleen Barret welcomed guests with a brief introduction. Next up was Karen Bond, a member of the Friends of the Women’s Resource Steering Committee, who spoke about the nonprofit and gave thanks for all the support.

During the three-course luncheon, Tracy Prior, district attorney for San Diego County, spoke about the importance of educating people on domestic violence aimed at children. In addition to spotting it, she discussed the steps people can take to stop it through raising awareness. Breaking the cycle of domestic abuse can be done through intervention and education, she said.

Toward the end of the event, the Fallbrook High Madrigals Choir Ensemble delivered a message of hope and love through songs.

Glenn was thrilled about the great success of the luncheon and extended a warmhearted thanks to all involved.

“It would not have been possible without the support of our members, donors, guests and, of course, our sponsors,” she said.

Sponsors for the event included the Angel Society of Fallbrook, Amigos de Vista Lions, Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation, The Levitt Family, Deborah Harper Homes, and Coldwell Banker Residential.

Glenn also gave thanks to the Vista Valley Country Club and Pianetta Winery.

To learn more about Women’s Resource Center, visit www.wrcsd.org.