Free yourself of stubborn fat by summer

ENCINITAS — Those pockets of fat we all have can be so stubborn. No matter how well you eat or how often you exercise, it can seem impossible to spot treat some areas on our bodies and summer is already around the corner. You’re doing everything right, but those love handles or inner thighs belie all of your hard work. Or the fat under your chin that you can’t hide with clothing, that lower abdomen pooch that seems to expand with every passing birthday.

“What you might have been working for months or years to eradicate we can actually accomplish in just 12 weeks,” Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group said. SculpSure Laser Therapy is the most effective fat melting technology on the market today and it’s not just the results that make it superior to its predecessors.

“It’s non-invasive, there is no downtime and the procedure itself takes only 25 minutes per area,” Dr. Nanos said. “Anyone committed to a healthy lifestyle is a good candidate for SculpSure. It is ideal for both men and women who have been working hard to achieve their ideal body weight through mindful nutrition and vigorous exercise but continue to have stubborn pockets of fat.” This is not a weight loss short cut by any means.

SculpSure is the first FDA-cleared laser treatment for non-invasive fat reduction of the abdomen, back, chin, flanks, inner thighs and outer thighs. “The treatment uses a laser that targets and heats up fat cells under the skin without affecting the skin itself,” Dr. Nanos said. “It damages the fat cells’ structural integrity and they become naturally removed through the lymphatic system. It clears out the degraded fat cells over the course of six weeks after the treatment. And as long as you maintain your weight, you will have permanent results.”

Unlike earlier technologies, SculpSure’s results are consistent. “We see a lot of patients who had previous fat reduction procedures that ended up creating indentations is the treated areas.” Dr. Nanos said. “We are able to help correct those outcomes using SculpSure’s heat technology which allows the effect to fan out beyond the treated area. It gives very smooth results. It doesn’t just treat where the paddles are placed, it reaches 30 percent beyond the targeted area for a natural look.”

Most patients achieve their desired results with two treatments spaced six weeks apart. “You’ll see optimal results in 12 weeks — just in time for summer!” Dr. Nanos said. “We do the procedure right here in the office and keep you extremely comfortable. And less than 30 minutes later, you can go on with your normal day and activities.”

In fact, SculpSure treatments are so unobtrusive that at least one patient forgot she had even had it done. “One of our most satisfied patients came in because she had always struggled with stubborn fat in her inner thighs despite daily exercise and a healthy diet,” Dr. Nanos said. “Her thighs always rubbed together and it really bothered her. So she tried SculpSure and then went on with her busy life and didn’t give it much thought. About five weeks later she woke up and looked at herself in the bathroom mirror and realized she could see daylight between her thighs, which was something she hadn’t been able to do since she was 7. She was overwhelmed with joy.”

SculpSure, as with other aesthetic procedures, has the best results in conjunction with an accountable lifestyle. “Part of our Kind Connected Care membership program focuses heavily on health coaching and mindful nutrition for our patients to help them achieve their health goals,” Dr. Nanos said. “The cornerstone philosophy of Kind Connected Care is to make a meaningful, positive and lasting impact in people’s lives by improving their overall health. One the most effective ways to do this is by holding them accountable. We recognize that every individual is in a different place on their journey to optimal health. When you sign up for our program we are prepared to walk with you on that journey. After an initial assessment with a health coach, we develop a customized plan tailored to your specific needs. At that point we get you set up with our coaching app. It can sync with your wearable devices such as a Fitbit or Apple watch to track your steps as well your food intake, sleep, stressors and indulgences. There is a messaging component to it as well where you can have daily feedback from our health coach to keep you on track with your goals. We’ve seen great successes with it.” From helping to maintain a healthy weight to reversing chronic diseases like high cholesterol and diabetes, the team works closely with patients on a consistent basis to ensure they get the support they need to be successful.

Kind Health Group is located at 351 Santa Fe Drive, Suite 220 in Encinitas. For more information on SculpSure and to learn more about Kind Connected Care, visit www.kindhealthgroup.com or call (760) 701-KIND (5463).