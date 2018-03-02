Build NCC: Night and weekend work planned for LOSSAN rail line

ADVERTISEMENT

Improving the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail line is a key element of the North Coast Corridor (NCC) Program and is why crews are working on various projects along the corridor. In fact, over the next two weekends, March 3-4 and March 10-11, residents in Cardiff-by-the-Sea and San Diego will see crews working on the San Elijo Lagoon Double Track Project, Elvira to Morena Double Track Project, and the Mid-Coast Trolley Project.

The work will occur during an Absolute Work Window, or “AWW,” in which all rail traffic is stopped so crews can perform critical work on the rail road that would not normally be possible while trains are operating. This work could include replacing segments of railroad, installing pedestrian under crossings, and utility work within the railroad right-of-way.

Because crews only have a limited window to complete the work, they often start late Friday evening and work through early Monday morning.

These Absolute Work Windows are possible just a few times during the year and are critical to ensure the timely completion of multiple projects designed to improve efficiency and reliability of our region’s rail network.

Upcoming Chesterfield Rail Crossing Closure

Starting Friday, March 9 and through the weekend, motorists will be experience detours in Cardiff-by-the-Sea near the Chesterfield Drive rail crossing. Construction crews will work around the clock on the rail crossing to install the second railroad track across Chesterfield Drive. The closure will go into effect on Friday, March 9, at 8 p.m. and remain in place through 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent construction noise and lights. Pedestrians and bike riders will still have access through the intersection. Detour signage will be in place to direct motorists.

The work is necessary to shift train traffic to the new second track later this summer.

Once the new track is complete, crews will replace old existing track with environmentally-friendly track from approximately Montgomery Avenue to just south of the San Elijo Lagoon.

For more information about Build NCC and regular updates on construction activities, please sign up for email notifications at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC, follow the project on Twitter @BuildNCC, and enroll for text alerts by texting “BuildNCC” to 313131. Additional information can also be obtained by calling the construction hotline at (844) NCC-0050 or by emailing BuildNCC@KeepSanDiegoMoving.com.

About Build NCC

Build NCC is the first phase of construction in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program. Build NCC includes extending the existing carpool lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to State Route 78, double tracking the rail line and replacing the highway bridge at the San Elijo Lagoon, replacing the rail bridges at the San Elijo and Batiquitos lagoons, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly 10 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2021.