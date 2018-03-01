San Marcos mayor set to give final State of the City address

SAN MARCOS — San Marcos’ longtime mayor is set to give his final State of the City address.

Jim Desmond, who was elected mayor in 2006, is set to term out of office in November. He has already announced his intention to run for District 5 supervisor, a seat that will be open due to another elected official — Supervisor Bill Horn ‘ also reaching term limits.

Desmond’s address, which also doubles as the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce’s annual business recognition luncheon, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 7 at Cal State University San Marcos’ Student Union Ballroom.

Desmond last year in his penultimate address touted the city’s strong financial position but pointed to obstacles on the horizon that the city needed to address, including changes to state law that have led to non-violent offenders being released early and the looming pension crisis impacting cities across the state.

“It’s up to everyone in this room to keep that economic engine running,” Desmond said last year. “My job and your job is to make sure providing housing, and the infrastructure, and the amenities, the roads, the hotels, restaurants and things like that. We have to keep that engine lubricated, oiled, keep it greased up so that it keeps running smooth.”

He also pointed many of the city’s accomplishments, including a balanced $71 million general fund budget, a robust road maintenance program, several major infrastructure projects — including two bridges over flood-prone San Marcos Creek — and a developer-led housing boom that has created various housing types.

Desmond is again expected to highlight some of the most significant accomplishments of the last year and outline upcoming goals in the areas of public safety, parks and community services, community development, traffic and transportation and other quality of life issues.

The event typically sells out with more than 400 people in attendance, including community advocates, business leaders, service organization representatives, elected officials and leaders of city, regional and state offices.

