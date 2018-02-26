Hair restoration options extend to facial and eyebrow hair

ADVERTISEMENT

OCEANSIDE — Trends in facial hair have fluctuated for centuries. Goatees, long sideburns and currently thick beards and mustaches have all had their day in the sun. For those experiencing facial hair loss, certain styles were previously unachievable. But advances in technology over the last several years have enabled specialists to offer hair restoration to those whose hair loss isn’t just confined to the scalp.

“We now have options to help men and women regain their confidence when it comes to hair loss with natural looking results,” Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD, said. “Specialists are able to use minimally invasive procedures to restore hair affordably and successfully.”

The reasons for hair loss can vary, and when it comes to facial hair there are generally three different reasons it occurs. “We see patients that are experiencing facial hair loss for a few different reasons,” Wagner said. “Some men can’t grow facial hair because of their ethnicity, others can grow it but it comes in patchy and sparse. Accidents and scarring can also inhibit facial hair growth.” Disease and aging can also factor in.

“Some of our patients are looking to achieve a thick full beard, others might want to increase the density of their mustache or sideburns,” Wagner said. “Our highly experienced team works exclusively on hair restoration, giving our patients options based on how they want to look and the donor hair they have available.”

It’s important to recognize that we have several different types of hair on our bodies that differ in function as well as texture. “We have hair on our heads, body hair, eyebrow and eyelash hair and pubic hair,” Wagner said. “When doing any type of hair restoration, we need to consider where we are taking the donor hair from and how it will work and feel for each patient.”

Typically, facial hair restoration using donor hair from the back of the head works well. “Whether we are consulting with a male patient looking to increase the density of his beard or a female patient who is looking for thicker, fuller eyebrows, we have a detailed conversation and review any concerns the patient might have as well the reality of the results,” Wagner said. “With facial hair restoration we determine what a patient desires and go over the different hair types.”

Wagner used the example of restoring eyebrow hair with hair from the back of the head or nape of the neck. “When using donor hair from those areas, our patients encounter a level a grooming they might not be accustomed to,” he said. “When we use donor hair, it will continue to grow as if it’s still in the original donor area. So a patient with kinky or curly scalp hair is going to have that same type of hair to the transplant area and it will require the same level of grooming. Whether it’s eyebrows, a goatee, a mustache or a beard, it could require clipping every other day. We make sure our patients are fully aware of this so that they can make an informed decision.”

Facial hair restoration is available using two different procedures. “We have Follicular Unit Grafting (FUG) and the more recent Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE).” Wagner said. “FUG procedures, also known as the strip method, are done by taking a strip of a patient’s scalp and extracting donor harvesting from that strip. FUE procedures, by contrast, involve extracting follicular units one hair at a time from the donor area.” A patient can choose which method would be best for them based on the size of the area they are restoring and the cost.

With either method, the downtime is minimal. “You can be back at work the next day,” Wagner said. “Following the procedure patients might experience some mild discomfort. And in the following months new hairs will fall out and then regrow from the transplanted hair follicle, which is completely normal. As the transplanted hairs grow into their new position, they won’t ever fall out again.”

