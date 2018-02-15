Horse ranch owner gets 17 years for child porn

SAN DIEGO — The operator of a Carmel Valley horse ranch was sentenced Feb. 13 to more than 17 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing photographs and videos that depicted children engaged in sexually explicit activity with adults and dogs.

Christian Clews, 52, who had remained free on bond after pleading guilty last July, was immediately taken into custody after being sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Renee Green told the court that during a search of the defendant’s computer, federal agents recovered more than 800 images and 600 videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

As detailed in the defendant’s plea agreement, the images and videos included prepubescent boys and girls engaged in a variety of sexual acts.

The prosecutor said Clews’ conduct was not limited to possession and distribution of child pornography, but included repeated sexual victimization of minors for more than two decades.

Green said the victims were intimidated for years and finally found the strength to come forward and talk to law enforcement about Clews.

Sabraw sentenced Clews to 210 months in prison and told the defendant he would be on supervised release for 25 years after that.

— City News Service