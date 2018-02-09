Legal Notices, February 9, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (02/09, 02/23 etc.) and will be closed 02/19 for President’s Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Clean Energy Server CASE NUMBER: 16-082 ADR FILING DATE: April 19, 2016 APPLICANT: Core States Group, Cheree Naes LOCATION: 1001 N. El Camino Real (APN 257-040-35) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit request for the construction of a clean energy server consisting of gray coated steel fuel cells, 15 feet by six feet in area and six feet nine inches tall, and ancillary equipment surrounded by existing walls located near the southeast corner of the existing Home Depot commercial site. The subject property is located in the Home Depot Specific Plan Area, Planning Area 1 (Home Improvement Center). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, 760-633-2724, or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Gabriel-Donatelli Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-217 CDP FILING DATE: September 12, 2017 APPLICANT: Gabriel-Donatelli Family Trust (Victor Donatelli) LOCATION: 228 Florita Street PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of an existing home and the construction of a new two-story single-family residence and related site improvements. The subject property is located within the Residential Single-Family 11 (RS-11) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 2 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Item 1 is not located within the Coastal Zone. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/09/18 CN 21324

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) STORM DRAIN INVENTORY CONSULTING SERVICES RFP 2018-02 The City is soliciting Requests for Proposals from qualified firms to conduct a citywide assessment of storm drain inlet and outlet structures in order verify both ownership and maintenance responsibilities. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. The City reserves the right to further negotiate the terms and conditions of the contract. This project will be awarded based on demonstrated ability and perform providing similar services at a fair and reasonable cost, and may not be awarded to the lowest bidder. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2018 via the PlanetBids. 02/09/18, 02/16/18 CN 21319

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, to accept public comments on the needs of lower income people in Carlsbad for development of the city’s CDBG Program’s 2017-2018 Action Plan Amendment. The City of Carlsbad has approximately $750,000 available for allocation to eligible CDBG projects. The City of Carlsbad is committed to using CDBG funds to finance projects/services that provide direct benefit to lower income residents. To develop a CDBG program that meets the needs of the low and moderate-income population, the City of Carlsbad requests assistance from members of the community. Resident participation is critical to the success of the Carlsbad CDBG program. Therefore, the city invites all community members to consider the needs of lower income people within Carlsbad, to attend the public meetings, and to provide comments on the housing and community development needs of lower-income people as part of the development of Carlsbad’s CDBG program. The draft 2017-2018 Annual Plan Amendment will be available for public review beginning on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department located at Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and also available on the City’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov. All interested persons are encouraged to submit written comments on the draft 2017-2018 Amendment on, or before, the Tuesday, March 13, 2018, public hearing to the Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or to Courtney Pene, Management Analyst (Contact information: Phone – 760-434-2010 or email – courtney.pene@carlsbadca.gov) CASE NAME: 2017-2018 Action Plan Amendment for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program PUBLISH: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 02/09/18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 2018-07, Adopting/Approving an Amendment to the TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2017 through 2021. Meeting Date: February 14, 2018 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Place: City Council Chambers, 505 S Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. All interested parties may be heard. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk 72 hours or more prior to disability accommodations being needed. S/Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21261

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Requeza Street Sidewalk Improvements (CS17D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on February 15, 2018. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, removal of concrete, installing concrete sidewalk, installing curb & gutter, installing curb ramps, installing pavement markings, installing concrete gravity wall, installing asphalt concrete, installing concrete cross gutter installing asphalt patching, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $130,240 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday February 1st at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Christopher L. Magdosku City Engineer DATE: _____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 2125

Title Order No.: 5931260 Trustee Sale No.: NR-50653-CA Reference No.: Waters End HOA APN No.: 214-610-49-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE [ATTENTION RECORDER: PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE §2923.3, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 04/21/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 03/02/2018 at 10:00 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 04/25/2014 as Document No. 2014-0165931 Book XX Page XX, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Federick R Licht Trustee of the Brookside Land Trust and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 214-610-49-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 617 Brookside Ct., Carlsbad, CA 92011. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $11,965.42 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Waters End Homeowners Association, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 949-860-9155 or visit this Internet Web site www.innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50653-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 2/05/2018 Nationwide Reconveyance LLC For Sales Information Please Call 949-860-9155 By: Rhonda Rorie, AVP (IFS# 5657 02/09/18, 02/16/18, 02/23/18) CN 21297

Afc-1094 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/6/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 86668 B3951695C GMO 503421EZ 211-130-02-00 KAREN A. BURDACK A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/07/2011 05/19/2011 2011-0259395 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $27394.03 88047 B0340475C GMP533351AZ 5333 ANNUAL 51 211-130-03-00 DUANE ALLAN JOHNSON AND CYNTHIA JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2006 08/11/2006 2006-0571467 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $60478.77 88048 B0401685H GMP681114D1O BIENNIAL ODD 211-131-13-00 ODETTA L. RODRIGUEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2012 12/27/2012 2012-0816562 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14854.50 88051 B0409705H GMP691249A1Z ANNUAL 211-131-13-00 JOSHUA JESSE CARBAJAL AND CLARISSE MARIE CARBAJAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/19/2013 06/27/2013 2013-0404760 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $10430.60 88052 B0420245H GMP692332A1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-13-00 JOHN R. WHIPPLE JR. AND ROSA L. WHIPPLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2013 12/30/2013 2013-0742423 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $22930.86 88054 B0423295L GMO523318A1Z 211-130-02-00 SHEILA M. MARTIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND KIRSTEN A.E.MARTIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/07/2014 02/20/2014 2014-0068612 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25572.81 88055 B0423425A GMP692114A1E 211-131-13-00 HENRY L. FOSTER III AND ANTONIQUE R. FOSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2013 02/27/2014 2014-0079234 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $18357.61 88056 B0423995S GMP683119BO 211-131-13-00 JOSE L. DIAZ AND NATASHA R. DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/22/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089734 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $18199.47 88057 B0424495H GMP702136A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2014 03/13/2014 2014-0099469 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17054.88 88058 B0424505H GMP702137A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2014 03/13/2014 2014-0099471 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $30609.59 88059 B0426495H GMO703238A1Z 211-131-13-00 ERIC D. OLIVER AND KATRINA I. OLIVER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/13/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152140 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $30374.84 88061 B0429835S GMP682209D1O 211-131-13-00 ALISA M. FINKEN TRUSTEE OF THE FINKEN FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 21ST 2009 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/25/2014 06/19/2014 2014-0254433 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25038.51 88062 B0431195S GMP702146B1E 211-131-13-00 RACHEL L. LAMERS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2014 07/17/2014 2014-0298408 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $12884.08 88065 B0437075C GMP541614DE 211-130-03-00 TERESA L. GREENE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/26/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484261 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15589.27 88066 B0438465S GMP683449BO 211-131-13-00 JUNE BRUCELAS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AND KIMBERLIE A. VILLELA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545489 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $40509.37 88067 B0440875H GMP582125A1Z 211-131-11-00 DARLENE L. PETERSON-HAUSCHILD A(N) AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/01/2015 02/12/2015 2015-0064120 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $48278.78 88069 B0442675A GMP592229AZ 211-131-11-00 DONALD E. AMI AND HOLLY L. HALSEY-AMI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/10/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141424 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15745.99 88070 B0442775A GMP702210D1O 211-131-13-00 CLAUDIA DEVITO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2015 04/02/2015 2015-0156097 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $33465.13 88071 B0442975S GMP682250A1E 211-131-13-00 THOMAS LOUIS CAREY AND CLAUDINE GLORIA CAREY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/16/2015 04/02/2015 2015-0156079 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27951.10 88073 B0448345H GMP651320A1E 211-131-13-00 ANDY C. MARTINEZ AND VERONICA L. RUVALCABA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/02/2015 07/16/2015 2015-0375313 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $10266.35 88074 B0449615L GMP651250D1E 211-131-13-00 BERNARD C. ROONEY A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415543 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $28627.43 88075 B0449895L GMP592321AZ 211-131-11-00 ERNESTO F. CHAPMAN AND ANA B. CHAPMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415661 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14037.03 88076 B0456455C GMP661214A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 Pacific Western Bank a California state chartered bank (successor by merger to CapitalSource Bank) 11/10/2015 11/25/2015 2015-0609689 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $43867.53 88077 B0456465C GMP661213A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 Pacific Western Bank a California state chartered bank (successor by merger to CapitalSource Bank) 11/10/2015 11/25/2015 2015-0609687 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27892.20 88078 B0460125S GMP541620DE 211-130-03-00 GREGORY B. FRENCH A(N) SINGLE MAN AND STEVEN ANGELO CONLEY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/06/2016 02/04/2016 2016-0049876 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27892.20 88079 B0460715C GMO522214D1E 211-130-02-00 CHRISTOPHER A. DURAN II A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/15/2016 02/18/2016 2016-0069344 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14496.84 88080 B0464815H GMP663406BZ 211-131-13-00 RANDALL J. GAMBILL AND LINDA R. GAMBILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/16/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213577 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15134.45 88081 B0465735H GMP701202D1E 211-131-13-00 HORACIO ESPINOSA AND SUSANA FLORES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/01/2016 05/19/2016 2016-0243289 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25872.07 88082 B0471545S GMP663302D1Z 211-131-13-00 CHRISTIAN ESTUDILLO A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/28/2016 08/25/2016 2016-0440790 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14262.72 88083 B0473455C GMP653130BZ 211-131-13-00 JOHNNIE E. JONES AND BLANCA E. JONES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/04/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501878 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17790.90 88084 B0474375C GMO501602DE 211-130-02-00 JEFFREY T. SEIFERT A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Pacific Western Bank a California state chartered bank (successor by merger to CapitalSource Bank) 08/28/2016 10/13/2016 2016-0551377 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25275.60 88085 B0479265H GMP661242D1Z 211-131-13-00 HARLAN J. BOSSMAN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND JENNIFER L. HEILBRUN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2016 01/12/2017 2017-0018059 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $12920.06 88086 B0513475C GMO562317AE 211-130-03-00 STEPHANIE ANN DIXON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/27/2006 09/08/2006 2006-0639821 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $28364.57 88088 B0677475C GMP542351BZ 211-130-03-00 HARVEY B. KORN A WIDOWER AND SANDRA K. BEAMAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Advanced Commercial Corporation a California corporation 09/29/2006 10/13/2006 2006-0728166 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $13938.07 88091 B0989475C GMP531147AO 211-130-03-00 SHAWN G. ASKINE AND KELLY R. ASKINE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/06/2007 01/19/2007 2007-0039831 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $16709.98 88092 B1116475C GMP531102AE 211-130-03-00 DAVID A. STIVERS AND ANN R. STIVERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/27/2007 02/09/2007 2007-0091470 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15008.67 88095 B1711475C GMP532404AO 211-130-03-00 WILLIAM J ALLSOPP AND CARLA J. ALLSOPP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/26/2007 06/08/2007 2007-0386999 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $31747.94 88097 B2203475C GMP531446AE 211-130-03-00 MARIE VICTORIA WOZNIAK A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/19/2008 02/01/2008 2008-0051098 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $22814.42 88099 B2357475C GMP533419BO 211-130-03-00 EMANUEL LEDESMA AND GUADALUPE T. LEDESMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2008 04/04/2008 2008-0177811 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $35661.96 88100 B2366475C GMO511149AO 211-130-02-00 ALEX CYPERT A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MONIQUE STEFFANI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/28/2008 04/11/2008 2008-0191936 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23098.11 88102 B2865475C GMO561148AE 211-130-03-00 ROLAND CUBELO AND SHARNELL CUBELO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/12/2008 10/10/2008 2008-0532183 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $7991.76 88103 B3157475C GMO511342AZ 211-130-02-00 SHARAY L. ROBINSON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND ELLEN Y. OLIVER A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Resort Finance America LLC a Delaware limited liability company 02/06/2009 02/20/2009 2009-0083344 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23253.09 88107 B3940795C GMO512341AZ 211-130-02-00 STEVE T. MATSUI AND JOY S. MATSUI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/05/2009 12/17/2009 2009-0696901 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27940.08 88109 B3943535C GMO511410AZ 211-130-02-00 ROSENDO R. GARCIA AND EVETTE M. RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/25/2010 05/13/2010 2010-0240724 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17046.04 88111 B3945135C GMO502249EO 211-130-02-00 HECTOR GALLEGO AND CLAUDINA CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/16/2010 07/29/2010 2010-0383563 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $32456.73 88113 B3948685C GMO503427EZ 211-130-02-00 SIRANJEEVI DAVID (DECEASED) AND DOROTHY R. DAVID (DECEASED) TRUSTEES OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE IN TRUST UNDER THE SIRANJEEVI DAVID AND DORTHY R. DAVID FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29 2004 National Bank of Arizona N.A 02/01/2011 02/17/2011 2011-0092674 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23710.08 88115 B3952205C GMO503431EZ 211-130-02-00 DANIEL E. WILKINS II AND DENISE M. WILKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CapitalSource Bank a California industrial bank 05/10/2011 05/26/2011 2011-0272399 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23158.02 88116 B3952465C GMP532150AE 211-130-03-00 DELISA JEANNE HULL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2011 06/02/2011 2011-0282388 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $36759.37 88118 B3991815C GMO513406BE 211-130-02-00 JIMES A. CHALABI AND ELIZABETH M. CHALABI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/21/2011 09/02/2011 2011-0454435 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27871.56 88119 B3991965C GMO522218B1Z 211-130-02-00 MARIO E. VIGIL AND MELISSA L. VIGIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2011 09/08/2011 2011-0464328 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23166.90 88120 B3992385C GMO523437BZ 211-130-02-00 STEVE E. BURNETT A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/16/2011 09/08/2011 2011-0464356 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $28339.11 88121 B3994405C GMP541313BE 211-130-03-00 HOWARD DAVID FRIEDLANDER AND ELAINE PEGGY FRIEDLANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2011 11/03/2011 2011-0588148 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $16308.90 88123 B3996365C GMO502108DO 211-130-02-00 JOSEPH MILITO AND PAMELA JEANN MILITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CapitalSource Bank a California industrial bank 01/07/2012 02/09/2012 2012-0075614 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $18019.02 88124 B4039155C GMP521446B1O 211-130-02-00 TIMOTHY PHILLIP SHAVER AND JENNIFER ROBIN SHAVER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/04/2012 06/12/2012 2012-0332664 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17797.60 88125 B4040175H GMP533451BE 211-130-03-00 NORMAN D BENALLY AND LOU H. BARBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2012 08/02/2012 2012-0453325 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14070.72 88126 B4042665L GMP681115D1E 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY M. JENKINS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/28/2012 09/20/2012 2012-0569632 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $11954.26 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. For information regarding paying off your interval, please contact ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY at 800-234-6222 ext 189 DATE: 2/1/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 02/09/18, 02/16/18, 02/23/18 CN 21293

AFC-1092 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 3/6/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 87941 1814BSZ 1814BSZ 1831014 299-242-18-14 TRICIA VICTORIA PLUMMER A SINGLE WOMAN AND KATHERINE LISA PLUMMER A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $3719.90 87942 0122RSZ 01A1022 299-242-01-22 CHARLES A JOHNSON AND DIANA C JOHNSON HUSBAND & WIFE 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $4717.28 87943 1749RSZ 1731049 299-242-17-49 ORVILLE W CARTER AND BARBARA J ANDREEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $4119.90 87944 0918B1Z 0918B1Z 299-242-09-18 DAVE D TOLMACHOFF AND MARY ANN TOLMACHOFF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $5426.24 87945 1541BSZ 1531041 299-242-15-41 ORVILLE W CARTER AN UNMARRIED MAN AND BARBARA J ANDREEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $4119.90 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. FOR INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR INTERVAL, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, (800) 234-6222 EXT. 146 OR 189 Date: 1/31/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 02/09/18, 02/16/18, 02/23/18 CN 21292

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781674-AB Order No.: 730-1708237-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Eusebio Zuniga, and Maria Reyna Zuniga, husband and wife, as joint tenants Recorded: 4/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0287005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/23/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $602,356.85 The purported property address is: 290 HOLLY STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 148-151-22-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781674-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781674-AB IDSPub #0136127 2/2/2018 2/9/2018 2/16/2018 CN 21255

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-618023-JP Order No.: 140069623-CA-MAI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/7/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RICARDO MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0979246 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $907,263.04 The purported property address is: 773 CALLE DE SOTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-430-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-618023-JP IDSPub #0136248 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 2/9/2018 CN 21229

AFC-1087 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/16/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT

87729 11328AZ CSR11328AZ ANNUAL 28 211-010-94-00 DANNY E FIELD AND PAMELA T FIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5986.42 87731 10430CO CSR10430CO BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-010-94-00 JAMES CAVOLT 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4559.22 87732 32029DZ CSR32029DZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 FRANK KWOK AND CINDY TAMIKO-NAKASONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5621.84 87733 31528CO CSR31528CO BIENNIAL ODD 28 211-010-94-00 KATHRYN HALTERMAN 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4672.50 87734 11230AZ CSR11230AZ ANNUAL 30 211-010-94-00 HUGH SKELLY TRUSTEE OF THE HUGH SKELLY SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED DEC. 20 1989 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $7294.68 87735 10927CE CSR10927CE BIENNIAL 27 211-010-94-00 AYENDE ALCALA 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5099.36 87736 32229BZ CSR32229BZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 JAN M THOMPSON AND MARY C THOMPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5517.60 87737 10329CZ CSR10329CZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 ANN G. ADAMS-DAY A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5819.70 87740 11026BZ CSR11026BZ BIENNIAL ODD 211-010-94-00 JEANINE M. HILLIS A SINGLE WOMAN AND MURIEL D. HUNTER A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5929.25 87741 32133CO CSR32133CO BIENNIAL ODD 33 211-010-94-00 KITTY ROBINSON SINGLE WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4823.06 87742 20832DZ CSR20832DZ ANNUAL 32 211-010-94-00 OSCAR E. JAUREGUI AND CATALINA JAUREGUI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4414.58 87743 10928CZ CSR10928CZ ANNUAL 28 211-010-94-00 ZOE M. BENDITT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4504.32 87744 11511CO CSR11511CO BIENNIAL ODD 211-010-94-00 ROBERT L .POWELL AND JANET G. POWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $3673.40 87746 32826DZ CSR32826DZ ANNUAL 26 211-010-94-00 THOMAS ROCKWOOD AND KATHY A ROCKWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $6417.46 87747 10232BZ CSR10232BZ ANNUAL 32 211-010-94-00 LESLIE R FAIRFIELD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5981.77 87748 32828DO CSR32828DO BIENNIAL ODD 28 211-010-94-00 JAMES M SICARD AND LISA M SICARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $3879.55 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/22/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 01/26/18, 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21228

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2017-00115 Loan No.: 0578xxxx NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/13/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Steven Goldschmied, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Resolve Trustee Services, LLC Recorded 2/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0069842 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/16/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $631,491.60 The Trustee shall incur no liability for any good faith error in stating the proper amount, including any amount provided in good faith by or on behalf of the beneficiary. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1037 Beverly Drive Vista, California 92084 A.P.N.: 174-161-36 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 793-6107 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00115. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 1/11/2018 Resolve Trustee Services, LLC 600 E John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 200 Irving, Texas 75062 Sale Line: (800) 793-6107 Rick Snoke, President A-4643916 01/26/2018, 02/02/2018, 02/09/2018 CN 21227

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000006931091 Title Order No.: 170280693 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/05/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 01/15/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0018150 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DAVID H. BREIER, A WIDOWER, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/26/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2132 GUM TREE LANE, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 APN#: 105-112-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $400,431.91. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006931091. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/12/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4643755 01/26/2018, 02/02/2018, 02/09/2018 CN 21226

NOTICE CALLING FOR PROPOSALS District: Bella Mente Montessori Academy Proposal Deadline: March 7, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Place of Proposal Receipt: Purchasing Department Bella Mente Montessori Academy 1737 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083, Attn: Shea Dibble. REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS & PROPOSAL # 201801 PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING SYSTEMS Bella Mente Charter School, dba Bella Mente Montessori Academy located at 1737 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bella Mente Montessori Academy, acting by and through its Governing Board, will receive up to, but not later than, the above stated proposal deadline, sealed proposals at the place identified above for the award of a contract for RFQ/RFP # 201801. The District intends to procure and implement energy conservation, via the best value procurement process as prescribed by Government Code section 4217.10 et seq. Project documents will be available on February 9, 2018 by request from Shea Dibble shead@enpllc.com. 02/09/18 CN 21322

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00005189-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Barbara Joan Lovenguth filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Barbara Joan Lovenguth; change to proposed name: Barbara Joan Lord. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar. 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 31, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21298

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00045351-CU-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DAVID LEONARD ARAGON, an individual; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ARACELI HERRERA, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S. Rose, Esq., SBN 183853, Law Office of Daniel S. Rose, P.Cp., 316 S Melrose Dr. #107, Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.758-8000, Fax: 760.758.8001 Date: (Fecha): 05/04/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) C. Van Pelt, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21295

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHRISTINE ANN YACULLO Case # 37-2018-00003608-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Christine Ann Yacullo. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Metzger in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Metzger be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 01, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM; Dept. 503. The court is: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Craig Gross, Goodwin Brown Gross & Lovelace, LLP. 4350 La Jolla Village Dr. #350, San Diego CA 92122. Telephone: 858.750.3580 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21294

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00004719-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marla Kayra Castillo Ochoa on behalf of Antonio Ariza filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Antonio Ariza changed to proposed name: Antonio Ariza Castillo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 15, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Jan 29, 2018 Peter C. Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21268

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN HALL aka PAT A. HALL Case # 37-2018-00003106-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia Ann Hall aka Pat. A. Hall. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Matush in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Matush be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504, located at Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Robert Matush, 3997 Spartanburg Ln., Tyler TX 75701 Telephone: 903.258.3686 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21267

PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans to install a new telecommunications facility at 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 . Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site SD0231. 2/2, 2/9/18 CNS-3093479# CN 21260

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00016099-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MARIO A. CLAYBON, an individual, and DOES 1 through 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DE-MANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): RELIANT FINANCIAL CORPORA-TION, a California corporation dba GOLD ACCEPTANCE. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the court-house nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the Cali-fornia Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la infor-macion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el grava-men de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broad-way, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plain-tiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James S. Sifers, MADISON HARBOR, ALC 17702 Mitchell North Irvine, CA 92614 Telephone: 949.756.9050 Date: (Fecha): 05/04/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) V. Bahena, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21257

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00001660-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sai Vahini Bahlu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sai Vahini Bahlu; change to proposed name: Sai Kodey Wintergate. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 12, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21237

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT MILWAUKEE COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION PUBLICATION SUMMONS Case No. 17-CV-12813 Branch No. 13 Foreclosure of mortgage/30404 BANK MUTUAL, assignee of Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation Plaintiff, vs.KHOJESTA A. PRICE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KHOJESTA A. PRICE; UNKNOWN TENANTS; WATERSTONE BANK, SSB f/k/a WAUWATOSA SAVINGS BANK Defendants. TO EACH PERSON NAMED ABOVE AS A DEFENDANT: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within forty (40) days after January 26, 2018, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Courts, Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N. Ninth Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, and to Stupar, Schuster & Bartell, S.C., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. #1800, Milwaukee WI 53203. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated: January 17, 2018 STUPAR, SCHUSTER & BARTELL, S.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff By:/s Andrew R. Helminiak State Bar No. 1064870 Post Office Address 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. #1800 Milwaukee WI 53203

01/26/18, 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21230

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2017-00926050-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PAULA TRAN and DOES 1 through 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ROSALIE HALAL, ANTHONY HALAL, and JACOB HALAL CEBU, by and through his guardian ad Litem, HERSCHELL HALAL. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Orange, 700 Civic Center Dr. West, Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Scott S Harris APLC 555 W. Beech St. #303 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.238.1199 Date: (Fecha): 06/19/17 Clerk, by (Secretario) David H. Yamasaki, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001802 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naked Skin and Wax. Located at: 225 Jefferson St. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1630 Mountain View Ave #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimie Renee Roney, 1630 Mountain View Ave. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2017 S/Kimie Renee Roney, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21325

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003294 Filed: Feb 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inject Agency. Located at: 530 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inject LLC, 530 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/13/2013 S/Keenan Kelly, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002689 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center for Narrative Health Practices. Located at: 721 N Vulcan Ave. #209, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie S Phillips Inc., 721 N Vulcan Ave. #209, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Carrie S Phillips, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003139 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Horizons Counseling Services. Located at: 3150 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathleen E Byrne, 540 Veronica Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathleen E Byrne, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002651 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weed and Things; B. Cannabis Dispensary Extraordinaire; C. Best Bud Dispensary; D. Sea Side Cannabis Dispensary; E. Marijuana Unlimited; F. Cannabis Unlimited. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Professional Recruiter Associates Inc., 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Donald Sonn, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001801 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Spa. Located at: 1012 S Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1630 Mountain View Ave #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimie Renee Roney, 1630 Mountain View Ave. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimie Renee Roney, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001732 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TC Dugan Enterprises Inc.; B. Sweet Swirls; C. Crutchee’s Cream Sweet & Salty Treats; D. Crutchees’ Cream; E. Shake Shack; F. Captain Swirls. Located at: 5142 Delaney Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TC Dugan Enterprises Inc., 5142 Delaney Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/18/2013 S/Wanda Dugan, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001685 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweethaven Pastries. Located at: 2112 Opal Ridge, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharareh Hashemi, 2112 Opal ridge, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharareh Hashemi, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001385 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Propel. Located at: 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J Harding Franchise Associates, 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2018 S/James H Johnson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002843 Filed: Jan 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Scalp Micropigmentation. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #20, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 4665-C Los Alamos Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kasey Lea Keck, 4665-C Los Alamos Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kasey Lea Keck, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001203 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NICA Sure Team Foundation. Located at: 807 Stratford Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Judy Marcia Blevins, 807 Stratford Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Judy Marcia Blevins, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001323 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast PR. Located at: 3141 Hawthorn St., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Winget, 3141 Hawthorn St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2018 S/Lauren Winget, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002331 Filed: Jan 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gustavo Services & Solutions. Located at: 5810 Amaya Dr. #1-D, La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gustavo Adolfo La Cruz Arbelaez, 5810 Amaya Dr. #1-D, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gustavo Adolfo La Cruz Arbelaez, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003054 Filed: Feb 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitness Quest Nutrition. Located at: 157 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #134, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ralph Gonzalez, 5824 Spur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ralph Gonzalez, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002202 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giggle Moon Girls. Located at: 719 Pier View Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Malinda Originals Inc., 719 Pier View Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Clark, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003094 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eli & Ali Baby; B. Eli & Ali. Located at: 2041 Janis Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Openglass Studio LLC, 2041 Janis Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2018 S/Arvin Abadilla, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001202 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coloroso. Located at: 2250 Colony Terrace, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derek Alberto Kiy, 2250 Colony Terrace, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2018 S/Randy Hanson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002698 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pool Service and Repair. Located at: 6330 Edendale St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway #105-420, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Summit Events of California Inc., 6330 Edendale St, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/30/2018 S/Randy Hanson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001878 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CVS/pharmacy #10954. Located at: 402 5th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: One CVS Dr., Woonsocket RI 02895. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Garfield Beach CVS, LLC, One CVS Dr., Woonsocket RI 02895. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2015 S/Melanie K Luker, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003106 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Clinical. Located at: 1730 Kirk Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cathi Amaya Sciacca, 1730 Krik Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cathi Amaya Sciacca, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001853 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C-Side Supply. Located at: 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa #6112, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CBD Care LLC, 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa #6112, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/2018 S/Brandon Colker, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21302

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9002578 Filed: Jan 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Best Rock Quarry; B. Best Rock Products. Located at: 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 1450, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/09/2017 and assigned File #2017-000628. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jack D. Nickolaisen, 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jack D Nickolaisen, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21301

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9002577 Filed: Jan 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. ACL – Aerostar; B. Interwest Pacific; C. Cardiff Pacific. Located at: 401 Deer Springs Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: PO Box 1450, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/09/2017 and assigned File #2017-000626. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jack D. Nickolaisen, 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jack D Nickolaisen, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002572 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACL Aerostar; B. Aerostar Leasing Corp; C. Best Rock Products; D. Cardiff Pacific. Located at: 8665 Gibbs Dr. #210, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Aerostar Companies Inc., 8665 Gibbs Dr. #210, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Jack Nickolaisen, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001795 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Haven Salon. Located at: 341 W. 2nd Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 720 Nancy St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erica Lynn Steele, 720 Nancy St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/2018 S/Erica Lynn Steele, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000599 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uplift Artisan. Located at: 7699 Circulo Sequoia, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Marie Jones, 7699 Circulo Sequoia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2018 S/Michelle Marie Jones, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002530 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Village Pub. Located at: 224 Main St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vista Pub Partners LLC, 224 Main St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2012 S/Leroy Tardy, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21289

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001519 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Perfect Solution; B. Your Traffic Informant; C. Moving God’s People. Located at: 115 Taylor St. #A, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Charles Lauber 115 Taylor St. #A, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2013 S/Martin Charles Lauber, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002270 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Standard Elite LLC. Located at: 1761 Red Barn Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Standard Elite LLC, 17661 Red Barn Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/23/2017 S/Andre Keith Bosler, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000924 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SLSmith and Sons; B. SLSmith and Sons Irrigation. Located at: 1630 Mountain View Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Smith, 1121 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2018 S/Jonathan Smith, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001159 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skinbybrooklyn. Located at: 4265 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooklyn Tegardine, 4265 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooklyn Tegardine, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002605 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personal Banking Services. Located at: 1871 Amalfi Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roberta Newell Johnson, 1871 Amalfi Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/1993 S/Roberta Newell Johnson, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001280 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific First Realty; B. My Preferred Lender. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #A-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Venture Associates Inc., 6120 Paseo del Norte #A-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Peter Edelmuth, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002467 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County CPA. Located at: 1333 Sky Ridge Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Payal Mehta, 1333 Sky Ridge Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Payal Mehta, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001968 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MASH Engineering. Located at: 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Michaele Haupt, 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA 92083; 2. Marshal Dennis Haupt, 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Michaele Haupt, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21281

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2018-9001026 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Julian Mountain Spa. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business was filed in San Diego County on: 08/28/2015 and assigned File #2015-022632. Located at: 2011 Main St. #C, Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 956, Julian CA 92036. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Gloria Yvonne Munger, 450 Valley Dr., Vista CA 92084. S/Gloria Y Munger 0/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002293 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jesus Is My Savior Roofing Company; B. Jim’s Roofing Co.; C. J.I.M.S. Roofing Co. Located at: 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James William Heidrick, 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2018 S/James William Heidrick, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000246 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grocery Outlet of San Ysidro. Located at: 444 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro CA San Diego 92173. Mailing Address: 1828 Caminito Sicilia, Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tosquy-Nars Market Inc., 444 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro CA 92173. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ruben A Aguilar, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002386 Filed: Jan 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast Real Estate. Located at: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden LLC, 7026 Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven A Golden, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002243 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. General Data Protection Services; B. GDP Services. Located at: 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Lee Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081; 2. Marcella Mary Hormozi-Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Lee Allbert, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002294 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firewheel Church. Located at: 5185 Acuna St., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James William Heidrick, 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Steven Louis Bussell, 5590 Hamill Ave., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2018 S/James William Heidrick, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001947 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cross Search. Located at: 4405 Manchester Ave. #106, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesse Papike, 269 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jodie Sladavic, 2102 Colony Terrace, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jessie Papike, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21274

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9001946 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cross Search. Located at: 14695 Chaparral Slope Rd., Jamul CA San Diego 91935. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 05/09/2013 and assigned File #2013-013771. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Lawrence Vincent Papike, 14695 Chaparral Slope Rd. Jamul CA 91935. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Larry Vincent Papike 0/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001772 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cherry Street Surf Shop. Located at: 2630 Flower Fields Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 2630 Flower Fields Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2018 S/Melanie Anne Huff, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002567 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Start Midwife Services. Located at: 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 80338, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Best Start Midwife Services, 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2014 S/Karen Roslie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002566 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Start Birth Center. Located at: 3630 Enterprise, San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 80338, San Diego CA 92138. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Best-Start Birth Center, 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/1989 S/Karen Roslie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002445 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aragon Transportation. Located at: 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nazario Aragon, 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Abdulia Diego, 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nazario Aragon, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001672 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDT. Located at: 731 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taj D Tucker, 731 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside Ca 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2018 S/Taj D Tucker, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001311 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soular Organics; B. Soular. Located at: 724 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matias Ricardo Muniz Munoz, 724 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Matias Ricardo Muniz Munoz, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001905 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomon Global Partners. Located at: 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Joel Solomon, 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2018 S/David Joel Solomon, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001679 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Badminton Supply; B. Seaside Rackets. Located at: 1343 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 711, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Emory Dubois Walker, 1260 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Sunny Jean Kim, 1260 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/1986 S/Michael Emory Dubois Walker, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001345 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paws and Claws Woodworking. Located at: 2904 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kate Noelle Tobin, 2904 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2018 S/Kate Noelle Tobin, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001340 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paul Davis Restoration of North County San Diego; B. PDR North County. Located at: 101 Acacia Ave. #117, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 1005, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Spilkin Company Inc., 101 Acacia Ave. #117, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2018 S/Louise Spilkin, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001603 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OWA Finishing. Located at: 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Faridh Garrido, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Julie Garrido, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2014 S/Julie Garrido, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001394 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knee How World. Located at: 6546 Flamenco St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erica Johnson, 6546 Flamenco St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erica Johnson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000514 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JM Trading Company. Located at: 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jimit H Menta, 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jimit H Menta, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001793 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Invision Technology Solutions, Inc.; B. Runawayrice. Located at: 3981 Aliento Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-351, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Invision Technology Solutions Inc., 3981 Aliento Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2001 S/Trang T Vinh, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001351 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hardnox Haus. Located at: 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doan Ngoc Nguyen, 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Tina Huang, 3756 Mastodon Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tina Huang, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001179 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EP Smog Test Only Station. Located at: 520 N Quince St. #10, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Okanemochi Corporation, 10313 Azuaga St. #51, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Quang Nguyen, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001551 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Craft Cocktails. Located at: 1127 Ballata Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derrick Williams, 1127 Ballata Ct., Vista CA 92081; 2. Mikey James Pollard, 3743 Louisiana St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Derrick Williams, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000935 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bongiornos New York Pizza; B. Bongiorno’s New York Pizza. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 550 West B St. #310, San Diego CA 92101. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NSM Food Corp., 550 Wet B St. #310, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2017 S/Jeffrey A Pollak, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001383 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Wonder. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-500, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beyond Wonder, 6965 El Camino Real #105-500, San Diego CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2014 S/Kimber Bennett, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001297 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Parts and Stuff; B. After Hours Auto Parts; C. UpStart Auto Parts; D. StoreSeven.com. Located at: 3137 Avenida Topanga, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-564, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S&H RedBrick LLC, 3137 Avenida Topanga, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Katherine Ferderer, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001594 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artistic Mats and Frames. Located at: 1825 Granero Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michele Marie Lawrence, 1825 Granero Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michele Marie Lawrence, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001184 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rare Find Relationship Coaching. Located at: 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robyn Michelle Bennett, 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2018 S/Robyn Michelle Bennett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000323 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonex Online. Located at: 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 231369, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CG Schmitt and Company Inc., 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/Christopher G Schmitt, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000855 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Tac Gear; B. So Cal Airsoft. Located at: 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Ryan Rosamo, 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ryan Rosano, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031315 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Riptide. Located at: 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Eric Bodemer 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Ane L Goya, 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Marc Eric Bodemer, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031227 Filed: Dec 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karen Krasne DBA Extraordinary Desserts. Located at: 1430 Union St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Extraordinary Desserts Enterprise Inc., 1430 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Krasne, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000717 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illuminating Archetypes. Located at: 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lindsy Richards, 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsy Richards, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030872 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Bodyworks. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cristen Christy Hunter, 1380 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristen Christy Hunter, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031187 Filed: Dec 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dowell Construction. Located at: 2872 Luciernaga St.,, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 553, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip William Dowell, 2872 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2017 S/Philip William Dowell, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001011 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deannas Concierge Service. Located at: 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deanna Duckett, 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2018 S/Deanna Duckett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000623 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dashworthy. Located at: 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heather Gjerde, 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2017 S/Heather Gjerde, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001083 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casama. Located at: 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Angela De Garcia, 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA 92014; 2. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Angela De Garcia, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000361 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burlison Support Services. Located at: 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Aaron Burlison, 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2016 S/Gregory Aaron Burlison, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000235 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breezy Lane Properties. Located at: 3601 Pontian Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craig Andrew Miller, 3601 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2012 S/Craig Andrew Miller, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000846 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty of Billie; B. Mile & Honey Beauty Bar. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Billie Danene Cuellar, 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2018 S/Billie Danene Cuellar, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000689 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BEAT Photography. Located at: 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #236, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BEAT Enterprises Inc., 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Alejandro Torreblanca, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000815 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aspen Games for Good. Located at: 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Chapin Ventures Inc., 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dane Chapin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000826 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American First; B. America First Spirits. Located at: 382 Enterprise St. #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The California Spirits Company LLC, 382 Enterprise St. #14, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2013 S/Casey Miles, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001082 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amador Collective. Located at: 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Daniela Garcia Allie, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000702 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Care. Located at: 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valen Sue Howe, 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/Valen Sue Howe, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21204