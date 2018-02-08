Tri-City hosts National Wear Red Day

OCEANSIDE — A crowd of people wearing red supported Go Red For Women by taking part in National Wear Red Day on Feb. 2 at Tri-City Medical Center. After posing for a Group Red Photo, everyone put their best foot forward trying out the new walking path at Tri-City.

The trail was built in collaboration with the American Heart Association with some of the funds raised at the Tri-City’s inaugural Heart Walk last September.

Following the walk, guests were invited to stay for the free Women’s Heart Health Lunch and Learn session. On hand for the luncheon to share heart-healthy tips was the Cardiovascular Health Institute and intervention cardiology specialist Dr. Karim El-Sherief.

For Tri-City Medical Center CEO Steve Dietlin, the day was about raising awareness about heart health in women.

“We really want to bring health and wellness information and education out to the community,” Dietlin said.

Dietlin said he was delighted that everyone joined together on this special day. He attributed the high attendance to the fact that Tri-City Medical Center is owned, managed and governed by the community.

“This is all about a community effort,” Dietlin said. “It’s great to see so many people come out.”

Dietlin said hoped to get critical heart information out to the public so that could people could have more elective procedures and less emergent ones.

“Over 80 percent of events are actually preventable that show up in the emergency room,” Dietlin said. “We really want people to get educated, go out and get the care that they need. And Tri-City is here if you have an emergent or nonemergent issue.”

Also taking part in the day was Jennifer Sobotka, executive director of the American Heart Association. She wanted everyone to know how grateful the association was to Tri-City Medical Center for helping them bring their messages of heart health to North County.

“We were looking for a strong partner to help us do that, and so we’re grateful for this collaboration,” Sobotka said. “Our goal is to help people think more about their daily decisions, such as eating right and exercising.” She added that keeping track of blood pressure and cholesterol levels is also part of the lifestyle process.

Sobotka echoed Dietlin’s statistic that 80 percent of heart disease is preventable. She said there are a lot of things people can do to empower themselves to prevent heart disease.

“Especially this month we’re talking a lot about women because they don’t often think of heart disease as their No. 1 health threat, but it is,” she said. “We need women to be talking about this to their friends and their loved ones a lot more.”

Sobotka wants to remind the community that heart awareness isn’t just for February, it should take place all year long and that it’s important to know the signs and symptoms of the disease.