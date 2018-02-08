Help sought to ID suspect in doughnut shop robbery

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a man who threatened a clerk with a pistol while robbing a North County doughnut shop.

Suspect in Feb. 1 robbery in San Marcos.

The thief entered the Yum-Yum Donuts outlet in the 1200 block of East Mission Road in San Marcos at about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 1, then pulled the handgun, pointed it at the employee and demanded cash from the register, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber was described as a roughly 5-foot 8-inch, 180-pound black man with pierced ears. He appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s and was wearing dark blue jeans, a black shirt, a dark jacket, a gray knit cap, white tennis shoes and a key chain around his neck.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

