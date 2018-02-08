25-year-old man dies in crash

CARLSBAD — A suspected drunken driver was fatally injured when he crashed his pickup truck near Calavera Trails in Carlsbad, police said Feb. 5.

Gage V. Bergmann, 25, was apparently speeding east on Carlsbad Village Drive when he ran a red light at College Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 4, Carlsbad police Sgt. Matt Lowe said. His Toyota pickup sped through the intersection onto Peninsula Drive, where it struck a guard rail, a tree and a parked car before overturning and coming to a rest on its roof in the driveway of a home.

Bergmann, a Vista resident, was not wearing a seat belt, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters provided advanced life-support medical treatment and took Bergmann to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m.

Carlsbad traffic officers were conducting a full investigation but believe that alcohol was a contributing factor, Lowe said.

The deadly accident happened roughly three hours after the end of the Super Bowl during a time when police agencies and the county Sheriff’s Department were conducting extra patrols in search of impaired drivers.

— City News Service