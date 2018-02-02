Legal Notices, February 2, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of February, 2018, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: 1.PROJECT NAME: Pick Up Stix Beer and Wine CASE NUMBER: 17-212 MIN FILING DATE: September 5, 2017 APPLICANT: Stix Restaurants Holdings, LLC. LOCATION: 1460 Encinitas Boulevard ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone within the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit request to authorize the sale of beer and wine for on-site consumption at an existing restaurant. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Bella Azul Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-120 DRMOD/CDP FILING DATE: May 24, 2016 APPLICANT: Tom Sanford LOCATION: 1459 Bella Azul Court ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential Rural 1 (RR-1) zone, the Coastal Zone, and the Hillside Inland Bluff Overlay Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit request to construct a new single-family home with associated site and landscape improvements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 2 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 02/02/18 CN 21266

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (2/9, 2/23, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS. THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Brawn Agriculture Permit CASE NUMBER: 17-211 AG/CDP FILING DATE: September 5, 2017 APPLICANT: Marie Brawn LOCATION: 2009 Sheridan Road (APN: 216-030-16) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Agriculture Permit and Coastal Development Permit for commercial agricultural on the subject site, along with an agricultural stand for sales. A catering business to offsite locations is also conducted from the site. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Lumberyard Sidewalk/Parking Improvements CASE NUMBER: 17-060 CDP FILING DATE: March 14, 2017 APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Right-of-Way Fronting 1049-1201 S. Coast Highway 101 (APN 258-312-03 through 07, 09, 15 &16) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the construction of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, driveways, landscaping and drainage improvements. The subject property is located in the Commercial Mixed 1 (CM-1) Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan area and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, 760-633-2724, or ayentile@encinitasca.gov. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 1 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 2 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/02/18 CN 21265

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 16-285 ZA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider the introduction of two draft City Council Ordinances: No. 2018-01, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, to address changes in state law regarding accessory dwelling units;” and No. 2018-02, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to address state law regarding junior accessory dwelling units.” Title 30 of the Municipal Code is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice, which opened a six-week public review period (December 8, 2017, through January 19, 2018) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Geoffrey Plagemann, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2703 or via email at gplagemann@encinitasca.gov. 02/02/18 CN 21264

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 15-162 ZA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider the introduction of draft City Council Ordinance No. 2018-03, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 24 (Subdivison) and Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, which proposes changes to the City’s inclusionary housing regulations to better address the need for affordable units reserved in new development projects.” Titles 24 and 30 of the Municipal Code are components of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice, which opened a six-week public review period (July 24, 2015 through September 4, 2015) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 02/02/18 CN 21263

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, to consider approving a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for 1) the removal of existing storage containers; 2) the construction of a 25,631 square foot, four-story, mixed-use building consisting of a subterranean parking garage, ground floor retail, commercial office space and five (5) residential apartments; and 3) the purchase of 17 parking in-lieu fees. The 0.17-acre property is addressed as 2995 State Street and is located on the northwest corner of State Street and Carlsbad Village Drive, in Land Use District 1 of the Village Review zone, the Village Segment of the Local Coastal Program, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: Lots 1, 2, and 3 in Block “I” in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 535, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 2, 1888 Whereas, on December 6, 2017, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6-1 (Goyarts) to recommend approval of a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for 1) the removal of existing storage containers; 2) the construction of a 25,631 square foot, four-story, mixed-use building consisting of a subterranean parking garage, ground floor retail, commercial office space and five (5) residential apartments; and 3) the purchase of 17 parking in-lieu fees. The 0.17-acre property is addressed as 2995 State Street and is located on the northwest corner of State Street and Carlsbad Village Drive, in Land Use District 1 of the Village Review zone, the Village Segment of the Local Coastal Program, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to Section 15332 (In-fill Development Projects) of the State CEQA guidelines. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, February 8, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Shannon Harker in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4621 or shannon.harker@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Major Review Permit and/or Coastal Development Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: RP 16-13/CDP 16-35 (DEV16040) CASE NAME: CARLSBAD VILLAGE CENTER PUBLISH: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 02/02/18 CN 21262

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 2018-07, Adopting/Approving an Amendment to the TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2017 through 2021. Meeting Date: February 14, 2018 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Place: City Council Chambers, 505 S Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. All interested parties may be heard. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk 72 hours or more prior to disability accommodations being needed. S/Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21261

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Requeza Street Sidewalk Improvements (CS17D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on February 15, 2018. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, removal of concrete, installing concrete sidewalk, installing curb & gutter, installing curb ramps, installing pavement markings, installing concrete gravity wall, installing asphalt concrete, installing concrete cross gutter installing asphalt patching, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $130,240 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday February 1st at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Christopher L. Magdosku City Engineer DATE: ___ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21259

T.S. No. 048781-CA APN: 143-204-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/2/2018 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/10/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0680838, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LEONARD L. FIFER, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: Parcel A: Lot 7 of Neptune Village II, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14575, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, April 14, 2003. Parcel B: An easement for side yard purposes over, along and across the Southerly 3.00 feet of Lot 6 of Neptune Village II, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14575, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, April 14, 2003 as more fully described in that certain “Declaration of Easements” dated November 7, 2003 and recorded November 20, 2003, as file No. 03-1393348 and re-recorded December 5, 2003, as file No. 03-1446393, both of Official Records. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 720 N TREMONT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $568,057.73 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 048781-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 905417 02/02/18, 02/09/18, 02/16/18 CN 21256

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781674-AB Order No.: 730-1708237-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Eusebio Zuniga, and Maria Reyna Zuniga, husband and wife, as joint tenants Recorded: 4/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0287005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/23/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $602,356.85 The purported property address is: 290 HOLLY STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 148-151-22-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781674-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781674-AB IDSPub #0136127 2/2/2018 2/9/2018 2/16/2018 CN 21255

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-618023-JP Order No.: 140069623-CA-MAI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/7/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RICARDO MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0979246 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $907,263.04 The purported property address is: 773 CALLE DE SOTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-430-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-618023-JP IDSPub #0136248 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 2/9/2018 CN 21229

AFC-1087 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/16/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 87729 11328AZ CSR11328AZ ANNUAL 28 211-010-94-00 DANNY E FIELD AND PAMELA T FIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5986.42 87731 10430CO CSR10430CO BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-010-94-00 JAMES CAVOLT 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4559.22 87732 32029DZ CSR32029DZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 FRANK KWOK AND CINDY TAMIKO-NAKASONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5621.84 87733 31528CO CSR31528CO BIENNIAL ODD 28 211-010-94-00 KATHRYN HALTERMAN 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4672.50 87734 11230AZ CSR11230AZ ANNUAL 30 211-010-94-00 HUGH SKELLY TRUSTEE OF THE HUGH SKELLY SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED DEC. 20 1989 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $7294.68 87735 10927CE CSR10927CE BIENNIAL 27 211-010-94-00 AYENDE ALCALA 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5099.36 87736 32229BZ CSR32229BZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 JAN M THOMPSON AND MARY C THOMPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5517.60 87737 10329CZ CSR10329CZ ANNUAL 29 211-010-94-00 ANN G. ADAMS-DAY A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5819.70 87740 11026BZ CSR11026BZ BIENNIAL ODD 211-010-94-00 JEANINE M. HILLIS A SINGLE WOMAN AND MURIEL D. HUNTER A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5929.25 87741 32133CO CSR32133CO BIENNIAL ODD 33 211-010-94-00 KITTY ROBINSON SINGLE WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4823.06 87742 20832DZ CSR20832DZ ANNUAL 32 211-010-94-00 OSCAR E. JAUREGUI AND CATALINA JAUREGUI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4414.58 87743 10928CZ CSR10928CZ ANNUAL 28 211-010-94-00 ZOE M. BENDITT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $4504.32 87744 11511CO CSR11511CO BIENNIAL ODD 211-010-94-00 ROBERT L .POWELL AND JANET G. POWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $3673.40 87746 32826DZ CSR32826DZ ANNUAL 26 211-010-94-00 THOMAS ROCKWOOD AND KATHY A ROCKWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $6417.46 87747 10232BZ CSR10232BZ ANNUAL 32 211-010-94-00 LESLIE R FAIRFIELD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $5981.77 87748 32828DO CSR32828DO BIENNIAL ODD 28 211-010-94-00 JAMES M SICARD AND LISA M SICARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/18/2017 9/6/2017 2017-0407159 10/10/2017 2017-0468055 $3879.55 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/22/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 01/26/18, 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21228

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2017-00115 Loan No.: 0578xxxx NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/13/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Steven Goldschmied, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Resolve Trustee Services, LLC Recorded 2/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0069842 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/16/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $631,491.60 The Trustee shall incur no liability for any good faith error in stating the proper amount, including any amount provided in good faith by or on behalf of the beneficiary. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1037 Beverly Drive Vista, California 92084 A.P.N.: 174-161-36 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 793-6107 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00115. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 1/11/2018 Resolve Trustee Services, LLC 600 E John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 200 Irving, Texas 75062 Sale Line: (800) 793-6107 Rick Snoke, President A-4643916 01/26/2018, 02/02/2018, 02/09/2018 CN 21227

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000006931091 Title Order No.: 170280693 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/05/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 01/15/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0018150 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DAVID H. BREIER, A WIDOWER, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/26/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2132 GUM TREE LANE, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 APN#: 105-112-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $400,431.91. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006931091. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/12/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4643755 01/26/2018, 02/02/2018, 02/09/2018 CN 21226

T.S. No. 059067-CA APN: 158-371-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/7/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/26/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/14/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0194787, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PATRICIA SHEFFEL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JASEN SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TENANTS IN COMMON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3939 MAGNOLIA ROAD OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $271,515.42 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 059067-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 905134 01/19/18, 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21201

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-703257-CL Order No.: 730-1601428-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/22/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Steven D Williamson and Linette F Williamson, husband and wife Recorded: 7/28/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0379270 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0433375 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/16/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $681,804.17 The purported property address is: 1317 DEERBROOK DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-031-26-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-703257-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-703257-CL IDSPub #0135946 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21200

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-779519-JB Order No.: 8712814 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/17/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): TRAVIS L CHITTOCK AND GRACE M CHITTOCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/6/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0767428 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30am Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $364,947.20 The purported property address is: 4056 WOOSTER DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 162-350-12-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. LOT 261 OF MESA LOMA UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 7587, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MARCH 22, 1973. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-518-5700 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-779519-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 877-518-5700 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-779519-JB IDSPub #0135911 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21199

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-669164-RY Order No.: 150118840-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/14/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $966,310.79 The purported property address is: 1610 OLMEDA STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 259-330-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-669164-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-669164-RY IDSPub #0135777 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21198

T.S. No. 17-48052 APN: 125-253-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STEVEN HOLT, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/9/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0486158 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $410,351.16 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4908 LAKE PARK COURT FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 125-253-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48052. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 1/10/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 24282 Pub Dates 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2018 CN 21197

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00004719-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marla Kayra Castillo Ochoa on behalf of Antonio Ariza filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Antonio Ariza changed to proposed name: Antonio Ariza Castillo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 15, 2018 at 10:30 AM Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Jan 29, 2018 Peter C. Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21268

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN HALL aka PAT A. HALL Case # 37-2018-00003106-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia Ann Hall aka Pat. A. Hall. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Matush in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Matush be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504, located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Robert Matush, 3997 Spartanburg Ln., Tyler TX 75701 Telephone: 903.258.3686 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21267

PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans to install a new telecommunications facility at 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 . Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site SD0231. 2/2, 2/9/18 CNS-3093479# CN 21260

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on February 14, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2008 Porsche 911; Lic.# 6DLX374; VIN; WP0AA29968S710552. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $4,645.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 02/02/18 CN 21258

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00016099-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MARIO A. CLAYBON, an individual, and DOES 1 through 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): RELIANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION, a California corporation dba GOLD ACCEPTANCE. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James S. Sifers MADISON HARBOR, ALC 17702 Mitchell North Irvine, CA 92614 Telephone: 949.756.9050

Date: (Fecha): 05/04/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) V. Bahena, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21257

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00001660-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sai Vahini Bahlu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sai Vahini Bahlu; change to proposed name: Sai Kodey Wintergate. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 12, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21237

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on Feburary 8th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Arthur Rocha Jr

Misc. Household items Reuben Martin Yorba Misc. Household item Rachel Rocha Misc. Household Item Rachel L Rocha Misc. Household Item Rachel Loraine Rocha Misc. Household Item Elizabeth Pena Misc. Household Item Elizabeth J Pena Misc. Household Item Elizabeth Jeanett Pena

Misc. Household Item Nick Kimbell Misc. Household Item Nick James Kimbell Misc. Household Item

Kimberly Ward Misc. Household Item Kimberly A Ward Misc. Household Items Kimberly Ann Ward

Misc. Household Item All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21236

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on February 8, 2018 at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Scott St. James Misc. Household Goods. Scott James St. Misc. Household Goods. Richard Biwer Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Richard B. Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Richard Choutka Misc. Household Goods.

Abandonment Misc. Household Goods. John David Zomerdyke Misc. Household Goods. John D. Zomerdyke Misc. Household Goods. John Zomerdyke Misc. Household Goods. Paul Sager Jr. Rhines

Misc. Household Goods. Paul Sager Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods.Paul S. Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods. Paul S. Jr. Rhines Misc. Household Goods. Felipe N Gomez Misc. Household Goods. Felipe Gomez Misc. Household Goods. Christopher Russell Galle Misc. Household Goods.

Christopher R. Galle Misc. Household Goods. Christopher Galle Misc. Household Goods. Truman J. Foster Misc. Household Goods. Truman Foster Misc. Household Goods. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21233

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on February 8th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods

Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Jesse J McKnight Misc. Household Goods Jesse James McKnight Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21232

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on February 8th , 2018 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Lisa M. Malone Misc Household goods Lisa Marie Malone Misc Household goods Engels Acosta Misc Household goods

Engels Anwar Acosta Misc Household goods Engels Acosta Restaurant and catering equipment

Engels Anwar Acosta Restaurant and catering equipment Debbie J. Weahkee Misc Household goods

Debbie Jo Weahkee Misc Household goods Debra J. Weahkee Misc Household goods Debra Jo Weahkee Misc Household goods Aurora Zeferina Olea Daza Misc Household goods Luis Cedeno

Misc Household goods Luis Enrique Mendez-Cedeño Misc Household goods Denise R. Hernandez

Misc Household goods Denise Renee Hernandez Misc Household goods David Donaldson Misc Household goods David Ransom Donaldson Misc Household goods Mike Taupier Misc Household goods

Michael Roger Taupier Misc Household goods Raul Ponce Misc Household goods Raul Adrian Padilla Ponce Misc Household goods Vanessa L. Ramos Misc Household goods Vanessa Lopez Ramos Misc Household goods Micah Schulte Misc Household goods Micah Douglas Schulte Misc Household goods Micah D Schulte Misc Household goods Micah Schulte Abandoned goods Micah Douglas Schulte

Abandoned goods Micah D Schulte Abandoned goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21231

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT MILWAUKEE COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION PUBLICATION SUMMONS Case No. 17-CV-12813 Branch No. 13 Foreclosure of mortgage/30404 BANK MUTUAL, assignee of Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation Plaintiff, vs. KHOJESTA A. PRICE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KHOJESTA A. PRICE;

UNKNOWN TENANTS; WATERSTONE BANK, SSB f/k/a WAUWATOSA SAVINGS BANK Defendants. TO EACH PERSON NAMED ABOVE AS A DEFENDANT: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within forty (40) days after January 26, 2018, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Courts, Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N. Ninth Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, and to Stupar, Schuster & Bartell, S.C., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. #1800, Milwaukee WI 53203. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated: January 17, 2018 STUPAR, SCHUSTER & BARTELL, S.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff By:/s Andrew R. Helminiak State Bar No. 1064870 Post Office Address 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. #1800 Milwaukee WI 53203 414/271-8833 01/26/18, 02/02/18, 02/09/18 CN 21230

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2017-00926050-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PAULA TRAN and DOES 1 through 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ROSALIE HALAL, ANTHONY HALAL, and JACOB HALAL CEBU, by and through his guardian ad Litem, HERSCHELL HALAL. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Orange, 700 Civic Center Dr. West, Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Scott S Harris APLC 555 W. Beech St. #303 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.238.1199 Date: (Fecha): 06/19/17 Clerk, by (Secretario)

David H. Yamasaki, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21203

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048397-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Beatriz Ibanez on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez changed to proposed name: Biandon Lopez Lbanez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM Dept. 27 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101.

NOTE: Effective 01/16/2018 All hearings will be heard in Dept 903 located on the 9th Floor of the Central Courthouse at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Dec 15, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001795 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Haven Salon. Located at: 341 W. 2nd Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 720 Nancy St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erica Lynn Steele, 720 Nancy St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/2018 S/Erica Lynn Steele, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000599 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uplift Artisan. Located at: 7699 Circulo Sequoia, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Marie Jones, 7699 Circulo Sequoia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2018 S/Michelle Marie Jones, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002530 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Village Pub. Located at: 224 Main St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vista Pub Partners LLC, 224 Main St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2012 S/Leroy Tardy, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21289

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001519 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Perfect Solution; B. Your Traffic Informant; C. Moving God’s People. Located at: 115 Taylor St. #A, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Charles Lauber 115 Taylor St. #A, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2013 S/Martin Charles Lauber, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002270 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Standard Elite LLC. Located at: 1761 Red Barn Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Standard Elite LLC, 17661 Red Barn Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/23/2017 S/Andre Keith Bosier, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000924 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SLSmith and Sons; B. SLSmith and Sons Irrigation. Located at: 1630 Mountain View Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Smith, 1121 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2018 S/Jonathan Smith, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001159 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skinbybrooklyn. Located at: 4265 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooklyn Tegardine, 4265 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooklyn Tegardine, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002605 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personal Banking Services. Located at: 1871 Amalfi Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roberta Newell Johnson, 1871 Amalfi Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/1993 S/Roberta Newell Johnson, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001280 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific First Realty; B. My Preferred Lender. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #A-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Venture Associates Inc., 6120 Paseo del Norte #A-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Peter Edelmuth, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002467 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County CPA. Located at: 1333 Sky Ridge Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Payal Mehta, 1333 Sky Ridge Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Payal Mehta, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001968 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MASH Engineering. Located at: 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Michaele Haupt, 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA 92083; 2. Marshal Dennis Haupt, 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Michaele Haupt, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21281

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2018-9001026 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Julian Mountain Spa. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business was filed in San Diego County on: 08/28/2015 and assigned File #2015-022632. Located at: 2011 Main St. #C, Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 956, Julian CA 92036. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Gloria Yvonne Munger, 450 Valley Dr., Vista CA 92084. S/Gloria Y Munger 0/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002293 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jesus Is My Savior Roofing Company; B. Jim’s Roofing Co.; C. J.I.M.S. Roofing Co. Located at: 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James William Heidrick, 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2018 S/James William Heidrick, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000246 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grocery Outlet of San Ysidro. Located at: 444 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro CA San Diego 92173. Mailing Address: 1828 Caminito Sicilia, Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tosquy-Nars Market Inc., 444 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro CA 92173. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ruben A Aguilar, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002386 Filed: Jan 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast Real Estate. Located at: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden LLC, 7026 Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven A Golden, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002243 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. General Data Protection Services; B. GDP Services. Located at: 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Lee Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081; 2. Marcella Mary Hormozi-Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Lee Allbert, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002294 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firewheel Church. Located at: 5185 Acuna St., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James William Heidrick, 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Steven Louis Bussell, 5590 Hamill Ave., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2018 S/James William Heidrick, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001947 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cross Search. Located at: 4405 Manchester Ave. #106, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesse Papike, 269 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jodie Sladavic, 2102 Colony Terrace, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jesse Papike, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21274

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9001946 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cross Search. Located at: 14695 Chaparral Slope Rd., Jamul CA San Diego 91935. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 05/09/2013 and assigned File #2013-013771. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Lawrence Vincent Papike, 14695 Chaparral Slope Rd. Jamul CA 91935. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Larry Vincent Papike 0/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001772 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cherry Street Surf Shop. Located at: 2630 Flower Fields Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 2630 Flower Fields Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2018 S/Melanie Anne Huff, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002567 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Start Midwife Services. Located at: 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 80338, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Best Start Midwife Services, 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2014 S/Karen Roslie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002566 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Start Birth Center. Located at: 3630 Enterprise, San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 80338, San Diego CA 92138. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Best-Start Birth Center, 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/1989 S/Karen Roslie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002445 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aragon Transportation. Located at: 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nazario Aragon, 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Abdulia Diego, 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nazario Aragon, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001672 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDT. Located at: 731 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taj D Tucker, 731 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside Ca 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2018 S/Taj D Tucker, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001311 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soular Organics; B. Soular. Located at: 724 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matias Ricardo Muniz Munoz, 724 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Matias Ricardo Muniz Munoz, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001905 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomon Global Partners. Located at: 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Joel Solomon, 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2018 S/David Joel Solomon, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001679 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Badminton Supply; B. Seaside Rackets. Located at: 1343 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 711, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Emory Dubois Walker, 1260 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Sunny Jean Kim, 1260 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/1986 S/Michael Emory Dubois Walker, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001345 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paws and Claws Woodworking. Located at: 2904 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kate Noelle Tobin, 2904 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2018 S/Kate Noelle Tobin, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001340 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paul Davis Restoration of North County San Diego; B. PDR North County. Located at: 101 Acacia Ave. #117, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 1005, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Spilkin Company Inc., 101 Acacia Ave. #117, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2018 S/Louise Spilkin, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001603 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OWA Finishing. Located at: 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Faridh Garrido, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Julie Garrido, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2014 S/Julie Garrido, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001394 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knee How World. Located at: 6546 Flamenco St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erica Johnson, 6546 Flamenco St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erica Johnson, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000514 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JM Trading Company. Located at: 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jimit H Menta, 915 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jimit H Menta, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001793 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Invision Technology Solutions, Inc.; B. Runawayrice. Located at: 3981 Aliento Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-351, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Invision Technology Solutions Inc., 3981 Aliento Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2001 S/Trang T Vinh, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001351 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hardnox Haus. Located at: 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doan Ngoc Nguyen, 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Tina Huang, 3756 Mastodon Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tina Huang, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001179 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EP Smog Test Only Station. Located at: 520 N Quince St. #10, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Okanemochi Corporation, 10313 Azuaga St. #51, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Quang Nguyen, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001551 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Craft Cocktails. Located at: 1127 Ballata Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derrick Williams, 1127 Ballata Ct., Vista CA 92081; 2. Mikey James Pollard, 3743 Louisiana St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Derrick Williams, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000935 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bongiornos New York Pizza; B. Bongiorno’s New York Pizza. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 550 West B St. #310, San Diego CA 92101. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NSM Food Corp., 550 Wet B St. #310, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2017 S/Jeffrey A Pollak, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001383 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Wonder. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-500, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beyond Wonder, 6965 El Camino Real #105-500, San Diego CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2014 S/Kimber Bennett, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001297 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Parts and Stuff; B. After Hours Auto Parts; C. UpStart Auto Parts; D. StoreSeven.com. Located at: 3137 Avenida Topanga, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-564, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S&H RedBrick LLC, 3137 Avenida Topanga, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Katherine Ferderer, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001594 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artistic Mats and Frames. Located at: 1825 Granero Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michele Marie Lawrence, 1825 Granero Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michele Marie Lawrence, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16/18 CN 21238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001184 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rare Find Relationship Coaching. Located at: 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robyn Michelle Bennett, 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2018 S/Robyn Michelle Bennett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000323 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonex Online. Located at: 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 231369, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CG Schmitt and Company Inc., 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/Christopher G Schmitt, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000855 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Tac Gear; B. So Cal Airsoft. Located at: 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Ryan Rosamo, 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ryan Rosano, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031315 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Riptide. Located at: 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Eric Bodemer 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Ane L Goya, 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Marc Eric Bodemer, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031227 Filed: Dec 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karen Krasne DBA Extraordinary Desserts. Located at: 1430 Union St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Extraordinary Desserts Enterprise Inc., 1430 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Krasne, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000717 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illuminating Archetypes. Located at: 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lindsy Richards, 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsy Richards, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030872 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Bodyworks. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cristen Christy Hunter, 1380 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristen Christy Hunter, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031187 Filed: Dec 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dowell Construction. Located at: 2872 Luciernaga St.,, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 553, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip William Dowell, 2872 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2017 S/Philip William Dowell, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001011 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deannas Concierge Service. Located at: 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deanna Duckett, 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2018 S/Deanna Duckett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000623 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dashworthy. Located at: 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heather Gjerde, 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2017 S/Heather Gjerde, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001083 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casama. Located at: 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Angela De Garcia, 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA 92014; 2. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Angela De Garcia, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000361 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burlison Support Services. Located at: 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Aaron Burlison, 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2016 S/Gregory Aaron Burlison, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000235 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breezy Lane Properties. Located at: 3601 Pontian Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craig Andrew Miller, 3601 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2012 S/Craig Andrew Miller, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000846 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty of Billie; B. Mile & Honey Beauty Bar. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Billie Danene Cuellar, 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2018 S/Billie Danene Cuellar, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000689 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BEAT Photography. Located at: 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #236, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BEAT Enterprises Inc., 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Alejandro Torreblanca, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000815 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aspen Games for Good. Located at: 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Chapin Ventures Inc., 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dane Chapin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000826 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American First; B. America First Spirits. Located at: 382 Enterprise St. #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The California Spirits Company LLC, 382 Enterprise St. #14, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2013 S/Casey Miles, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001082 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amador Collective. Located at: 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Daniela Garcia Allie, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000702 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Care. Located at: 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valen Sue Howe, 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/Valen Sue Howe, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21204

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9000601 Filed: Jan 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. rizzivariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 12/14/2017 and assigned File #2017-9030385. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Rizzi International LLC., 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Michael Joseph Rizzi 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000600 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. familyvariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rizzi International LLC, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2017 S/Michael Joseph Rizzi, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000525 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonneblume Doula Services. Located at: 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000669 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seelevel Art Services. Located at: 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Paul Cook, 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/John Paul Cook, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031360 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. QQ Spa. Located at: 3020 N Park Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haitao Tian, 333 W Garvey Ave. #B 523, Monterey Park CA 91754. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Haitao Tian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000317 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Complexions. Located at: 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amber Marie Weigand, 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Shirley Jean Sankey, 10605 Cerveza Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Amber Marie Weigand, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031378 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proper Pillow. Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #B-109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Proper Pillow Inc., 848 N Rainbow Blvd #4251, Las Vegas NV 89107. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2012 S/Richard Loos, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030930 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patisserie Del Mar. Located at: 915 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darshan Bakery Inc., 949 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Brock, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000424 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opportunistic Consulting. Located at: 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jill Diane Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025; 2. Tyson Lee Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jill Diane Frack, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030979 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Web Solutions. Located at: 655 Corte Loren, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derek Frank Ash, 655 Corte Leon, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2017 S/Derek Frank Ash, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000162 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milk + Honey Beauty Bar; B. Bkatana Beauty. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittany Katana Sebastian, 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Brittany Katana Sebastian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000462 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovebaked; B. Love Baked. Located at: 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 1242, Julian CA 92036. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Maria Gibson, 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2018 S/Lisa Marie Gibson, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030528 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insight Oceanside. Located at: 423 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago Il 60642. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Insight Oceanside, 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago IL 60642. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2017 S/Robert N Jones Sr, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000248 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. i.e. Solutions; B. i.e. Solutions Inc. Located at: 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I.E. Solutions Inc., 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Gerald W Fleck, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000254 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firemind. Located at: 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Pelan, 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/29/2017 S/Tara Pelan, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030637 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Natural House Cleaning; B. All Natural Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2017 S/Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21181