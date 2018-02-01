Association launches ACH Financial Network

RANCHO SANTA FE — At the first board meeting of the new year on Jan. 11, the Rancho Santa Fe Association unveiled its Automatic Clearing House Financial Network payment program to Covenant residents.

“We are happy to offer this convenience to our members,” Association Manager Christy Whalen said. “Members can save time and avoid late fees with this new program. We encourage all members to sign up.”

Whalen said members can pay their bills such as Golf Club and Tennis Club dues as well as Association property assessments. Payments are automatically withdrawn from a Covenant member’s designated personal checking account. Currently, business checking accounts and credit cards are not part of the ACH program.

According to the Association guidelines, the ACH Financial Network will debit accounts for payments on the 28th of every month. If a scheduled payment lands on the weekend, the debit will take place on the next business day.

As members begin to sign up, the Association will continue to market the ACH program, for which there is no costs to enroll.

In addition, for members also interested in paperless billing, Whalen suggested visiting the Association’s website or calling the office for more information.

During Whalen’s update, she also announced a new Association employee hire, Patty Batista, who will serve as an associate planner.

Batista joined the Association in December 2017. Whalen noted that Batista attended her first Covenant Design Review Committee meeting that week.

“She wasted no time jumping in and helping out,” Whalen said. “We are thrilled to have her on board.”

As for the first rainstorm of the year, Whalen reported no major flooding, no road closures and no trees down in the roads.