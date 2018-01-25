‘Pre work’ begins on bridge projects

SAN MARCOS — San Marcos crews began pre-construction efforts on a pair of highly anticipated bridge projects in the area known as the Creek District.

But the project isn’t going to happen overnight, city officials want local residents to know — the projects are still a way off.

Crews started relocating utilities along Discovery Street, Via Vera Cruz and Bent Avenue, which will pave the way for the widening of Discovery Street from two to four lanes between Via Vera Cruz and Bent, a new four-lane bridge across San Marcos Creek on Via Vera Cruz and a two-lane bridge on Bent Avenue.

These streets are often shut down during heavy rains when the creek rises above street level.

The project will also create a promenade park and resolve the area’s long-standing flooding issues.

During the utility relocation work, according to the city’s website, westbound and eastbound lane closures along Discovery Street and side streets from Via Vera Cruz to Craven Road will be in place through summer 2018.

Work will take place Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Delays in work schedules may occur due to inclement weather.

Street and bridge construction is expected to begin in early 2019 and continue through late 2020, weather permitting.