Friends of the Women’s Resource Center preps for fundraiser

VISTA — Friends of the Women’s Resource Center readies for a philanthropic luncheon in an effort to raise awareness and funds. The “Have a Heart for a Child” event will be held Feb. 15 at the Vista Valley Country Club.

According to event chair Marybeth Glenn, the three-course luncheon is coming back due to popular demand. It was an annual event but was on hiatus for a couple of years. The luncheon’s re-emergence reminds people of the nonprofit’s mission.

“The WRC is a domestic violence shelter for sexual assault and domestic violence victims — they have an actual emergency shelter and transitional housing in Oceanside,” said Glenn, adding that the center also helps men because they are also victims of domestic violence and assault.

According to Glenn, the Friends of the Women’s Resource Center was formed to provide an array of items for children residing in the shelter and the transitional housing. Even though the nonprofit is afforded government funds and money from fundraising efforts, there are still budget gaps. Entering its 11th year, the group was specifically formed to help children. It raises money through fundraising and activities geared toward advocacy.

Glenn has been involved with the organization since 2012.

“The mission of the Have a Heart for a Child luncheon is to spread more awareness of Friends of WRC to hopefully obtain some new members … ,” she said.

Glenn shared that one of the ways to support the center is through membership for as little as $25 per year. Different levels of giving are also available.

“The focus is to raise money for counseling for the children, which is one area of a budget shortfall for WRC,” Glenn said. “We already provide $10,000 a year for counseling, so we would like to increase that amount that we are able to provide to WRC and also to buy playground toys for the transitional housing facility.”

Also taking part in the event as a keynote speaker is San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. Special entertainment will be provided by the Fallbrook High Madrigal’s Choir. Opportunity drawings and auctions items will also be available.

Glenn wants people to know she is hopeful that the event, slated around Valentine’s Day, is an optimal one for the children.

“It seems apropos to have it at this time because everyone’s heart seems kind of full, so we tied the luncheon to a Valentine’s Day theme,” she said. “The children that the Friends of WRC helps are subjected to things that some people can’t even fathom — a regular childhood and things that most kids take for granted these children do not have such as their backpacks or participating in school sports — so we provide just those basic things.”

Those interested in learning more about the “Have a Heart for a Child” can visit www.wrcsd.org/2017/10/19/have-a-heart-for-a-child/ or call (760) 757-3500.