Protesters take it to the street for Women’s March

SAN MARCOS — In what began last year as a sort of roar for social change, protesters and activists again took to streets on Saturday for the annual Women’s March, carrying similar messages for change in cities around the country — including in San Marcos. Women’s rights were at the forefront again during the Women’s March North County San Diego, which this year began and ended on the campus of Palomar College. “We need a leader, not a Tweeter,” and “Love, not hate, that’s what makes America great,” were some of the marchers’ chants. The rally began at the campus with marchers heading down Mission Avenue and back to the college.