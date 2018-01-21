Protesters take it to the street for Women’s March

, , 0
Protesters take it to the street for Women’s March
Photo by Tony Cagala

SAN MARCOS — In what began last year as a sort of roar for social change, protesters and activists again took to streets on Saturday for the annual Women’s March, carrying similar messages for change in cities around the country — including in San Marcos. Women’s rights were at the forefront again during the Women’s March North County San Diego, which this year began and ended on the campus of Palomar College. “We need a leader, not a Tweeter,” and “Love, not hate, that’s what makes America great,” were some of the marchers’ chants. The rally began at the campus with marchers heading down Mission Avenue and back to the college.

Laura June rocks out at the Women’s March. She was there to march in memory of local singer Candye Kane, who passed away in 2016, and who was a champion of the LGBTQ community and women’s issues. Photo by Tony Cagala

A son and his mother march in down Mission Avenue. Photo by Tony Cagala

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?