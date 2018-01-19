Krouse announces bid for State Assembly

CARLSBAD — North County businessman and Republican Thomas Krouse today announced his candidacy for the 76th Assembly District seat.

The seat, which represents Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Vista and Camp Pendleton, currently is held by Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, R-Oceanside, who announced last week that he is running for Congress in the 49th district.

Krouse, of Carlsbad, unsuccessfully ran against Chavez in the 2014 and 2016 general elections. He won 41 percent of the vote in 2016.

“I am committed to serving as watchdog in Sacramento, holding our state representatives accountable for every dollar they consider spending of taxpayers’ hard-earned income,” Krouse said. “California’s surplus revenues should be returned to the taxpayers now or placed in the ‘rainy day fund’ — not squandered by overspending politicians and bureaucrats.”

Krouse has served in several executive-level roles — including chief executive — and has more than 25 years experience in finance, technology, health care and education.

He has a chartered financial analyst certification. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Stanford University and a masters of business administration degree from the University of Southern California.

Former San Diego County supervisor Pam Slater-Price and former Oceanside mayor Jim Wood have endorsed Krouse, according to his campaign.