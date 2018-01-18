Legal Notices, January 19, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (1/26, 2/09, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Montgomery Avenue /Rossini Drive Sidewalk Improvements CASE NUMBER: 17-199 CDP FILING DATE: August 18, 2017 APPLICANT: City of Encinitas, Matt Widelski LOCATION: Montgomery Ave/Birmingham Drive/Rossini Drive, APN: 261-361-15 & 260-352-22 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the construction of new sidewalks on Birmingham Drive and Rossini Drive and installation of curb and gutter, curb ramps, roadway signs, pavement markings and retaining walls. The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone near the Rossini Drive location, Cardiff Specific Plan Residential 11 (CSP R-11) near Birmingham location and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, 760-633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, JANUARY 29, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/19/18 CN 21224

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) SIDEWALK CLEANING SERVICES RFP 2018-03 The City is soliciting Requests for Proposals from qualified firms to provide regularly scheduled cleaning of sidewalks, benches, trash receptacles and other assets in Historic Downtown Encinitas throughout the year. The intent of this RFP is to select a contractor to professionally perform such services for the City in order to maintain pedestrian safety and a visually aesthetically pleasing appearance of Historic Downtown City of Encinitas. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. The City reserves the right to further negotiate the terms and conditions of the contract. This project will be awarded based on demonstrated ability and perform providing similar services at a fair and reasonable cost. This contract may not be awarded to the lowest bidder. All firms submitting bid proposals must hold a valid State California General Engineering A or General Building Contractor B. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. PROPOSALS: Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018 via the PlanetBids system used to download the RFP. 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21223

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 1st day of February, 2018, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1.PROJECT NAME: Leucadia Shell CASE NUMBER: 17-230 PCIN FILING DATE: October 2, 2017 APPLICANT: S&L Oil, Inc. LOCATION: 865 Orpheus Avenue ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Visitor-Serving Commercial (VSC) Zone, the Coastal Zone, and the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Planning Commission Interpretation request regarding Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Chapter 30.04 (Definitions) for existing “Ancillary Use” definition and pending “Convenience Store/Mini-Mart” definition, and a design charrette for a future market. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Starbucks Coffee CASE NUMBER: 16-133 MUP/DR/CDP FILING DATE: June 13, 2016 APPLICANT: Charlie Arbing III, Starbucks Coffee LOCATION: 266 North El Camino Real ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit request to authorize a drive-thru restaurant use, a new outdoor patio and signage, construct an exterior facade update, install new landscaping, and associated site improvements at an existing restaurant building site. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: 147 Quail Drive Homes CASE NUMBER: 17-163 DR/CDP

FILING DATE: July 12, 2017 APPLICANT: Bob Mueller, RMCI Group LOCATION: 147 Quail Drive ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 5 (R-5) zone, the Coastal Zone, and the Cultural Overlay Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit request to construct four new single-family homes with associated site and landscape improvements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Items 2 and 3 are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Items 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Development Services Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 01/19/18 CN 21222

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.:263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 Date of Sale: 02/15/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,372,308.05 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,372,308.05. Date: December 29, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 01/19/18, 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21202 If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 29, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 01/19/18, 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21202

T.S. No. 059067-CA APN: 158-371-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: PATRICIA SHEFFEL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JASEN SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TENANTS IN COMMON Date of Sale: 2/26/2018 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street address and other common designation: 3939 MAGNOLIA ROAD OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92058 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $271,515.42 Date: 01/19/18, 01/26/18, 02/02/18 CN 21201

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-703257-CL Trustor(s): Steven D Williamson and Linette F Williamson, husband and wife Recorded: 7/28/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0379270 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0433375 Date of Sale: 2/16/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $681,804.17 The purported property address is: 1317 DEERBROOK DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor's Parcel No.: 218-031-26-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Date of Sale: 2/16/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $681,804.17 The purported property address is: 1317 DEERBROOK DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor's Parcel No.: 218-031-26-00 You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-703257-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-16-703257-CL IDSPub #0135946 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21200

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-779519-JB Trustor (s): TRAVIS L CHITTOCK AND GRACE M CHITTOCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/6/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0767428 Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30am Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): TRAVIS L CHITTOCK AND GRACE M CHITTOCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/6/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0767428 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30am Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $364,947.20 The purported property address is: 4056 WOOSTER DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 162-350-12-00 Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-518-5700 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-779519-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-17-779519-JB IDSPub #0135911 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21199

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-15-669164-RY Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 Date of Sale: 2/14/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/14/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $966,310.79 The purported property address is: 1610 OLMEDA STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor's Parcel No.: 259-330-27-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-669164-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-15-669164-RY IDSPub #0135777 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 2/2/2018 CN 21198

T.S. No. 17-48052 APN: 125-253-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: STEVEN HOLT, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/9/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0486158 Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STEVEN HOLT, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/9/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0486158 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/9/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $410,351.16 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4908 LAKE PARK COURT FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N #.: 125-253-13-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48052. Dated: 1/10/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 EPP 24282 Pub Dates 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/2018 CN 21197

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-14-612250-BF Trustor(s): MATTHEW POISET, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 4/6/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0240041 Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MATTHEW POISET, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 4/6/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0240041 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $832,369.22 The purported property address is: 860 SEABRIGHT LANE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor's Parcel No.: 263-031-31-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-612250-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-14-612250-BF IDSPub #0135690 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21175

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-768872-JP Trustor(s): ROBERT L. MAXWELL AND JEAN Z. ENG-MAXWELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/19/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0782227 Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT L. MAXWELL AND JEAN Z. ENG-MAXWELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/19/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0782227 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $718,170.05 The purported property address is: 2191 CORTE MANGO, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor's Parcel No.: 255-251-30-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-768872-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-17-768872-JP IDSPub #0135607 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21173

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-756739-CL Trustor (s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/5/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,137,565.71 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor's Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY , DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 26; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST, 244.73 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST 280.26 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTHERLY LINE NORTH 4°10’ 33” EAST 42.95 FEET TO A TANGENT 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 19° 58’ 01” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 87.12 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 24° 08’ 34” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 17° 41’ 45” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 77.21 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 06° 26’ 59” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 30° 23’ 48” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 132.63 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36° 50’ 37” EAST 50.00 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 175.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY AND TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 36° 50’ 38” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 57° 02’ 39” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 174.23 FEET TO A POINT OF COMPOUND CURVATURE WITH A 229.81 FOOT RADIUS CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 19° 12’ 56” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 16° 37’ 08” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 66.66 FEET TO A POINT OF A NON-TANGENT 450.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY ALSO BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF THAT LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO JAMES NALE AND BARBARA NALE BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 20, 1999 AS DOCUMENT #1999-0822716 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS FILED IN THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY RECORDERS OFFICE IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING SOUTH 48° 07’ 10” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 33° 18’ 07” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 261.55 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND AND SAID CURVE NORTH 89° 59’ 53” WEST 130.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-756739-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 TS No.: CA-16-756739-CL IDSPub #0135583 1/12/2018 1/19/2018 1/26/2018 CN 21172

AFC-1093 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/2/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/2/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88131 S6079151Q CSR21822AZ 218 ANNUAL 22 211-010-94-00 JOSE A. JUSTICIA AND BALBINA JUSTICIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2001 08/24/2001 2001-0603918 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16897.95 88133 S6482151F CSR20436CE 204 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-010-94-00 COLUMBUS DILLARD III A SINGLE MAN AND MARY M DILLARD A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/14/2004 02/27/2004 2004-0155742 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19517.84 88134 S6799151F CSR31044BE 310 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-010-94-00 ROBERT N. UNTERWEGNER AND MARY L UNTERWEBNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2005 08/05/2005 2005-0668444 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $20462.74 88136 S7264151F CSR20343CO 203 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-010-94-00 PEDRO FERRER JR. A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2008 07/11/2008 2008-0371291 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $7573.44 88137 S7276151F CSR30946CE 309 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-010-94-00 RANDY R. BROWN AND JODI LEILANI BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2008 07/18/2008 2008-0385038 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $11063.72 88138 S7294151F CSR10849DZ 108 ANNUAL 49 211-010-94-00 JORGE A. GOMEZ A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND TERESA S. RODRIGUEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2008 08/01/2008 2008-0412191 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19080.42 88139 S7502151S CSR31008BO 310 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-010-94-00 ROBERT NEIL UNTERWEGNER AND MARY L. UNTERWEGNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2009 03/06/2009 2009-0111085 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16809.55 88141 S1048575C CSR20540BO 205 BIENNIAL ODD 40 211-010-94-00 RICARDO DE JESUS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2011 09/01/2011 2011-0453316 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $21083.40 88143 B0414875L MCS22719AZ 227 ANNUAL 19 211-010-94-00 DANIEL M. DONALDSON AND GWENDOLYN M. DONALDSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/14/2013 09/26/2013 2013-0587075 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $18486.85 88144 B0438225C MCS20122AE 201 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL E. FORTUNE AND KATHLEEN FORTUNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/14/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545336 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $30372.61 88145 B0438215C MCS32722AO 327 BIENNIAL ODD 22 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL E. FORTUNE AND KATHLEEN FORTUNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/14/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545338 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $30848.67 88146 B0438835C MCS20426CZ 204 ANNUAL 26 211-010-94-00 MARTHA K. EVANS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/10/2014 12/18/2014 2014-0557020 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $17906.36 88147 S1051161P CBS23034AZ 230 ANNUAL 34 211-010-94-00 GERARD ALBERT AND JOAN M. ALBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/03/2003 08/08/2003 2003-0955648 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $12540.99 88148 S1073161P CBS32850DZ 328 ANNUAL 50 211-010-94-00 RONCHAI SOONTHORN AND TIENG SOONTHORN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/24/2004 03/12/2004 2004-0203670 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $16022.13 88149 S1225161P CBS32806DO 328 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-010-94-00 IRENE GUTIERREZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/08/2006 01/20/2006 2006-0044085 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $19134.28 88150 S1319161P CBS13030CE 130 BIENNIAL EVEN 30 211-010-94-00 JOHN LEE MONTOYA AND FELICIA GAIL MONTOYA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2008 05/30/2008 2008-0290754 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $7614.15 88151 S1334161P CBS13144DE 131 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-010-94-00 BRUCE HERRICK AND DEBORAH E HERRICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2008 07/03/2008 2008-0357423 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $23164.39 88152 S1342161P CBS13149DE &CSR10209BZ 131 & 102 BIENNIAL EVEN & /ANNUAL WEEK 9 49 & 09 211-010-94-00 JOSEPH T. FORD AND DELORES HICKS-RADCLIFF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT. LP A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2008 07/18/2008 2008-0385146 10/4/2017 2017-0458035 $24071.63 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 1/4/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21171

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006915953 Trustor: HORACE FISHER AND MICHELLE FISHER HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded on 04/13/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0250703 DATE OF SALE: 02/05/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS: 981 PEARLEAF CT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078. APN#: 222-771-02-15. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $408,938.53. EXECUTED BY: HORACE FISHER AND MICHELLE FISHER HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/05/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 981 PEARLEAF CT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078. APN#: 222-771-02-15. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $408,938.53. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006915953. Dated: 12/22/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 A-FN4641878 01/05/2018, 01/12/2018, 01/19/2018 CN 21154

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 30-2017-00926050-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: PAULA TRAN and DOES 1 through 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: ROSALIE HALAL, ANTHONY HALAL, and JACOB HALAL CEBU, by and through his guardian ad Litem, HERSCHELL HALAL. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court of California, County of Orange, 700 Civic Center Dr. West, Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney is: Law Offices of Scott S Harris APLC 555 W. Beech St. #303

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Orange, 700 Civic Center Dr. West, Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Scott S Harris APLC 555 W. Beech St. #303

San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.238.1199 Date: 06/19/17 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21203

01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21203

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048397-CU-PT-CTL

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Beatriz Ibanez on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez changed to proposed name: Biandon Lopez Lbanez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM Dept. 27 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. NOTE: Effective 01/16/2018 All hearings will be heard in Dept 903 located on the 9th Floor of the Central Courthouse at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Dec 15, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21180

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HELEN J. JUNCAL Case# 7-2017-00050035-

PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Helen J. Juncal. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Regan Juncal, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Regan Juncal, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21176

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOYCE NORTON Case # 37-2017-00049275-

PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joyce Norton. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Todd Edward Cooper in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Todd Edward Cooper be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502, Room: Judge Longstreth, located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K Nassiri, Esq. Capital Legacy Law Inc 2794 Gateway Rd #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.979-1280

01/12/18, 01/19/18, 01/26/18 CN 21174

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CURTIS ALLEN MILYARD Case# 37-2017-00045394-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Curtis Allen Milyard.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by Curtis Allen Milyard II, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Curtis Allen Milyard II, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 06, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1, Room 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Curtis Allen Milyard II

3442 Rancho Chimney Rock Rd. Ranchita CA 92066 Telephone: 760.690.7225 01/05, 01/12. 01/19/18

CN 21159

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00049805-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Killian London Nissen Metzger filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Killian London Nissen Metzger; change to proposed name: Avery Donne Ardent. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 26, 2017

Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001184 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rare Find Relationship Coaching. Located at: 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robyn Michelle Bennett, 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2018 S/Robyn Michelle Bennett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000323 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonex Online. Located at: 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 231369, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CG Schmitt and Company Inc., 3253 Avenida de Sueno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/Christopher G Schmitt, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000855 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Tac Gear; B. So Cal Airsoft. Located at: 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Ryan Rosamo, 3028 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ryan Rosano, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031315 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Riptide. Located at: 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Eric Bodemer 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Ane L Goya, 7028 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Marc Eric Bodemer, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031227 Filed: Dec 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karen Krasne DBA Extraordinary Desserts. Located at: 1430 Union St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Extraordinary Desserts Enterprise Inc., 1430 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Krasne, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000717 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illuminating Archetypes. Located at: 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lindsy Richards, 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsy Richards, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030872 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Bodyworks. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cristen Christy Hunter, 1380 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristen Christy Hunter, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031187 Filed: Dec 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dowell Construction. Located at: 2872 Luciernaga St.,, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 553, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Philip William Dowell, 2872 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2017 S/Philip William Dowell, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001011 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deannas Concierge Service. Located at: 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deanna Duckett, 2537 Navarra Dr. #A9, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2018 S/Deanna Duckett, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000623 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dashworthy. Located at: 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heather Gjerde, 1376 Oliver Ave. #7, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2017 S/Heather Gjerde, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001083 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casama. Located at: 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Angela De Garcia, 2020 Cordero Rd., Del Mar CA 92014; 2. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Angela De Garcia, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000361 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burlison Support Services. Located at: 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Aaron Burlison, 1833 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2016 S/Gregory Aaron Burlison, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000235 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breezy Lane Properties. Located at: 3601 Pontian Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craig Andrew Miller, 3601 Pontiac Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/09/2012 S/Craig Andrew Miller, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000846 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty of Billie; B. Mile & Honey Beauty Bar. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Billie Danene Cuellar, 2051 Geneva St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2018 S/Billie Danene Cuellar, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000689 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BEAT Photography. Located at: 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #236, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BEAT Enterprises Inc., 4225 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Alejandro Torreblanca, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000815 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aspen Games for Good. Located at: 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Chapin Ventures Inc., 700 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dane Chapin, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000826 Filed: Jan 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American First; B. America First Spirits. Located at: 382 Enterprise St. #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The California Spirits Company LLC, 382 Enterprise St. #14, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2013 S/Casey Miles, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001082 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amador Collective. Located at: 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniela Garcia Allie, 1204 Amador Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2018 S/Daniela Garcia Allie, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000702 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Care. Located at: 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valen Sue Howe, 3529 Brookfield Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/Valen Sue Howe, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02, 02/09/18 CN 21204

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9000601 Filed: Jan 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. rizzivariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 12/14/2017 and assigned File #2017-9030385. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Rizzi International LLC., 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Michael Joseph Rizzi 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000600 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. familyvariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rizzi International LLC, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2017 S/Michael Joseph Rizzi, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000525 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonneblume Doula Services. Located at: 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 4579 Jamboree St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jelina Kelci Sonnenberg, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000669 Filed: Jan 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seelevel Art Services. Located at: 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Paul Cook, 432 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2018 S/John Paul Cook, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031360 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. QQ Spa. Located at: 3020 N Park Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haitao Tian, 333 W Garvey Ave. #B 523, Monterey Park CA 91754. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Haitao Tian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000317 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Complexions. Located at: 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amber Marie Weigand, 7174 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Shirley Jean Sankey, 10605 Cerveza Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Amber Marie Weigand, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031378 Filed: Dec 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proper Pillow. Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #B-109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Proper Pillow Inc., 848 N Rainbow Blvd #4251, Las Vegas NV 89107. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2012 S/Richard Loos, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030930 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patisserie Del Mar. Located at: 915 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darshan Bakery Inc., 949 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Brock, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000424 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opportunistic Consulting. Located at: 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jill Diane Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025; 2. Tyson Lee Frack, 112 Green Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jill Diane Frack, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030979 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Web Solutions. Located at: 655 Corte Loren, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derek Frank Ash, 655 Corte Leon, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2017 S/Derek Frank Ash, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000162 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Milk + Honey Beauty Bar; B. Bkatana Beauty. Located at: 142 N El Camino Real Ste A #115, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittany Katana Sebastian, 1520 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Brittany Katana Sebastian, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000462 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovebaked; B. Love Baked. Located at: 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 1242, Julian CA 92036. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Maria Gibson, 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2018 S/Lisa Marie Gibson, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030528 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insight Oceanside. Located at: 423 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago Il 60642. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Insight Oceanside, 1062 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago IL 60642. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2017 S/Robert N Jones Sr, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000248 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. i.e. Solutions; B. i.e. Solutions Inc. Located at: 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I.E. Solutions Inc., 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Gerald W Fleck, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000254 Filed: Jan 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firemind. Located at: 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Pelan, 1580 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/29/2017 S/Tara Pelan, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030637 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Natural House Cleaning; B. All Natural Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2017 S/Sarai Galeana Kupferer, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN 21181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000003 Filed: Jan 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transformation Concepts. Located at: 2478 Impala Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott LaDoucer, 2478 Impala Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Scott LaDoucer, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030200 Filed: Dec 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandancer Boutique; B. Sundancer Del Mar; C. Sundancer. Located at: 1418 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Sokol, 1418 Camino del Mar, Del Mar Ca 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/1994 S/Nancy Sokol, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030324 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Master Builder “Bricks and Blocks”. Located at: 357 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Lee Babin, 357 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Crystal Lee Babin, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030888 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s House Painting & Quality Home Repair. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin Artiaga, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592; 2. Guadalupe Tinoco Torres, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029910 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LH Medical Billing. Located at: 1120 Greenway Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 3, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leah Michele Jacobs, 1120 Greenway Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2017 S/Leah Michele Jacobs, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031163 Filed: Dec 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jump-In Pools. Located at: 16920 Silver Crest Ln, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Thornton Donley, 16920 Silver Crest Ln, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Thornton Donley, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030367 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JR Alliance. Located at: 307 A Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JR Alliance Inc., 307 A Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2012 S/Julie F Regan, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000043 Filed: Jan 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health Advocate Resource Team; B. Jan Care Health Advocate. Located at: 530 Lomas Santa Fe #M, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 773, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janet Newman, 1703 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2017 S/Janet Newman, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030381 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Within Gravity; B. CA Enzyme Baths. Located at: 1201 N Vulcan Ave. #23, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Andrew LeBlanc, 1201 N Vulcan Ave. #23, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2017 S/Nathan Andrew LeBlanc, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030498 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit Form. Located at: 2212 Manchester Ave. #B, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Marie Martinez, 2212 Manchester Ave. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Marie Martinez, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21161

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027880 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conrad Construction and Remodel. Located at: 265 Brisas Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: PO Box 441, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Lee Conrad, 265 Brisas Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2012 S/Thomas Lee Conrad, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/18 CN 21160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030507 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synapses TBI Life Coaching. Located at: 860 Ball Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Briana Lyn Darrington, 860 Ball Ave, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Briana Lyn Darrington, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031026 Filed: Dec 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Legion Rugby Club. Located at: 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. American Rugby Investments LLC, 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/David Pool, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030981 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Legion; B. Legion Rugby; C. SD Legion. Located at: 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. American Rugby Investments LLC, 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/David Pool, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029876 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Octo Bookkeeping. Located at: 3050 Rue Dorleans #214, San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Octo Primus LLC, 3050 Ru Dorleans #214, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kalli Bungert, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029897 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Pacific Concrete. Located at: 820 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Andrew Lauchlan, 820 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/17 S/Eric Andrew Lauchlan, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030550 Filed: Dec 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Koury Images. Located at: 6630 Ambrosia Ln. #819, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janice K Koury-Hale, 6630 Ambrosia Ln. #819, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/17 S/Janice K Koury-Hale, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030635 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Incendia Group. Located at: 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KPS Consulting LLC, 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/17 S/Peter Sieffert, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030723 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GreenSurf. Located at: 1228 Chambord Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 115, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas Mitchell Green, 1228 Chambord Ct., Oceanside Ca 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/17 S/Douglas Mitchell Green, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030906 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flowers Annette Gomez. Located at: 5939 Darwin Ct. #113, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 742, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Flowers By Annette Inc., 5939 Darwin Ct. #113, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/01 S/Pablo Gomez, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030845 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Contingency. Located at: 1307 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyle Andrew Simmons, 1307 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/17 S/Kyle Andrew Simmons, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21144

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9029266 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Come on Over Boutique and Cafe. Located at: 2405 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 920524. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/21/14 and assigned File #2014-001727. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Claudia Ninette Conover, 2405 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Claudia Ninette Conover 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030990 Filed: Dec 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EP Smog Test Only Station. Located at: 520 N Quince St., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Quang Nguyen, 10313 Azuaga St. #51 San Diego CA 92129; 2. Jessica Uyen Nguyen, 10313 Azuaga St. #51 San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Quang Nguyen, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030143 Filed: Dec 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brian Kimmel Consulting. Located at: 302 Pacific Bars Rd. Mariposa CA Mariposa 95338. Mailing Address: 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian James Kimmel, 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian James Kimmel, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030552 Filed: Dec 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blackridge Supply. Located at: 3661 North Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darrell Price Black, 3661 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darrell Price Black, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030414 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Auto Enterprise. Located at: 7922 Dagget St., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aurora Trading Inc., 7922 Dagget St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zhan Yu, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21139