Coaster, Pacific Surfliner trains down this weekend

OCEANSIDE — Coaster and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service will be halted in San Diego County this weekend to allow crews to complete ongoing infrastructure improvements.

Nonstop replacement bus service for Coaster trains will offer service from Oceanside Transit Center, Carlsbad Village, Carlsbad Poinsettia, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley to Old Town San Diego station at 8 a.m.

Individual buses for each station will depart from Old Town in the afternoon: Sorrento Valley at 2:30 p.m., Solana Beach at 2:35 p.m., Encinitas at 2:40 p.m., Calsbad Poinsettia at 2:45 p.m., Carlsbad Village at 2:50 p.m. and Oceanside at 2:50 p.m.

Sprinter service will follow the normal Saturday schedule. Additional Sprinter trains will depart westbound from Escondido Transit Center at 8:03 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. and eastbound from Oceanside Transit Center at 9:03 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

There will be replacement bus service for Amtrak passengers traveling in San Diego County, which will require a reservation.

On the Friday nights preceding each closure, southbound Amtrak trains scheduled to depart from Oceanside at 10:05 p.m. and 12:01 a.m. will make their trips to Santa Fe Depot.

Amtrak will also operate trains every half-hour from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. between Old Town San Diego and Santa Fe Depot.