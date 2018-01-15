Encinitas orthopedic team joins forces with DOC

ADVERTISEMENT

ENCINITAS — Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC), an immediate access orthopedic-only clinic treating pediatric to geriatric orthopedic conditions, has joined forces with the surgeons and staff of Pacific Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to open a second Southern California DOC location in Encinitas.

Stephen Nichols, M.D., Patrick Padilla, M.D., Ryan Meineke, M.D. and the staff of Pacific Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine have been delivering outstanding care to North County since 1992. Through its partnership with DOC, guests will receive the same quality orthopedic care they have come to expect, but services will now be available seven days a week, including access to digital x-ray and e-prescription technologies.

“The DOC model is unlike any in the industry and will be a game changer for our guests and the North County community,” Nichols said.

“Joining forces with DOC was a no brainer for us, because they will allow our patients to have immediate access to orthopedic experts without the high expense associated with an emergency room visit,” Padilla further added.

The new DOC office opened for business on Jan. 10 and specializes in minor to serious orthopedic injuries and chronic conditions in adults and children. With three surgeons on staff as well as orthopedic-specialty trained physician assistants and physical therapists, guests will have immediate access to orthopedic care, with no long wait time and no high facility fees like hospital emergency rooms charge.

“DOC offers the Encinitas and surrounding communities walk-in, immediate access to high-quality orthopedic care,” said David Hassinger, founder and CEO of Direct Orthopedic Care. “Now, anyone with an orthopedic issue from an acute injury to chronic pain can be seen in minutes by an orthopedic expert without an appointment. Besides being a more convenient choice for orthopedic care, we strive to be in-network with all insurance providers to ensure co-pays and out-of-pocket charges are kept to the lowest amounts possible.”

DOC first opened in Carlsbad in March 2017, and has had a warm welcome from North County. Hassinger is pleased to be able to help even more guests with this second location. “The community is so happy to have us here just as we are happy to care for them,” he said. “We want everyone to have the great experience they deserve. We like to think of ourselves as a hospitality company that does health care. We know there is no stronger advertising than word-of-mouth, so we strive to offer the best possible care and save our guests as much time and money as possible.”

The new DOC office is located at 351 Santa Fe Drive, Suite 100, in Encinitas inside the newly remodeled offices previously occupied by Pacific Orthopedics. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., with no appointment necessary. A second DOC office is located at 6125 Paseo del Norte, Suite 110 in Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.directorthocare.com.