Free in-depth hair loss consultation

OCEANSIDE — If you’ve been experiencing hair loss, chances are you’re curious about the possibility of hair restoration. The good news is that you do have options, and the great news is that the specialists at MyHairTransplantMD in Oceanside will help you explore them. A free consultation will give you the information you need — including what you can realistically expect, how long it will take, what the procedures entail and exactly how much it will cost.

“Hair loss is no longer considered a permanent condition,” Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD said. “Come see us for a no-obligation consultation and see what is possible for you. When you leave here, you’ll have all the information you need to make an informed decision about your next step.”

MyHairTransplantMD has just one specialty — hair restoration. A consultation with an expert in the field will be in-depth and highly informative. The first step in the consultation is to discuss the trouble area. “We start by discussing your concerns and expectations,” Wagner said. “Together we will agree on a realistic hair restoration plan. All of your questions will be answered and your short and long-term goals will be addressed.

Next will be to define the area. “We outline the trouble area so we agree on the exact area you want restored,” Wagner said. “Our clients leave here with a clear vision of both their current hair loss situation as well as what is truly possible. Other offices might tell clients what they want to hear. We tell them what they need to hear. Once the area is defined we then document our findings with photos.”

The third step is to map the area. “We measure precisely so that our calculations are correct,” Wagner said. “We outline the trouble area and then transfer the data onto our 3D Hair Mapping Template. We then calculate the size of the restoration area in square centimeters.” The template helps determine the area of baldness and the number of grafts needed. “This is based on what they client wants, and how much donor hair they have,” Wagner said.

In the fourth step science comes into play. “We will discuss your current hair density factor using modern hair science,” he said. “Average density in men is 80 follicular units per square centimeters, and it’s slightly higher for women. Once we know the number of square centimeters and the hair density, the objective is to restore the hair, initially starting with coverage.”

“In the first procedure we place as many grafts as possible to cover the area in question,” Wagner added. “We allow that to grow out, and then we add density, so that it blends in perfectly with surrounding hair.”

The final step in the consultation is to calculate the costs. “Our clients leave here knowing exactly how many procedures they will need for the results they desire,” Wagner said. “We don’t mislead clients by underestimating what it’s going to take to reach their desired goal. We back it up based on hair science using our calculations.” At MyHairTransplantMD there are no hidden costs and no sales pressure. They also offer financing and cash payment options.

MyHairTransplantMD is located at 2103 S. El Camino Real, Suite 201 in Oceanside. For a step-by-step guide to their consultation process and a complete explanation of pricing, visit their website at www.myhairtransplantmd.com or call the office at (800) 262-2017.