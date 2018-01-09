Gaspar to chair San Diego County supervisors

From staff and submitted reports

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was chosen by her colleagues on Tuesday to serve a year-long term as chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Gaspar, a former Encinitas mayor elected as supervisor in November 2016, will be the board’s most senior member when two of her colleagues, Bill Horn and Ron Roberts, hit term limits at the end of this year and the remaining two, Dianne Jacob and Greg Cox, complete their current terms in 2020.

Gaspar accepted the gavel from Jacob, who served as chairwoman in 2017 for the sixth time. Jacob was elected as the board’s vice chair and Cox as chairman pro tem for 2018

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Jacob outlined accomplishments in the past year, which she said included adding muscle to rural fire and emergency services; making it possible for residents to report potholes, price gouging and other non-emergency problems through the Tell Us Now smartphone app; and giving more students access to a camp that works to improve relations between teens and law enforcement, the spokesperson said.

She praised her staff and the county’s 17,000 employees for their efforts during the year.

“You’re only as good as the people who work for you and I’m blessed with an outstanding team,” Jacob said. “…I’m starting my 26th year in this job and serving as your representative over the years has been my greatest honor.”

As new chairwoman, Gaspar will outline the county’s 2018 goals at the annual State of the County address on Feb. 27 at the Scripps Seaside Forum in La Jolla.