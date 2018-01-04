New manager reflects on 2017

RANCHO SANTA FE — As 2017 came to a close, Rancho Santa Fe Association Assistant Manager Christy Whalen reflected on the organization’s many accomplishments. With the New Year only days away, Whalen was set to take the reins as association manager on Jan. 2.

Whalen described 2017 as an exciting and productive year.

“We were able to get approval on the fiber optic project,” she said, noting that more than 80 percent of the residents voted yes in the communitywide vote.

The project, named RSF Connect, will deliver high-speed internet to Covenant residents and was a top priority for the Association. Whalen thanked a very dedicated board and engaged committee members for seeing RSF Connect through to its fruition.

“We have been fortunate to see the benefit in the community from all of our volunteers,” she said.

Another groundbreaking accomplishment in 2017 was The Gateway Project located at the current gas station in the Village on La Flecha. The 5,000-square-foot structure will have ample space for a grocery store. Additional space will be allotted for retail and offices. Part of The Gateway Project will concentrate on underground parking.

Whalen also noted the Association board approved a 4,400-square-foot pharmacy to be built on a vacant lot at El Tordo and La Granada. The location is across the street from the current pharmacy — the existing pharmacy will remain in operation until the new one opens.

“The new pharmacy will have greater security, more room and 12 rooftop parking spots,” Whalen said. “The project is currently in the approval process with the county. After the Association receives the county-approved plans, the project will go to the CDRC and board for final approval.”

Another accomplishment in 2017 was an uptick in parking spaces as part of increasing vibrancy in the Village, she shared. According to Whalen, 22 new parking spaces were added in the fall of 2017.

In 2017, an ad-hoc Water Committee was established to examine and assess the water rates for Covenant residents. Many are concerned about the inequities of these rates.

“The current rates are higher for those with larger lots who use more water than for those on the west side of the district who don’t require as much water for smaller lots,” Whalen said.

The advancements in 2017 are anticipated to pave the way for a more innovative 2018.

“With so much to look forward to, we really look forward to RSF Connect, which will bring high-speed 1-gigabit internet service to our members in 2018 which promises to be a great year,” Whalen said.