Local designer transforms backyard into golfers’ paradise

LEUCADIA — With his retirement within reach, Dave B. had a few things on his wish list. He wanted to enjoy his backyard, spend more time with his family and work on his golf game. He hired local design consultant Rick Campbell to help him with the first item on his list, but ended up achieving all of his goals by taking that one step.

“They wanted to make their backyard usable,” Rick said. “The grass was dead because they quit watering due to the drought. Dave was retiring and they wanted a backyard that would look nice and be enjoyable.”

During their initial consultation, Dave mentioned that he was retiring and looking forward to playing more golf and spending more time with his family.

“Since they were going to put in turf, I asked him why put in turf when you can put in a putting green for not much more? He smiled from ear to ear.”

It’s these conversations with his clients that enable Rick to make their design dreams come true. He says he likes to take time with his clients to learn about what they want and exactly how much they want to spend, but more importantly WHY. “I work with my clients to pick colors, discuss layout and thoroughly go over costs to make sure we stay within their budget.”

Both Dave and his wife were extremely pleased with the job that Campbell and his crew did. “We gave Rick the outline of what we were looking for,” Dave said. “He took the suggestions and worked with us until we had the design we were looking for.”

In addition to the putting green, Rick was able to create a space for outside dining and a fire pit. “He gets to work on his golf game and play with his grandkids,” he said. “And his wife has a place to entertain guests. Now they can sit under the stars around their fire pit and enjoy a glass of wine. It worked out really well.”

The design process took just a few days, and the actual work was completed in about a week — sooner than expected.

“It was a great experience from start to finish,” Dave said. “The job was started the day it was scheduled and completed before promised. The work crew was terrific also. It was a very pleasant project from the homeowners’ point of view.”

Rick prides himself on his clients’ satisfaction. “We offer the best guarantees in the business,” he said. “We have an excellent team of people I work with and we use top-of-the-line materials ensuring our clients are happy.” Just ask Dave B.

