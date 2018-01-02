Small Talk: Gearing up to bid gluttony goodbye

Say it with me now… 2018? Really?

I’m not at all sure I am ready for a new year. Have you even wrestled the lights off your tree or recycled the gift wrapping? No, me either. Most of us are still noshing on leftovers and coming down off our holiday sugar buzz.

I thought I might get to exercise class more often during the holidays. I know you are as shocked as I am that this hasn’t happened. I have been trying to eat more salads for a week now, but the transition is tenuous and my clothes are still snug. No sooner do I finish my vegetables, feeling momentarily virtuous, then I discover some leftover treat lying around begging to be consumed. Once that package of corn chips has been opened, well, you know it won’t keep. Same goes for the champagne, the brie and that leftover mashed potatoes and gravy. It’s a slippery, but tasty, slope.

The holiday no-nos have to run out eventually, but when the house becomes goodie-free, things could get ugly. I’m getting ready now to address the withdrawal with artificial sweetener, fruit and perhaps some Greek yogurt. I have solemnly sworn to return to the “If I don’t have it on my kitchen shelves, I won’t think about eating it,” mode.

If I am going to button any of my winter pants, there may well be a juice cleanse in my future. I really hope it doesn’t come to that. That sort of denial takes me into a realm of cranky that nobody wants to see. I think for perhaps another week, I can maintain, with a straight face, that I am keeping garbage out of our landfills by finishing up that leftover fudge and cheese platter. But by this time next week, no excuses will be accepted.

That is, unless a gracious friend offers you something delicious and you have to eat it, just to be polite. Manners are so important.

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer focusing on clear soups and 101 ways to prepare zucchini. Contact her at jgillette@coastnewsgroup.com.