Oceanside police investigate fatal stabbing

From wire reports

OCEANSIDE — A homicide investigation was underway in Oceanside today after a man found stabbed overnight near the San Luis Rey River later died at a hospital, police said.

Emergency crews responded around 11:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of North Coast Highway after emergency dispatchers received a call of a man in that area suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound, Oceanside police Sgt. Gabe Jimenez said.

“Oceanside Police officers and paramedics arrived on scene and began rendering medical aid,” Jimenez said. “The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead by medical staff.”

Police did not release the name of the victim pending family notifications but said detectives from the OPD’s investigation division are working the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing was asked to call Detective Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the OPD’s anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.