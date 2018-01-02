Legal Notices, December 29, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (12/29, 01/12, etc.) and on Monday, December 25, 2017, in observance of Christmas Day, and on Monday, January 1, 2018, in observance of New Year’s Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Garden View Center Parking CASE NUMBER: 17-248 MIN FILING DATE: October 17, 2017 APPLICANT: Bella Tierra Investments (C. Miller) LOCATION: 499 N. El Camino Real (APN 257-470-21-00) ZONING/OVERLAY ZONES: The subject property is located in the Office Professional (OP) Zone and Special Study overlay. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit to modify the parking standard for an existing two-story office building for medical office uses. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson (760) 633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Glatts Barn Structures CASE NUMBER: 17-047 MIN/ADR FILING DATE: March 7, 2017 APPLICANT: Don and Michelle Glatts LOCATION: 3740 Fortuna Ranch Road (APN 264-451-34-00) ZONING/OVERLAY ZONES: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential (RR) Zone and Special Study overlay. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit and Administrative Design Review Permit to authorize the construction of a new horse barn and a new storage barn, and to authorize grading improvements with fill materials over four feet in height resulting from the creation of the building pads. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: 760-633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination.

APN: 157-550-34-48 TS No: CA07000306-17-1S TO No: CA07000306-17-2 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 1, 2006. On February 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 8, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0559359, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by HOWARD F. CHANDLEE AND GWEN J. CHANDLEE. CO-TRUSTEES, OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE CHANDLEE FAMILY TRUST, DATED MAR 07 1990 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, as Trustor(s), in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 879 DANA POINT WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $339,206.73 (Estimated). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000306-17-1S. Date: December 15, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000306-17-1S 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 ISL Number 36268, Pub Dates: 12/29/2017, 01/05/2018, 01/12/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21135

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-780495-AB YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/26/2006. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): Sean P Sweeney, and Leahann M Sweeney, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 12/27/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0919299 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/19/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $763,568.93 The purported property address is: 2783 DOVE TAIL DR, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor's Parcel No.: 223-772-06-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-780495-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-780495-AB IDSPub #0135151 12/29/2017 1/5/2018 1/12/2018 CN 21134

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-781470-BF YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/13/2001. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): SUSANNE GAY LUERA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 4/20/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0247152 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/19/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $149,196.94 The purported property address is: 4603 COVE DRIVE #B, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor's Parcel No.: 207-150-89-01 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781470-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781470-BF IDSPub #0134978 12/29/2017 1/5/2018 1/12/2018 CN 21133

T.S. No. 17-47719 APN: 146-202-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/14/2007. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. Trustor: MARK DONNALLY AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 2/23/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0124569 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/19/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $552,491.10 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2822 TURNBULL STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92054 A.P.N #.: 146-202-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-47719. Dated: 12/15/2017 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com EPP 23997 12/29, 1/5, 1/12/2018. CN 21132

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4061-40 Title Order No. 05933859 APN 183-142-23 TRA No. 96036 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/ /2016. On 01/19/2018 at 10:00AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 01/29/2016 as Document No. 2016-0041607 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: GREENGO INDUSTRIES, INC., a California corporation, as Trustor, in favor of HANNALEI PARK PARTNERS, LLC, a California limited liability company, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH At:the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: PARCEL 1: A PORTION OF LOT 17 OF WOODLAND ACRES, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2191, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, OCTOBER 29, 1930, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 17; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT NORTH 24º13' WEST 398.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15º33'45" WEST, 10.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO WILHELMINA VIRGINIA STAEFFLER, AND RICHARD P. STAEFFLER, RECORDED JUNE 19, 1952 IN BOOK 4500, PAGE 509 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND, NORTH 87º57’’56” EAST 331.39 FEET; THENCE NORTH 2º02”04” WEST, 82.15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 2º02’04” WEST 62.16 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE NORTHERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID STAEFFLER LAND; THENCE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND, NORTH 87º57’56” EAST TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD SURVEY NO. 1024, AS SAID ROAD IS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, RECORDED IN BOOK 1970, PAGE 484 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 87º57’56” EAST TO THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE TO A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 88º10’47” EAST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST 236.43 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 2: A PORTION OF LOT 17 OF WOODLAND ACRES, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2191, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, OCTOBER 29, 1930, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 17; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT, NORTH 24º13’WEST 398.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15º33’45” WEST, 10.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF THE LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO WILHELMINA STAEFFLER AND RICHARD P. STAEFFLER, RECORDED JUNE 19, 1952 IN BOOK 4500, PAGE 509 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND, NORTH 37º57’56” EAST, 331.39 FEET; THENCE NORTH 2º02’04” WEST, 82.15 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RETRACING SOUTH 2º02’04” EAST, 82.15 FEET; THENCE NORTH 87º57’56” EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LAND 313.64 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREIN AND NORTH 43º43’13” EAST, 50.00 FEET TO THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 17, THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE TO A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 88º10’47” EAST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD SURVEY NO. 1024 AS SAID ROAD IS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, RECORDED IN BOOK 1970, PAGE 484 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88º10’47” WEST 236.43 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Beneficiary Phone: (949) 854-7000. Beneficiary Phone: (949) 854-7000. Beneficiary: Hannalei Park Partners, LLC, c/o Newmeyer and Dillion, LLP, Attn: Jon J. Janecek, Esq., 895 Dove Street, 5th Floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: vacant land Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4061-40. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:$230,810.15 (Estimated). DATE: 12/21/17 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 A-4641969 12/29/2017, 01/05/2018, 01/12/2018 CN 21131

T.S. No.: 2017-01245-CA A.P.N.:1 86-260-17-00 Property Address: 13413 Mirar De Valle, Valley Center, CA 92082-7122 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/30/2005. Trustor: Jarmila Dluhos, A Married Woman, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/13/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0885327 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/18/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 472,346.43 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 472,346.43 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 13413 Mirar De Valle, Valley Center, CA 92082-7122 A.P.N.: 186-260-17-00 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01245-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. Date: December 7, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 12/22/17, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21102

T.S. No.: 2015-02772-CA A.P.N.: 161-381-31-00 Property Address: 1440 Darwin Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/26/2006. Trustor: Susan Shaffer, a single woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/06/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0787131 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/18/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 385,399.46 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1440 Darwin Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056 A The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 385,399.46. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015-02772-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 8, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 12/22/17, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21101

APN: 299-260-50-00 TS No: CA08006194-14-1 TO No: 110573781 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 3, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 19, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 16, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0993766, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by HERBERT B. TURNER, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BANK, FSB, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS BANK as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 606 ZUNI DRIVE, DEL MAR, CA 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $2,951,656.56 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08006194-14-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 6, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08006194-14-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 36057, Pub Dates: 12/22/2017, 12/29/2017, 01/05/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21100

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-09-255246-ED Order No.: 090155458-CA-DCI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/5/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): NORMAN SHAW, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 7/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0492779 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/17/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,856,922.17 The purported property address is: 308 CORTO STREET, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 298-083-58 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-09-255246-ED. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-09-255246-ED IDSPub #0134863 12/22/2017 12/29/2017 1/5/2018 CN 21099

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006830541 Title Order No.: 170218784 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/20/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/03/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1143105 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DANIEL D. JAOUDI AND MEGHAN MARY LAURS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/22/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1611 SUMMIT AVENUE, CARDIFF, CALIFORNIA 92007. APN#: 260-083-93-00. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $122,440.97. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006830541. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/12/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4640841 12/22/2017, 12/29/2017, 01/05/2018 CN 21098

T.S. No.: 2014-04194-CA A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 Property Address: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: BLAS A. GURIS AND NANCI A. GURIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0063178 in book —, page 11605 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/12/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 579,916.37 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 579,916.37. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-04194-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 28, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17 CN 21078

T.S. No.: 2017-07083 Loan No.: SHERIDAN/MOJONNIER NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/11/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SHERIDAN GREENHOUSE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation Recorded 12/23/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0706099 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/4/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to Zenith Trustee Services, 217 Civic Center Drive #2, Vista, CA 92084 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $912,071.79 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2009 SHERIDAN ROAD ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 216-030-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 760-758-7622 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.ZENITHTRUSTEE.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-07083. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/27/2017 Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation 217 Civic Center Drive # 2 Vista, California 92084 Sale Line: 760-758-7622 Dana A. Fazio, Trustee Officer NPP0321605 To: COAST NEWS 12/15/2017, 12/22/2017, 12/29/2017 CN 21077

APN: 161-690-09-00 TS No: CA09001000-13-1 TO No: 95303607 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 28, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 6, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1046660, and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded October 24, 2012 as Instrument Number 2012-0653291, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by PETER Y. AWH AND KAREN Y. KIM, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of GEO-CORP, INC. DBA INTERSTATE BANCORP as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 740 MOSAIC CIRCLE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $422,761.31 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA09001000-13-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 5, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA09001000-13-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 35998, Pub Dates: 12/15/2017, 12/22/2017, 12/29/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 21076

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00049805-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Killian London Nissen Metzger filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Killian London Nissen Metzger; change to proposed name: Avery Donne Ardent. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 26, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21138

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPHINE ELIZABETH SWETT Case # 37-2017-00048530-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Josephine Elizabeth Swett. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kathleen E Wallis in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kathleen E Wallis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504, located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory J. Belnap, Esq. 2888 Loker Ave. East #309 Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 760.705.1334 12/29/17, 01/05/18, 01/12/18

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 01-03-2018, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 740 Elizabeth Montes 4407 Linda Will 12/22, 12/29/17

PETITION FOR FREEDOM FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL CASE # A61979 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CENTRAL DIVISION, JUVENILE COURT, 2851 MEADOW LARK, SAN DIEGO CA 92123 The petition of CHRISTOPHER WINCHELL respectfully represents and alleges that the minor(s) listed below are/is a person(s) under the age of eighteen and that said person(s) is/are within the County of San Diego. Birth Name(s) of Child(ren): RAFFAELE MICHAEL DEVEAU Date(s) of Birth: 03/04/2012 City/State of Birth: SAN DIEGO, CA Petitioner(s) request(s) a judgement declaring the child(ren) free from the custody and control of LAWRENCE RAYMOND DEVEAU, pursuant to Fam. Code § 7822 – Abandonment. The parent named above has left the child in the care and custody of the other parent for a period of one year without any provision for the child’s support, or without communication from the parent, with the intent on the part of the parent to abandon the child. It is in the best interest of the child(ren) to be declared free from the custody and control of the above-named parent(s). WHEREFORE, petitioner(s) request(s) that this court inquire into such matter, and that said child(ren) be declared free from the custody and control of the above-named parent(s) as provided in Fam. Code § 7800 et seq. and for such other and further relief as the court may deem proper. Date: 06/19/2017 S/Christopher Winchell VERIFICATION: I have read the foregoing petition and know the contents thereof. I declare that the same is true of my own knowledge except as to those matters which are therein stated upon my information and belief, and, as to those matters I believe them to be true. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 06/19/2017 S/Christopher Winchell. Petitioner in Pro Per: Christopher Winchell, Attorney #304290 4225 Executive Square #600 La Jolla CA 92037

CITATION FOR FREEDOM FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL CASE # A61979 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CENTRAL DIVISION, JUVENILE COURT, 2851 MEADOW LARK, SAN DIEGO CA 92123 IN THE MATTER OF: RAFFAELE DEVEAU, Date of Birth 03/04/2012, A MINOR To: LAWRENCE DEVEAU You are advised that you are required to appear in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Diego, in Department 6 at the court location indicated above on January 26, 2018 at 9:00 am, to show cause, if you have any, why RAFFAELE DEVEAU, minor(s), should not be declared free from parental custody and control (*for the purpose of placement for adoption) as requested in the petition. You are advised that if the parent(s) are present at the time and place above stated, the judge will read the petition and, if requested, may explain the effect of the granting of the petition and, if requested, the judge shall explain any term or allegation contained therein and the nature of the proceeding, its procedures and possible consequences and may continue the matter for not more than 30 days for the appointment of counsel or to give counsel time to prepare. The court may appoint counsel to represent the minor whether or not the minor is able to afford counsel. If any parent appears and is unable to afford counsel, the court shall appoint counsel to represent each parent who appears unless such representation is knowingly and intelligently waived. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your pleading, if any, may be filed on time. Date: November 14, 2017 Clerk of the Superior Court, by S. Metzger, Deputy Petitioner in Pro Per: Christopher Winchell, Attorney #304290 4225 Executive Square #600 La Jolla CA 92037 Telephone: 619.277.4446 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21125

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00926050-CU-PA-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PAULA TRAN and DOES 1 through 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ROSALIE HALAL, ANTHONY HALAL, and JACOB HALAL CEBU, by and through his guardian ad Litem, HERSCHELL HALAL. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Orange, 700 Civic Center Dr. West, Santa Ana CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Scott S Harris APLC 555 W. Beech St. #303 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.238.1199 Date: (Fecha): 06/19/17 Clerk, by (Secretario) David H. Yamasaki, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21106

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RACHEL MARIE SHER Case# 37-2017-00038776-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rachel Marie Sher. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ronald Sher, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ronald Sher, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 08, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Ronald Sher c/o Thomas L. Gourde, Attorney 111 Pacifica #120 Irvine CA 92618 Telephone: 949.825.6520 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21105

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00047549-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Barbara Jean Pageau filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Barbara Jean Pageau; change to proposed name: Barbara Jean Smith. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 30, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 12, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21104

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048520-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eric Christopher Hunt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Eric Christopher Hunt; change to proposed name: Geronimus Antoninus. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 06, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 18, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21103

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2017 AT 1:00 PM, THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD BY WAY OF AUCTION: HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE, CLOTHING, EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, LAMPS, KITCHEN ACCESSORIES, MATTRESSES, BOX SPRINGS, BEDS, PAINTINGS, AND MORE FROM 3,000 SF HOME ON FIRECREST WAY, FALLBROOK, CA. LOCATION: ZIPPY SHELL STORAGE FACILITY, 20590 CEREAL ST. #200, LAKE ELSINORE, CA 92530. CALL DAVID KAMM AT (310) 413-0750 FOR DETAILS. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE DISPOSED OF PURSUANT TO C.C.C. §1988 12/15/17, 12/22/17 CN 21086

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF YVONNE C. YARBROUGH Case# 37-2017-00047251-PR-LA-CTL ROA #1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Yvonne C. Yarbrough. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gina A. Yarbrough, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Gina A. Yarbrough, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caroline L. Morrison Palecek, Morrison & Associates LLP, 514 Via de la Valle #208 Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17 CN 21081

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHARON M. FISHBECK Case# 37-2017-00046906-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sharon M. Fishbeck. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Don V. Fishbeck, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Don V. Fishbeck, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave. #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17 CN 21080

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DORIS MAE BLENKHORN Case# 37-2017-00041415-PR-LS-CTL ROA #11 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Doris Mae Blenkhorn. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Craig Blenkhorn, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Craig Blenkhorn, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret G. Lodise 350 S. Grand Ave. #3500 Los Angeles, CA 90071-3475 Telephone: 213.617.2950 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17 CN 21079

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00045071-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ju Sang Park and Jung Ju Song on behalf of minors filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Junseong Park changed to proposed name: Junseong Andrew Park; b. Present name: Junhyeong Park changed to proposed name: Junhyeong Thomas Park.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 01, 2018 at 9:30 AM Dept. 27 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Nov 28, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21052

AMENEDED SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00031133-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MARK ORONOZ, and Does 1 through 100, inclusive; MARK PATRICK ORONOZ, et al.; MITCHELL ORONOZ, and DOES 1 through 100 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): BRADLEY DETWILER; GARRETT DETWILER, BY BRADLEY DETWILER, GUARDIAN AD LITEM NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): John H. Mitchell, Attorney at Law 333 City Blvd West #1815 Orange CA 92868 Telephone: 714.972.9000 Date: (Fecha), 09/09/16 AMENDED Date: 07/10/17 Clerk (Secretario), by C. Terriquez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030507 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synapses TBI Life Coaching. Located at: 860 Ball Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Briana Lyn Darrington, 860 Ball Ave, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Briana Lyn Darrington, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9031026 Filed: Dec 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Legion Rugby Club. Located at: 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. American Rugby Investments LLC, 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/David Pool, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030981 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Legion; B. Legion Rugby; C. SD Legion. Located at: 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. American Rugby Investments LLC, 13191 Sunstone Pointe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/David Pool, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029876 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Octo Bookkeeping. Located at: 3050 Rue Dorleans #214, San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Octo Primus LLC, 3050 Ru Dorleans #214, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kalli Bungert, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029897 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Pacific Concrete. Located at: 820 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Andrew Lauchlan, 820 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/17 S/Eric Andrew Lauchlan, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030550 Filed: Dec 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Koury Images. Located at: 6630 Ambrosia Ln. #819, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janice K Koury-Hale, 6630 Ambrosia Ln. #819, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/17 S/Janice K Koury-Hale, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030635 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Incendia Group. Located at: 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KPS Consulting LLC, 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/17 S/Peter Sieffert, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030723 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GreenSurf. Located at: 1228 Chambord Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 115, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas Mitchell Green, 1228 Chambord Ct., Oceanside Ca 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/17 S/Douglas Mitchell Green, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030906 Filed: Dec 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flowers Annette Gomez. Located at: 5939 Darwin Ct. #113, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 742, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Flowers By Annette Inc., 5939 Darwin Ct. #113, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/01 S/Pablo Gomez, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030845 Filed: Dec 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Contingency. Located at: 1307 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyle Andrew Simmons, 1307 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/17 S/Kyle Andrew Simmons, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21144

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9029266 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Come on Over Boutique and Cafe. Located at: 2405 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 920524. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/21/14 and assigned File #2014-001727. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Claudia Ninette Conover, 2405 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Claudia Ninette Conover 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030990 Filed: Dec 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EP Smog Test Only Station. Located at: 520 N Quince St., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Quang Nguyen, 10313 Azuaga St. #51 San Diego CA 92129; 2. Jessica Uyen Nguyen, 10313 Azuaga St. #51 San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Quang Nguyen, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030143 Filed: Dec 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brian Kimmel Consulting. Located at: 302 Pacific Bars Rd. Mariposa CA Mariposa 95338. Mailing Address: 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian James Kimmel, 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian James Kimmel, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030552 Filed: Dec 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blackridge Supply. Located at: 3661 North Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darrell Price Black, 3661 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darrell Price Black, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030414 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Auto Enterprise. Located at: 7922 Dagget St., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aurora Trading Inc., 7922 Dagget St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zhan Yu, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/18 CN 21139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030690 Filed: Dec 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLOC. Located at: 1596 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Group Collective LLC, 1089 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/13 S/Grant Nyquist, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030426 Filed: Dec 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Colon Hydrotherapy. Located at: 965 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dona Lynnette King, 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/09 S/Dona Lynnette King, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028994 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tambo Café. Located at: 1904-E South Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RMR Food Service Inc., 1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Iole Revilla, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029991 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yellowtail Marketing. Located at: 2238 Manchester Ave., #3, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Thomas Walsh, 2238 Manchester Ave. #3, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Ryan Thomas Walsh, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029216 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Villa Realty; B. Serri Properties; C. Sea Home Realty. Located at: 3451 Via Montebello #192-310, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 3451 Via Montebello #192-310, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/17 S/Serri Rowell, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030385 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. rizzivariations.com. Located at: 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rizzi International LLC, 971 Borden Rd. #25, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/17 S/Michael Joseph Rizzi, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029937 Filed: Dec 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Renaissance Planning Solutions; B. BPS Consulting. Located at: 16034 Via Galan, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ramona Pharmacy Inc., 16034 Via Galan, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bryan Earl Woods, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030254 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marine Corps Ball Photography; B. Marine Corps Photography; C. MCB Photography; D. MCB Photo; E. Ball Photography; F. MCB Ball Photography; G. Military Ball Photography; H. Military Ball Photo. Located at: 390 Oak Ave. #M, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephanie Wohlfiel, 4272 Alta Vista Ct., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Ryon Ansaldo, 7964 Represa Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Joint Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/17 S/Stephanie Wohlfiel, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030349 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lagree Fit San Diego; B. Lagree Fit. Located at: 515 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 1825 Via Quinto, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott McBride, 1825 Via Quinto, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Desiree McBride, 1825 Via Quinto, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/17 S/Scott McBride, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029762 Filed: Dec 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaleidoscope Printing. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine E. Silverthorn, 1215 Mitchell St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/17 S/Christine E Silverthorn, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030267 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JMBB Investments. Located at: 710 Eugenie Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92076. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Michael Brachocki, 710 Eugenie Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Michael Brachocki, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030354 Filed: Dec 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hospital Gift Shop; B. Hospitality Gift Shop. Located at: 444 S Cedros #210, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92076. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Healthy Commerce, 444 S Cedros #210, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Thomas, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029580 Filed: Dec 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hardnox Haus. Located at: 1944 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doan Ngoc Nguyen, 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Christina Huang, 1994 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/17 S/Doan Ngoc Nguyen, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21113

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029758 Filed: Dec 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drop Dead Design. Located at: 767 Matagual Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucia Lento, 767 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/17 S/Lucia Lento, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029636 Filed: Dec 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Class 101 Encinitas. Located at: 855 Sandcastle Dr. Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gallagher EDUC Consulting LLC, 855 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/17 S/Chris Gallagher, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029325 Filed: Dec 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Jam’n; B. California Jammin. Located at: 903 Passifora Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Coy Flowers, 903 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Kristen Marie Manchester, 903 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Coy Flowers, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030242 Filed: Dec 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Book Tales. Located at: 603 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia Eileen McFarland, 905 S Hale Ave. #2, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/99 S/Patricia Eileen McFarland, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028404 Filed: Nov 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Wholeness. Located at: 625 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brenda Flowers-Specht, 625 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Brenda Flowers-Specht, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029167 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aiga Island Grill 55. Located at: 400 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Henry Fitzner, 12739 Beeler Creek Trail, Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Henry Fitzner, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05, 01/12/18 CN 21107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030041 Filed: Dec 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walkabout Designs. Located at: 2552 Arnott St., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wayne Christopher Riehm, 2552 Arnott St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wayne Christopher Reihm, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028826 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pocket Bread. Located at: 3141 Lighthouse Ridge Ln., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McLain T Parker, 3900 Lomaland Dr., San Diego CA 92106; 2. Jacob Chapin, 3141 Lighthouse Ridge Ln., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/McLain T Parker, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029696 Filed: Dec 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outside the Box Professional Organizing. Located at: 3950 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: 855 Main Ave. #K-359, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amanda Kelley Foster, 3950 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/17 S/Amanda Kelley Foster, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029418 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miller & Willits Accountants. Located at: 1012 Second St. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Willits & Madden PC, 1012 Second St. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/17 S/Clayton S Willits, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029228 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MESH Partners. Located at: 465 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edith Molina Rivera, 24702 Vista Verde Dr., Murrieta CA 92562; 2. Pamella Jean, 465 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Edith Molina Rivera, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21093

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030099 Filed: Dec 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. King Cab. Located at: 7345 Melodia Ter., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Christopher Tufts, 7345 Melodia Ter., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/14 S/Scott Christopher Tufts, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029644 Filed: Dec 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fry’s Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 1240 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Fry, 1240 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jake Fry, 1240 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/17 S/Gregory Fry, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030112 Filed: Dec 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Champagne Lakes R V Resort. Located at: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Champagne Lakes RV Resort Property Inc., 26944 Camino de Estrella #A, Capistrano Beach CA 92624. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/08 S/Charles J Williams, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029047 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Constant Surveillance; B. Constant Surveillance Private Security; C. Silver Shadow Logistics. Located at: 3900 Bedford Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5771, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sam George Uribe, 3900 Bedford Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/17 S/Sam George Uribe, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029559 Filed: Dec 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BoxDrop San Diego. Located at: 762 N Johnson Ave. #101, El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Daniel Delano, 10505 Share Ct, Santee CA 92071; 2. Jeanne Falstron Ross, 534 Via de la Valle #B, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Ryan Daniel Delano, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029493 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barry’s Restore It All. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barry Scott Feinman, 2382 Camino Vida Roble #E, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barry Scott Feinman, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028848 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tomahawk Pallet Inc. Located at: 750 B St. #3308, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tomahawk Pallet Inc., 750 B St. #3308, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tayde Aburto, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029394 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Specialty Auto Collision Works. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/17 S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029144 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. See of Art Creative. Located at: 609 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kurt Matthew Knipe, 609 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kurt Matthew Knipe, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029055 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rowletts Landscape Maintenance; B. Rowletts Landscaping. Located at: 3480 Adams St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Guy Michael Rowlett, 3480 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Guy Michael Rowlett, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028827 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Remita Health. Located at: 8765 Aero Dr. #226, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. HealthEssentials LLC, 3401 W Sunflower Ave. #225, Santa Ana CA 92704. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/17 S/Richard Slager, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028916 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One2Go Thai Kitchen. Located at: 191 N El Camino Real #110, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eddie Jake, 7561 Windsong Rd., San Diego CA 92126; 2. Rungratsami Uengrangsi, 4752 Lake Forest Ave., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eddie Jake, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029433 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Offshore Landscaping. Located at: 1621 Debann Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 376, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carter G Painter, 1621 Debann Rd., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/17 S/Carter G Painter, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029434 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean View Landscaping. Located at: 961 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 376, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carter G Painter, 961 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carter Painter, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028620 Filed: Nov 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at: 1465 Encinitas Blvd #E, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. R & V Mexican Food Inc., 1465 Encinitas Blvd #E, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/99 S/Jose de Jesus Dominguez, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029114 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Matrix Consulting. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #15, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Elizabeth Witt, 4097 Canyon de Oro, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Sarah Elizabeth Witt, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029036 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kinesiology Consultants; B. Enhanced Health & Fitness. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte H-1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie Walker, 1271 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Natalie Walker, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028534 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jeffrey Franc Estate Buyers. Located at: 2424 Vista Way #315, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeff Kornblum Franc, 2072 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/17 S/Jeff Kornblum Franc, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029393 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jades Essential Boutique. Located at: 3799 Cherrystone St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jade Marie Hernandez, 3799 Cherrystone St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Marie Hernandez, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027820 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Handyman Services; B. Painting Services; C. Painting Services; D. Estate Services; E. Korn Group. Located at: 18163 Via de Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 370, 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis E Korn, 18163 Via de Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis E Korn, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029522 Filed: Dec 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giannini Counseling and Consultation Services. Located at: 3150 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2040 Freedom Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Ann Giannini, 2040 Freedom Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/05/12 S/Karen Ann Giannini, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029113 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C & E Capital Investments Group. Located at: 15969 Avenida Venusto #1528, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: PO Box 420371, San Diego CA 92142. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacquelyn Celeste Boyle, 15969 Avenida Venusto #1528, San Diego CA 92128; 2. Catherine Elise Thompson, 15969 Avenida Venusto #1528, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Jacquelyn Celeste Boyle, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21059

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029267 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APT Design Studio. Located at: 1185 Linda Vista Dr. #A, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Langmead Inc., 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Tamara Landmead, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21058

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029160 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AA Construction. Located at: 420 Garfield St. #E, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adam Altamirano, 420 Garfield St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/29/17 S/Adam Altamirano, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21057