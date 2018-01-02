City moves forward with Leucadia park

ENCINITAS — A sloping 3.1-acre piece of property in Leucadia is full of grass and assorted shrubbery today.

But in a little less than 18 months, kids could be riding their bikes on the city’s first pump track, riding down a junior zip line, or playing basketball or pickleball on a freshly installed sports court.

This is the vision that city officials have crafted for the site known as Standard Pacific Park, after four public meetings yielded the conceptual design that will be taken to the Parks and Recreation Commission early next year, and to the City Council possibly in February or March.

The city purchased the land in 2000, and expect the project to be completed by April 2019.

“We are really excited about the project,” Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Campbell said. “The project really is a reflection of the community’s feedback and input and we are looking forward to seeing it realized.”

City officials unveiled the final conceptual design at the final public workshop on Dec. 12 at Capri Elementary, which is within a mile of the park site on Piraeus and Olympus streets.

The final design includes a basketball/pickleball sports court, a dog park, a skate park structure, an “adventure path” up the 68-percent grade slope between the western and eastern segments of the park, a 100-foot zip line, playgrounds, shade structures and terraced seating.

But Campbell said the most unique amenity in the park is the all-wheel pump track, a bicycle track with rolling jumps and turns that, according to one website, “teaches the basic skills of carrying momentum, balance and speed by using your arms and legs to pump your bike/board/scooter around the track.” The track can be used by riders of all levels.

The city has already budgeted more than $2.7 million for the project, including $585,000 for design and the balance for construction.