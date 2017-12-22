Top Gifts for a Smart Home

PAID ADVERTISEMENT

Gift-giving during the holiday season can be nerve-wracking. Selecting a meaningful gift for the person who has everything or finding just the right thing for that special someone in your life doesn’t have to be difficult. Technology-related gifts are always popular, but this year, embrace the gifts that can make a family member or friend’s home smarter and their lives easier. Whether it’s introducing a grandparent to voice-remote, bringing peace of mind while on the road, or providing comfort to parents of young children, these top smart home gifts can spread joy to anyone on your holiday shopping list!

• A home speaker that doubles as a virtual assistant. The choices are plentiful when it comes to smart speakers. Current models can answer questions, turn on lights, play video, access virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa, share weather and news updates, act as an alarm or timer, play music on demand, and more. Some models will even help you shop online.

• Home cameras. The latest models of home monitoring systems allow for remote live video viewing, professional monitoring, video recording, and customizable notifications, allowing you to keep an eye on your home even if you’re not there.

• Smart lights. Replace existing light bulbs with energy efficient bulbs that can be controlled remotely with a few taps on your smart phone or tablet. Whether you accidentally left the light on before heading out of town, or want to turn the porch light on before arriving home, controlling your home’s lighting has never been easier.

• Smart locks. A smart lock will allow you to remotely control doors in your home and can include features like voice commands, customized chimes, activity logs, integration with other smart devices in the home, special codes for friends, dog walkers, and deliveries, and more.

• Smart thermostats. Forgetting to turn the heater off is a thing of the past with programmable thermostats that allow you to remotely turn the air and heat in your home up and down and on and off. Save money, energy, and arrive to a warm home.

• On Demand entertainment. With so many options to watch TV and stream content online, the gift of Cox’s Contour makes watching TV fun again. With features like a voice-controlled remote, Netflix integration, smart search options and recommendations, a family-friendly zone and parental controls, integrated sports, weather and traffic apps and more, watching TV has never been so easy.

There's no doubt about it, home automation will help anyone on your holiday list this season and having a smart home can be as easy as signing up for Cox Homelife or Contour.