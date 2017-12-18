Woman killed in Carlsbad darted in front of speeding train, authorities say

CARLSBAD — The person killed by a train at the Carlsbad Coaster Station over the weekend was a 64-year-old woman who darted in front of a speeding Amtrak train, authorities said today.

Sheriff’s officials investigating the crash did not immediately release the name of the woman, who was killed at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s Deputy Brian Abraham.

“A southbound Amtrak train was traveling approximately 72 mph when the engineer observed an adult female running toward the tracks,” Abraham said. “The train went into emergency braking but the train was unable to stop in time and fatally struck the 64-year-old female.”

Officials pronounced her dead at the scene, Abraham said. Investigators did not say whether the death was a suicide or an accident.

Multiple Amtrak and Coaster trains were delayed by up to two hours while tracks were shut down near the site of the incident. The tracks were re- opened by 2:30 p.m.

The investigation by the sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit was ongoing today and anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s department at (858) 565-5200.