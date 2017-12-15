Whether it was someone’s first parade or one of many, the 62nd annual Vista Christmas Parade gave attendees of all ages a special holiday experience on Dec. 2 in downtown Vista. Hosted by the Vista Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center, this year’s theme was “A Family Storybook Christmas.” The parade was abundant with marching bands, community organizations, team mascots and more. The afternoon event gave everyone a festive jumpstart and holiday memories.
Vista turns out for parade
