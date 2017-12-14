Legal Notices, December 15, 2017

CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF VACANCIES LOCAL APPOINTMENTS LIST – 2018 In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, Government Code 54972, the following list is posted on an annual basis on or before December 31st. The City of Carlsbad is inviting applications from Carlsbad residents who are interested in serving on one of the following Boards, Commissions or Committees. To receive an application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, call 760-434-2808, email clerk@carlsbadca.gov or go to the City’s website, www.carlsbadca.gov, Boards and Commissions page. Minimum requirements to serve are applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter and a resident of Carlsbad (CMC 2.08.090) except members of the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District Board and the Carlsbad Golf Lodging Business Improvement District Board. Some positions may have additional requirements, contact the City Clerk’s Office for more information. ARTS COMMISSION: This is a seven member commission. Term Emma Jadhav Appointed February 2016 Expiration March 2018 BEACH PRESERVATION COMMITTEE: This is a seven member committee. Term Fred Briggs Appointed May 2014 Expiration June 2018 CARLSBAD GOLF LODGING IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT: This is a seven member board and must be hotel owners within the boundaries of the CTBID boundaries. Term Timothy Stripe Appointed November 2014 Expiration November 2018 HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: This is a five member commission, three members with recognized expertise in architecture, archaeology, history, biology, engineering or geology or related field, one member who has an interest in local history and has resided in the community for at least thirty years, and one member at large from the community. Term Linda Geldner Appointed October 2014 Expiration April 2018 LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: This is a five member board. Term Wendy Hinman Appointed June 2014 Expiration June 2018 PLANNING COMMISSION: This is a seven member commission. Term Kerry Siekmann Appointed April 2014 Expiration April 2018 Term Patrick Goyarts Appointed February 2016 Expiration April 2018 Members of all Boards, Commissions and Committees are subject to the Fair Political Practices Commission regulations and must file a Statement of Economic Interests, and are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and bi-annually thereafter. 12/15/17, 12/22/17 CN 21085

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS AVAILABILITY OF REQUESTS FOR FUNDING PROPOSALS FY 2018-19 Beginning on December 14, 2017, the City of Encinitas will be soliciting proposals for projects, activities and programs under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2018-19 (July 1, 2018– June 30, 2019). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The estimated annual CDBG grant for FY 2018-19 is $264,691 with an estimated $39,703 available for public services, $52,105 available for program administration and fair housing, and $172,137 available for other activities. The City Council approved a Consolidated Plan (FY 2015-19), which contains the goals and objectives for affordable housing and community development activities over the five-year period. Applications will be evaluated subject to the Consolidated Plan identified needs and goals. Further application guidance and application scoring criteria can be found in the City's CDBG Policies and Procedures. The Consolidated Plan and CDBG Policies and Procedures are available for review at the Planning & Building Department or on the City's website, to view click on "Departments", "Housing Resources" and "Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program." A voluntary applicant workshop will be held on January 4th, 2018, at 3pm, located at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Applications are available on December 14, 2017 at City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 or online on the City's website: www.EncinitasCa.Gov. Completed applications must be submitted to the Planning & Building Department by 5:00 p.m. on January 19, 2018. The City Council will consider funding of proposed activities and projects for inclusion into the draft Annual Action Plan at a public hearing tentatively scheduled for March 21, 2018 and consider approval of the Annual Action Plan at a public hearing tentatively scheduled for April 25, 2018 for submittal to HUD. Please submit questions or requests for more information in writing only to Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst at NPiano@EncinitasCa.Gov.

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-328 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 10.40.145 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE WHEREAS, Carlsbad Municipal Code section 10.40.145, authorizes the City to install and maintain parking space markings to indicate parking spaces adjacent to curbings where authorized parking is permitted. WHEREAS, Carlsbad Municipal Code section 10.40.145 currently allows for vehicles to park within and beyond the marked parking space when the size of the vehicle is larger than a single marked parking space. WHEREAS, vehicles parking, standing and/or stopping beyond a marked space can cause safety concerns. WHEREAS, vehicles parking, standing and/or stopping beyond a marked space may impede access to adjacent property. WHEREAS, Vehicle Code section 22507(a) allows the City to prohibit and/or restrict the parking, standing or stopping of vehicles on any street, highway or portion thereof. THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, does ordain as follows: Section 1. It is the purpose and intent of the Carlsbad City Council in enacting this ordinance to authorize and empower the City, through its Public Works Department and its traffic engineers, to determine which highways, streets, lots or portions thereof in the City should contain a prohibition or restriction prohibiting and/or restricting vehicles from parking, standing or stopping beyond the marked parking spaces and once that determination is made, install and maintain parking space markings and post signage notifying motorists that parking, standing or stopping beyond the marked parking spaces is prohibited and/or restricted. Section 2. To effectuate the above stated purposes and intentions of the Carlsbad City Council, section 10.40.145 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows: The city traffic engineer is authorized to install and maintain parking space markings to indicate parking spaces adjacent to curbs where authorized parking is permitted, and to indicate those locations wherein the parking of vehicles beyond the marked parking space is prohibited. When such parking space markings are placed in the highway, street or in a municipally owned and/or operated parking lot, subject to other and more restrictive limitations, no vehicle shall be stopped, left standing or parked other than within a single space unless the size or shape of such vehicle makes compliance impossible. Where signs or markings are installed to indicate that stopping, standing and/or parking vehicles beyond the marked parking space is prohibited or restricted, no vehicle shall be stopped, left standing and/or parked contrary to such prohibition or restriction or within an area designated as prohibited or restricted. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause it to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a regular meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the day of 5th day of December, 2017, and thereafter PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 12th day of December, 2017, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: H. Hall, K. Blackburn, M. Schumacher, C. Schumacher, M. Packard. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney

MATT HALL, Mayor ATTEST: BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (Seal)

T.S. No.: 2014-04194-CA A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 Property Address: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: BLAS A. GURIS AND NANCI A. GURIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0063178 in book —, page 11605 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/12/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 579,916.37 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 579,916.37. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-04194-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 28, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17

T.S. No.: 2017-07083 Loan No.: SHERIDAN/MOJONNIER NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/11/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SHERIDAN GREENHOUSE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation Recorded 12/23/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0706099 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/4/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to Zenith Trustee Services, 217 Civic Center Drive #2, Vista, CA 92084 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $912,071.79 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2009 SHERIDAN ROAD ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 216-030-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 760-758-7622 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.ZENITHTRUSTEE.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-07083. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/27/2017 Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation 217 Civic Center Drive # 2 Vista, California 92084 Sale Line: 760-758-7622 Dana A. Fazio, Trustee Officer NPP0321605 To: COAST NEWS 12/15/2017, 12/22/2017, 12/29/2017 CN 21077

APN: 161-690-09-00 TS No: CA09001000-13-1 TO No: 95303607 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 28, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 6, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1046660, and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded October 24, 2012 as Instrument Number 2012-0653291, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by PETER Y. AWH AND KAREN Y. KIM, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of GEO-CORP, INC. DBA INTERSTATE BANCORP as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 740 MOSAIC CIRCLE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $422,761.31 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA09001000-13-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 5, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA09001000-13-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 35998, Pub Dates: 12/15/2017, 12/22/2017, 12/29/2017, THE COAST NEWS

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-771844-JB Order No.: 170204808-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JULIANA GASTELUM, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AND JOHN KOURTESSIS, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 2/1/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0071121 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 7/1/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0343498 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/8/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $402,387.55 The purported property address is: 247 AVENIDA DEL GADO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-204-04-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-771844-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-771844-JB IDSPub #0134727 12/15/2017 12/22/2017 12/29/2017

APN: 158-505-46-00 TS No: CA05000438-17-1 TO No: 170032176 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 5, 2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 14, 2003 as Instrument No. 2003-1372913, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by ROBERT G. STEEN AND TRACY I. STEEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Trustor(s), in favor of DOWNEY SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, F.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4943 FRAZEE ROAD , OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $84,014.69 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000438-17-1. Date: November 28, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000438-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 35851, Pub Dates: 12/08/2017, 12/15/2017, 12/22/2017, THE COAST NEWS

T.S. No. 059726-CA APN: 160-311-22 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/14/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/8/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/20/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0186393, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TOURADJ ZARGHAMI, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3747 SOUTH VISTA CAMPANA #52 AKA 3747 SOUTH VISTA CAMPANA SOUTH #52 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $315,196.04 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 059726-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Trustee Sale No. 17550 Loan No. 201507103 Title Order No. 170032757 APN No.: 265-354-05-00 TRA No. 19102 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTION 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/10/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/27/2017 at 10:00 AM, ACTION FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on July 22, 2015 as Document No. 2015-0383983 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: Rancho Santa Fe Rd LLC, a Limited Liability Company, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: THE EASTERLY 171 FEET OF THE NORTHERLY 128 FEET OF THE SOUTHERLY 488 FEET OF BLOCK 60 OF COLONY OF OLIVENHAIN, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 326, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 8, 1884.The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 748 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Encinitas, CA 92024. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,499,963.67 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (619) 704-1090 or visit this Internet Web site innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17550. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/30/2017 ACTION FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. 7839 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, SUITE 211, LA MESA, CA 91942 (619) 704-1090. Sales Information Line: (949) 860-9155 or innovativefieldservices.com. By: James M. Allen, Jr., Chief Financial Officer (IFS# 4432 12/08/17, 12/15/17, 12/22/17) CN 21044

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-756577-HL Order No.: 730-1612771-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Mathew Anthony Johnsen, trustee of The Mathew Anthony Johnsen Revocable Trust dated March 3, 2003 Recorded: 4/17/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0205856 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/8/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $255,488.03 The purported property address is: 1050 PLOVER WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-491-51-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-16-756577-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-756577-HL IDSPub #0134404 12/8/2017 12/15/2017 12/22/2017 CN 21043

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-779254-BF Order No.: 8712484 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/26/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): LUCIANO JARA, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 5/28/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0500382 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/3/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $213,339.19 The purported property address is: 151 AVENIDA DEL GADO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-225-02-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-779254-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-779254-BF IDSPub #0134090 12/8/2017 12/15/2017 12/22/2017 CN 21042

AFC-1086 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC MARBRISA OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 12/29/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 86769 522315D1E 522315D1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-02-00 JON MATTHEW PAANANEN AND TRACI ANN PAANANEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $4610.61 86771 561235AZ 561235AZ ANNUAL 35 211-130-03-00 ANDRES AVELINO PERNETT AND CARMEN PERNETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $7574.91 86772 541210EZ 541210EZ ANNUAL 211-130-03-00 SCOTT DAVIDSON AND STACEY DAVIDSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $7137.80 86773 531123AZ 531123AZ ANNUAL 23 211-130-03-00 CHRISTIAN SCHILLING AND SUSAN SCHILLING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $6009.88 86774 501213EZ 501213EZ ANNUAL 211-130-02-00 SHAR’DREATA MOORE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $7112.24 86775 512117AZ 512117AZ ANNUAL 211-130-02-00 JOHN DAVID BORCHMANN AND BRENDA JEAN BORCHMANN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $5974.41 86776 563446BE 563446BE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-03-00 CYNTHIA D. CLEMONS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $6356.09 86777 542320BZ 542320BZ ANNUAL 211-130-03-00 WYATT E. HANSEN AND HOLLY T HANSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $5804.86 86778 542614DE 542614DE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-03-00 BERNARD W BRIDGES AND NERISA R BRIDGES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $3880.96 86779 543304BO 543304BO BIENNIAL ODD 211-130-03-00 CANDELARIO GOMEZ AND EVA MARIE BENITEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $6082.96 86780 541634DZ 541634DZ ANNUAL 34 211-130-03-00 ERIN R. SOLANO AN INDIVIDUAL 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $3766.92 86781 562231AZ GMO562231AZ 5622 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 31 211-130-03-00 ARTHUR G. THRAPP AND DONNA L THRAPP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $7504.02 86782 541144DE 541144DE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-03-00 LYLE K BLACKMON AND EMILY SUZANNE BLACKMON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/10/2017 7/20/2017 2017-0327272 8/24/2017 2017-0387019 $3816.70 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. ** FOR SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT 800-234-6222 EXT 187 Date: 11/30/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/08/17, 12/15/17, 12/22/17 CN 21041

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-30748-BA-CA Title No. 15-0000848 A.P.N. 125-182-04-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Antonia I Niciphor Trustee of the The Niciphor Family Trust UTD December 6th, 1973, Virginia L Niciphor Trustee of the The Niciphor Family Trust UTD December 6th, 1973, Virginia L Niciphor, Antonia I Niciphor Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/05/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0451522 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 12/29/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $155,547.52 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3211 Via Almonte, Fallbrook, CA 92028-9377 A.P.N.: 125-182-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-30748-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/29/2017 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4639521 12/08/2017, 12/15/2017, 12/22/2017 CN 21040

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER THE AQUAMARINE VILLAS TIMESHARE OWNERS ASSOCIATION DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS RECORDED JANUARY 4, 1984, AS FILE NO. 84-003221(THE MASTER DECLARATION) AND THE COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS FOR TIMESHARE OWNERSHIP (AQUAMARINE VILLAS) RECORDED MAY 7, 1985 AS FILE NO. 85-159730 IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all those certain interests in pieces or parcels of land located at 711 South Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054, unit number, week, season and type as described in Exhibit “A,” attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference, will be sold at public auction at the Aquamarine Villas Timeshare Owners Association located at 711 So. Myers St., Oceanside, CA 92054 on December 21, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn on a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Financial Code section 5102 and authorized to do business in California. The sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by the Declaration Of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded January 4, 1984 as File No. 84-003221 and the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Timeshare Ownership (Aquamarine Villas) recorded May 7, 1985 as File No. 85-159730, for AQUAMARINE VILLAS TIMESHARE OWNERS ASSOCIATION, Official Records of San Diego County, California, in the amount described on Exhibit “A”, which includes the total amount of unpaid balance of assessments and reasonably estimated costs, expenses, and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. WHEREAS, Aquamarine Villas Timeshare Owners Association is granted under the Declaration Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded January 4, 1984 as File No. 84-003221 and the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Timeshare Ownership (Aquamarine Villas) recorded May 7, 1985 as File No. 85-159730, Official Records, San Diego County, California, a lien in its favor with the power of sale, to secure payment to Aquamarine Villas Timeshare Owners Association of any and all assessments owed pursuant to said Declaration; and WHEREAS, Aquamarine Villas Timeshare Owners Association caused to be recorded on December 17, 2015 Doc. No. 2015-0644952, January 14, 2016 Doc. No. 2016-0016582, and March 7, 2016 Doc. No. 2016-0099412, in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, Official Records, a Notice of Delinquent Assessments and Claim of Lien for delinquent assessments, encumbering portions of that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, more particularly described in said Notice of Delinquent Assessments; and WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of assessments for which said Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien was given, and Aquamarine Villas Timeshare Owners Association caused to be recorded on May 19, 2016 Doc. No. 2016-0245700, in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, Official Records, a Notice of Default and Election to Sell certain interests in real property situated in San Diego County, State of California, more particularly described in the Notice of Delinquent Assessments and Claim of Lien and the Notice of Default and Election to Sell. WHEREAS, Aquamarine Villas Timeshare Owners Association has made demand upon the undersigned, as trustee, that said trustee proceed to sell the land and premises hereinafter described. TOGETHER WITH improvements thereon and all and singular the tenements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging or appertaining and the reversion and reversions, remainder and remainders, rents, issues and profits thereof. DATED this 28th day of November, 2017. AQUAMARINE VILLAS TIMESHARE OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a California non-profit corporation By: /s/ Kim Searcy, Managing Agent on behalf of and at the Direction of the Board of Directors 711 South Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Telephone Number: (714) 777-3700 LEGAL DESCRIPTION The land referred to herein is situated in the State of California County of San Diego, City of Oceanside and is described as follows: Timeshare No. as shown on the attached Exhibit “A” consisting of Parcels 1 and 2: PARCEL I: An undivided 1/51st interest in and to that certain Condominium Estate described as follows: (A) Condominium Unit No. as shown on the attached Exhibit “A” and as shown on the Aquamarine Villas Condominium Plan recorded on December 30, 1983, in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California as File No. 83-479969 of Official Records (The “Condominium Plan”); and (B) An Undivided 1/26th Interest in and to the “Common Area,” as defined in the Condominium Plan, being a part of that certain Real Property, described as: Lot 1 of Aquamarine, as shown on Map No. 10508, filed in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on November 2, 1982. Excepting therefrom the nonexclusive easements appurtenant to all units for ingress and egress, including but not limited to the easements more particularly described in Article III of that certain Declaration of Covenants Conditions and Restrictions (Aquamarine Villas), recorded January 4, 1984 as File No. 84-003221 of official records of the San Diego County Recorder, California (the “Master Declaration”) and subparagraphs 2.5 (A), (B), (C), (D), (E) AND (F) of that certain, Declaration of Covenants Conditions and Restrictions for Timeshare Ownership (Aquamarine Villas), recorded May 7, 1985 as File No. 85-159730 of official records of the San Diego County Recorder, California (The “Timeshare Declaration”), as the Master Declaration and the Timeshare Declaration PARCEL 2: An exclusive right and easement to use and occupy an “Assigned Unit,” of the “Unit Type” as shown on the attached Exhibit “A” all easements appurtenant thereto, as set forth in Article III of the Master Declaration and Subparagraph 2.5 (F) of the Timeshare Declaration, during a “Use Period,” in the “Season” as shown on the attached Exhibit “A” together with a non-exclusive right to use the “Common Area” exclusive of the “Limited Common Area” not appurtenant to such assigned unit (as the quoted terms are defined in the Timeshare Declaration) during such use period; provided that such use period is reserved in accordance with the provisions of said Timeshare Declaration.Exhibit “A” Prop Add. Unit#, APN, Unit Type, Season, T/S No., Condo No., Owner, Maint. Op/Res. Fees, Late Chg., Adm. Cost, Int. Pen., Forcl. Cost, Amount Owed 1, 1502641401, SEAVIEW, SWING, 14201, 14, THE ESTATE OF JUSTYNE O. BARTLETT AND BARTLETT, JR., THEODORE D. 6000 EL ESCORPION ROAD, WOODLAND HILLS, CA 91367, 3739.28, 373.84, 106.00, 1510.90, 595.00, $6,325.02. 6, 1502641406, SEAVIEW, SWING, 14206, 14, BARTLEY, MARIA AND ANTONIO HOBSON 1583 OSBORN AVENUE, RIVERHEAD, NY 11901, 3003.20, 171.44, 0.00, 581.57, 325.00, $4,081.21. 4, 1502640604, SEABREEZE, SWING, 06104, 06, BELCHER, DARYL & STAR PHILLIPS AND DAVIS FAMILY TRUST DTD 2/28/91 6052 W. 1400 S., CEDAR CITY, UT 84720, 3354.88, 335.48, 106.00, 1392.43, 595.00, $5,783.79. 41, 1502641341, SEAVIEW, HIGH, 13241, 13, CLARK, FRANK O. & CAROLYN S. 9951 KINGS CANYON DR., HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92646-4832, 2267.12, 226.64, 106.00, 515.85, 500.00, $3,615.61. 37, 1502641537, SEAVIEW, HIGH, 15237, 15, CLARK, FRANK O. & CAROLYN S. 9951 KINGS CANYON DR., HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92646-4832, 2267.12, 226.64, 106.00, 515.85, 500.00, $3,615.61. 48, 1502642548, SEABREEZE, SWING, 25148, 25, CULLEN FAMILY VACATIONS LLC, A WYOMING LLC 5830 EAST 2ND ST., CASPER, WY 82609, 2199.18, 203.40, 106.00, 531.59, 500.00, $3,540.17. 49, 1502642549, SEABREEZE, SWING, 25149, 25, CULLEN FAMILY VACATIONS LLC, A WYOMING LLC 5830 EAST 2ND ST., CASPER, WY 82609, 2199.18, 203.40, 106.00, 531.59, 500.00, $3,540.17. 15, 1502642115, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 21115, 21, JERNIGAN, JACQUELINE E. & DAVID L. 1803 CHICAGO ST., SAN DIEGO, CA 92110-3531, 1868.98, 186.89, 106.00, 408.60, 500.00, $3,070.47. 16, 1502642116, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 21116, 21, JERNIGAN, JACQUELINE E. & DAVID L. 1803 CHICAGO ST., SAN DIEGO, CA 92110-3531, 1868.98, 186.89, 106.00, 408.60, 500.00, $3,070.47. 47, 1502642247, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 22147, 22, ELIZABETH E. LE CLAIR TRUST DTD 6/18/1990 AND TTEE(S) OR SUCCESSOR TTEE(S) 560 NE F ST. STE A229, GRANTS PASS, OR 97526, 2034.08, 203.40, 106.00, 478.01, 500.00, $3,321.49. 27, 1502640827, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 08127, 08, MITCHELL, QUENTIN & DEIDRA 169 CRISFIELD CIRCLE, ALABASTER, AL 35007, 2529.38, 170.38, 0.00, 493.45, 325.00, $3,518.21. 21, 1502640821, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 08121, 08, PEREZ, ALFONSO & JANICE Y., TRUSTEES THE PEREZ TRUST INITALLY CREATED IN 1991 6549 DIAMOND HITCH DR, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80923, 1868.97, 186.89, 106.00, 407.01, 465.00, $3,033.87. 29, 1502642429, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 24129, 24, PEREZ, ALFONSO & JANICE Y., TRUSTEES THE PEREZ TRUST INITALLY CREATED IN 1991 6549 DIAMOND HITCH DR, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80923, 1935.45, 170.38, 106.00, 414.57, 465.00, $3,091.40. 33, 1502640333, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 03133, 03, THETFORD, CRAIG LEE & DEANA RENE 10317 CR 197, BRECKENRIDGE, TX 76424, 2034.08, 203.40, 106.00, 478.01, 500.00, $3,321.49. 32, 1502641732, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 17132, 17, TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC 10923 STATE HIGHWAY 176, WALNUT SHADE, MO 65771-9285, 2034.08, 203.40, 106.00, 478.01, 500.00, $3,321.49. 28, 1502640828, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 08128, 08, MCKELLAR, ROBERT & SUSANA 23531 MARSALA, LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653, 2450.81, 137.36, 0.00, 407.67, 325.00, $3,320.84. 4, 1502640304, SEABREEZE, SWING, 03104, 03, BROWN, DONTE & MARLA 1039 11TH ST, IMPERIAL BEACH, CA 91932, 2529.38, 202.74, 212.00, 611.61, 500.00, $4,055.73. 50, 1502640350, SEABREEZE, SWING, 03150, 03, GUERRERO, ALEXANDER & MARELLI 7901 DUCHESS DR APT 2, WHITTIER, CA 906062258, 2364.28, 120.19, 0.00, 361.02, 325.00, $3,170.49. 3, 1502641803, SEABREEZE, SWING, 18103, 18, HOLMES, ALFRED AND CARRI MARK 45067 W. DESSERT GARDEN RD, MARICOPA, AZ 85139, 2034.08, 186.23, 106.00, 393.55, 500.00, $3,219.86. 40, 1502642540, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 25140, 25, HURLA, CONNIE JO & SHAWN JAMES 24340 PFLUMM RD, LOUISBURG, KS 66053, 2034.08, 183.68, 212.00, 420.66, 500.00, $3,350.42. 43, 1502642543, SEABREEZE, HIGH, 25143, 25, MCCALLUM, TODD D & DIANE M 7810 W FOOTHILL DR, PEORIA, AZ 853833127, 1904.36, 203.40, 106.00, 434.11, 465.00, $3,112.87. 46, 1502641346, SEAVIEW, HIGH, 13246, 13, NICKLES, DANIEL A 3920 BEECHWOOD PL, RIVERSIDE, CA 92506, 1769.36, 189.84, 106.00, 338.51, 500.00, $2,903.71. 12/01/17, 12/08/17, 12/15/17 CN 21029

T.S. No.: 2017-01752-CA A.P.N.: 256-191-69-00 Property Address: 709 Puebla Street, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Brad E. Bischke and Rachel Bischke, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/02/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0698731 in book —, page— and further modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded December 7, 2009 as Instrument Number 2009-0675770 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/28/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 440,166.92 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 709 Puebla Street, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 256-191-69-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 440,166.92. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01752-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 14, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/01/17, 12/08/17, 12/15/17 CN 21027

T.S. No. 060088-CA APN: 106-420-39-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/5/2018 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/9/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0563223, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARILYN S. COBB AND JIMMY L. COBB WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 926 BUENA SUERTE FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $313,087.34 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 060088-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 903302 12/01/17, 12/08/17, 12/15/17 CN 21026

T.S. No. 055509-CA APN: 679-200-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/11/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/5/2018 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/17/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0067289, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ARNOLD LEE K GUNN III UNMARRIED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1603 REFLECTION ST SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $623,761.53 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 055509-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 903104 12/01/17, 12/08/17, 12/15/17 CN 21024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-11-464307-RM Order No.: 110396397-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/23/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHERRY R. DONNELL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 9/26/2002 as Instrument No. 2002-0831263 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/27/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $558,639.66 The purported property address is: 1618 BUTTERCUP ROAD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 257-431-14-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-11-464307-RM. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-11-464307-RM IDSPub #0134213 12/1/2017 12/8/2017 12/15/2017 CN 21023

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2017 AT 1:00 PM, THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD BY WAY OF AUCTION: HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE, CLOTHING, EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, LAMPS, KITCHEN ACCESSORIES, MATTRESSES, BOX SPRINGS, BEDS, PAINTINGS, AND MORE FROM 3,000 SF HOME ON FIRECREST WAY, FALLBROOK, CA. LOCATION: ZIPPY SHELL STORAGE FACILITY, 20590 CEREAL ST. #200, LAKE ELSINORE, CA 92530. CALL DAVID KAMM AT (310) 413-0750 FOR DETAILS. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE DISPOSED OF PURSUANT TO C.C.C. §1988 12/15/17, 12/22/17 CN 21086

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on December 26, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2014 Nissan Altima; Lic.# 7CYE638; VIN; 1N4AL3AP7EC202421. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $6,140.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 12/15/17 CN 21084

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF YVONNE C. YARBROUGH Case# 37-2017-00047251-PR-LA-CTL ROA #1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Yvonne C. Yarbrough. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gina A. Yarbrough, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Gina A. Yarbrough, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caroline L. Morrison Palecek, Morrison & Associates LLP, 514 Via de la Valle #208 Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17 CN 21081

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHARON M. FISHBECK Case# 37-2017-00046906-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sharon M. Fishbeck. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Don V. Fishbeck, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Don V. Fishbeck, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave. #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17 CN 21080

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DORIS MAE BLENKHORN Case# 37-2017-00041415-PR-LS-CTL ROA #11 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Doris Mae Blenkhorn. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Craig Blenkhorn, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Craig Blenkhorn, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret G. Lodise 350 S. Grand Ave. #3500 Los Angeles, CA 90071-3475 Telephone: 213.617.2950 12/15/17, 12/22/17, 12/29/17 CN 21079

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on December 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at above address as follows: Furniture, Garden Tools, Motorcycle Gear, electronics, shelves, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, luggage belonging to the following: Unit Name 300 Ortiz, Jose 403 Cervantes, Omar 541 Magbata, Dennis & Torres, Marisol Auction held by West Coast Auctions, Lic. A2292 760-724-0423 12/08/17, 12/15/17 CN 21054

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00045071-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ju Sang Park and Jung Ju Song on behalf of minors filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Junseong Park changed to proposed name: Junseong Andrew Park; b. Present name: Junhyeong Park changed to proposed name: Junhyeong Thomas Park. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 01, 2018 at 9:30 AM Dept. 27 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Nov 28, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21052

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAROMIR ASTL Case# 37-2017-00045960-PR-LA-CTL ROA #1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jaromir Astl. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Martin Astl, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Martin Astl, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kimberley V. Deede 707 Broadway #1750 San Diego CA 92103

Telephone: 619.398-3365 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21051

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ADA M. DeFRANCEAUX Case # 37-2017-00045062-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ada. M DeFranceaux. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Donald M. DeFranceaux in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Donald M. DeFranceaux be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. he petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan. 18, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502, Room Judge Longstreth located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K. Nssiri, Esq. Capital Legacy Law Inc. 2794 Gateway Rd #101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.979.1280 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21050

AMENEDED SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00031133-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MARK ORONOZ, and Does 1 through 100, inclusive; MARK PATRICK ORONOZ, et al.; MITCHELL ORONOZ, and DOES 1 through 100 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): BRADLEY DETWILER; GARRETT DETWILER, BY BRADLEY DETWILER, GUARDIAN AD LITEM NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): John H. Mitchell, Attorney at Law 333 City Blvd West #1815 Orange CA 92868 Telephone: 714.972.9000 Date: (Fecha), 09/09/16 AMENDED Date: 07/10/17 Clerk (Secretario), by C. Terriquez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21049

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 12/01/17, 12/08/17, 12/15/17 CN 21028

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030041 Filed: Dec 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walkabout Designs. Located at: 2552 Arnott St., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wayne Christopher Riehm, 2552 Arnott St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wayne Christopher Reihm, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028826 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pocket Bread. Located at: 3141 Lighthouse Ridge Ln., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McLain T Parker, 3900 Lomaland Dr., San Diego CA 92106; 2. Jacob Chapin, 3141 Lighthouse Ridge Ln., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/McLain T Parker, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029696 Filed: Dec 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outside the Box Professional Organizing. Located at: 3950 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: 855 Main Ave. #K-359, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amanda Kelley Foster, 3950 S Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/17 S/Amanda Kelley Foster, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029418 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miller & Willits Accountants. Located at: 1012 Second St. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Willits & Madden PC, 1012 Second St. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/17 S/Clayton S Willits, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029228 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MESH Partners. Located at: 465 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edith Molina Rivera, 24702 Vista Verde Dr., Murrieta CA 92562; 2. Pamella Jean, 465 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Edith Molina Rivera, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21093

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030099 Filed: Dec 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. King Cab. Located at: 7345 Melodia Ter., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Christopher Tufts, 7345 Melodia Ter., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/14 S/Scott Christopher Tufts, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029644 Filed: Dec 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fry’s Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 1240 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Fry, 1240 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jake Fry, 1240 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/17 S/Gregory Fry, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9030112 Filed: Dec 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Champagne Lakes R V Resort. Located at: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Champagne Lakes RV Resort Property Inc., 26944 Camino de Estrella #A, Capistrano Beach CA 92624. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/08 S/Charles J Williams, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029047 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Constant Surveillance; B. Constant Surveillance Private Security; C. Silver Shadow Logistics. Located at: 3900 Bedford Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5771, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sam George Uribe, 3900 Bedford Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/17 S/Sam George Uribe, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029559 Filed: Dec 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BoxDrop San Diego. Located at: 762 N Johnson Ave. #101, El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Daniel Delano, 10505 Share Ct, Santee CA 92071; 2. Jeanne Falstron Ross, 534 Via de la Valle #B, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Ryan Daniel Delano, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029493 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barry’s Restore It All. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barry Scott Feinman, 2382 Camino Vida Roble #E, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barry Scott Feinman, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17, 01/05/18 CN 21087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028848 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tomahawk Pallet Inc. Located at: 750 B St. #3308, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tomahawk Pallet Inc., 750 B St. #3308, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tayde Aburto, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029394 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Specialty Auto Collision Works. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/17 S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029144 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. See of Art Creative. Located at: 609 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kurt Matthew Knipe, 609 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kurt Matthew Knipe, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029055 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rowletts Landscape Maintenance; B. Rowletts Landscaping. Located at: 3480 Adams St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Guy Michael Rowlett, 3480 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Guy Michael Rowlett, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028827 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Remita Health. Located at: 8765 Aero Dr. #226, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. HealthEssentials LLC, 3401 W Sunflower Ave. #225, Santa Ana CA 92704. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/17 S/Richard Slager, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028916 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One2Go Thai Kitchen. Located at: 191 N El Camino Real #110, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eddie Jake, 7561 Windsong Rd., San Diego CA 92126; 2. Rungratsami Uengrangsi, 4752 Lake Forest Ave., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eddie Jake, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029433 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Offshore Landscaping. Located at: 1621 Debann Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 376, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carter G Painter, 1621 Debann Rd., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/17 S/Carter G Painter, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029434 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean View Landscaping. Located at: 961 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 376, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carter G Painter, 961 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carter Painter, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028620 Filed: Nov 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at: 1465 Encinitas Blvd #E, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. R & V Mexican Food Inc., 1465 Encinitas Blvd #E, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/99 S/Jose de Jesus Dominguez, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029114 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Matrix Consulting. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #15, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Elizabeth Witt, 4097 Canyon de Oro, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Sarah Elizabeth Witt, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029036 Filed: Nov 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kinesiology Consultants; B. Enhanced Health & Fitness. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte H-1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie Walker, 1271 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Natalie Walker, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028534 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jeffrey Franc Estate Buyers. Located at: 2424 Vista Way #315, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeff Kornblum Franc, 2072 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/17 S/Jeff Kornblum Franc, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029393 Filed: Dec 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jades Essential Boutique. Located at: 3799 Cherrystone St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jade Marie Hernandez, 3799 Cherrystone St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Marie Hernandez, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027820 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Handyman Services; B. Painting Services; C. Painting Services; D. Estate Services; E. Korn Group. Located at: 18163 Via de Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 370, 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis E Korn, 18163 Via de Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis E Korn, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029522 Filed: Dec 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giannini Counseling and Consultation Services. Located at: 3150 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2040 Freedom Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Ann Giannini, 2040 Freedom Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/05/12 S/Karen Ann Giannini, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029113 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C & E Capital Investments Group. Located at: 15969 Avenida Venusto #1528, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: PO Box 420371, San Diego CA 92142. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacquelyn Celeste Boyle, 15969 Avenida Venusto #1528, San Diego CA 92128; 2. Catherine Elise Thompson, 15969 Avenida Venusto #1528, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Jacquelyn Celeste Boyle, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21059

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029267 Filed: Nov 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APT Design Studio. Located at: 1185 Linda Vista Dr. #A, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Langmead Inc., 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Tamara Landmead, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21058

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9029160 Filed: Nov 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AA Construction. Located at: 420 Garfield St. #E, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adam Altamirano, 420 Garfield St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/29/17 S/Adam Altamirano, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/17 CN 21057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027108 Filed: Nov 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MOOV. Located at: 2820 Camino del Rio South #314, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Long, 1745 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Long, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028111 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Waltman Design. Located at: 1596 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 492 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Michael Waltman, 492 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/17 S/Andrew Michael Waltman, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028399 Filed: Nov 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Halliday Center; B. Psychotherapy and Wellness. Located at: 355 Santa Fe Dr. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 895, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Halliday Center for Psychotherapy Wellness Inc., 355 Santa Fe Dr. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Debra M Halliday, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028086 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Clardy Group. Located at: 7064 Cordgrass Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KAAM Group Inc., 7064 Cordgrass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Keith Clardy, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21036

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028676 Filed: Nov 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunquest. Located at: 5864 Owens Ave. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Celestar Inc., 5864 Owens Ave. #102, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/James Clelland, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028724 Filed: Nov 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sequoyah Consulting Group. Located at: 2327 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231844, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Keith Pinkstaff, 2327 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; Monique Sarah Pinkstaff, 2327 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Keith Pinkstaff, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21034

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028585 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Star Publications. Located at: 7314 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Virginia Lea Ghoniem, Trustee of the Ghoniem Family Trust Dated 10/21/2015, 7314 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Nasr M. Ghoniem, Trustee of the Ghoniem Family Trust Dated 10/21/2015, 7314 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Virginia Lea Ghoniem, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028856 Filed: Nov 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ComForCare Home Care-Del Mar. Located at: 9747 Businesspark Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: 1525 Northrim Ct. #237, San Diego CA 92111. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fayaman Inc. 1525 Northrim Ct. #237, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/27/17 S/Faezeh Nemati Kachaei, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21032

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028537 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CGK Control Systems; B. CGK Controls. Located at: 7968 Arjons Dr. #A112, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CGK Consulting Group Inc., 7968 Arjons Dr. #A112, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Seth W Kahle, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22/17 CN 21031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027806 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Witkin Real Estate. Located at: 607 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Allen Witkin, 607 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/10 S/Brian Allen Witkin, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028004 Filed: Nov 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Webb Cleff Architecture and Engineering. Located at: 515 Encinitas Blvd #201, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. StudioWC, 515 Encinitas Blvd #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/10 S/Debra Vaughan-Cleff, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028101 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uptown New York Style; B. A Divas Hidden Hair. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 2914 Luciernaga St #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Uptown New York Style, 2914 Luciernaga St. #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/17 S/Louticia Grier, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027745 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travis’s Mobile Car Care. Located at: 1206 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Travis Paine, 1206 Santa Fe, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Steven Travis Paine, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027879 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal FRP & Acoustics. Located at: 429 Garey Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aaron M Sellers, 429 Garey Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron M Sellers, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028009 Filed: Nov 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skin by Crystal Dawn. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Dawn Moore, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/17 S/Crystal Dawn Moore, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027295 Filed: Nov 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pawsitive Pet Spa. Located at: 462 Valerie Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alana Lariviere, 462 Valerie Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/30/17 S/Alana Lariviere, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028448 Filed: Nov 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Commercial and Home Vacuum Repair and Carpet Cleaning; B. PCH Equipment. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin S Allen, 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin S Allen, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028368 Filed: Nov 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jeffrey McLean Marketing; B. Jeff McLean Marketing. Located at: 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #235, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Growth Launchpad LLC, 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #235, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/17 S/Jeff McLean, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026581 Filed: Oct 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JB Properties. Located at: 1081 Borden Rd. #103, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NCAB Inc., 1081 Borden Rd. #103, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/11 S/Joseph R Boozer, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028151 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I-5 Bail Bonds. Located at: 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Michael Chaney, 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/11 S/Todd Michael Chaney, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028053 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D’sign Jewelry. Located at: 413 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naciye Digdem Brott, 413 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Naciye Digdem Brott, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028150 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chaney Electric. Located at: 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Michael Chaney, 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/86 S/Todd Michael Chaney, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028511 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prospect Loop. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-622, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamiak LLC, 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/28/11 S/Matthew Stansell, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028358 Filed: Nov 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wireless Sensor Technologies. Located at: 1020 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John R Conkle, 1020 Glen Arbor Dr. Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Thomas J Birnhaum, 220 Mountain Springs Dr., Santa Cruz CA 95060; 3. Otto J Gregory, 1499 Ocean Rd. #154, Narragansett RI 02882. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John R Conkle, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027066 Filed: Nov 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T.E.A. Integrative Medicine; B. Traditional East Asian Integrative Medicine. Located at: 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Kristin McDaniel, 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas Ca 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Kristin McDaniel, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028549 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Counseling, A Professional Clinical Counselor Corporation. Located at: 731 S Hwy 101 Ste. 1E #11, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 234033, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leucadia Counseling, A Professional Clinical Counselor Corporation, 731 S Hwy 101 Ste. 1E #11, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenifer R Finkelstein, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9024281 Filed: Sep 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Films. Located at: 1740 La Costa Meadows #O, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Franco, 1756 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Allan Chua, 7803 Cantella St. #6, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/23/17 S/Nicole Franco, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21001