Drunk driver gets prison for fatally striking joggers in Vista

VISTA — A drunk driver who lost control of his SUV and plowed into a married couple jogging along a busy Vista street, killing the husband, was sentenced Dec. 8 to seven years, eight months in state prison.

Abraham Juarez, 25, pleaded guilty in September to gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce said Juarez was drinking beers by himself at a microbrewery before getting in his Jeep Grand Cherokee and speeding down Melrose Drive about 6:30 p.m. on June 2.

Juarez jumped the curb and drove up on the sidewalk just north of Shadowridge Drive, fatally striking 40-year-old Nanglee Vang.

Vang’s wife Molly was seriously injured but survived. The couple had been married 17 years and had five children.

Bruce said Juarez had been going as fast as 80 mph before the deadly incident. The defendant’s blood-alcohol content was .18 percent at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit for driving, the prosecutor said.