Winds, fire threat, prompt trail closures in Encinitas

Encinitas is temporarily closing some popular trails in the wake of high wind and fire dangers over the next few days.

Santa Ana conditions, which have sparked several large wildfires throughout Southern California, have prompted a red-flag and high-wind warning across San Diego County.

Encinitas, in response, announced they would close the recreation trails at Lot 15 off of Lynwood Drive and Indian Head Canyon off of Quail Hollow Drive until 6 p.m. Dec. 7.

The city has also opened two evacuation gates in Olivenhain off of Lone Jack Road and Double LL Ranch Road, and will keep them open until the winds subside.

The Fire Department and Public Works Department have increased their front line staff in preparation for response to severe weather-related incidents, such as possible wildfires, fallen trees, downed power lines, and power outages.

Regionally, San Diego Gas & Electric has preemptively cut power to several communities in East County to lower the threat of wildfires being sparked by downed power lines.