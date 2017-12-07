The Big Band Express makes a Ranch stop

RANCHO SANTA FE — Big Band aficionados made a beeline for the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club on Nov. 12 escaping to a musical era. The theme for the evening was “Dance to the Music of our Soldiers.”

More than 75 guests of all ages were in attendance. Everyone joined in on the fun dancing East Coast, West Coast swing, the cha cha, and everything in between. No one had to be a dance pro on the dance floor — the goal was to have a great time.

A 16-piece orchestra led by Monty Conley of the Big Band Express provided the entertainment.

Every Sunday, the band plays at the Encinitas Elks Lodge. However, on that particular Sunday there was a conflict, and Sharon Alix of Rancho Santa Fe decided to help out by seeing if The Garden Club building was available.

And it was.

Alix is a sponsor for the band and shared that she and her husband enjoy The Big Band Express.

“We dance there every Sunday at the Encinitas Elks Lodge,” she said.

Alix was delighted to bring the band to the Ranch. According to Alix, this is the fourth time they have played there.

Alix said what makes this event so unique is that it’s a dance party.

“This event is for dancers, and it’s just exhilarating,” Alix said. “The charge is only $10 per person.”

People don’t need to bring a dance partner — other dancers will be there when they arrive. In fact, Alix’s husband is one of those people who welcomes the newbies.

For information about The Big Band Express and their Sunday dances, visit www.thebigbandexpress.com.