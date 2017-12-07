SDUHSD to decide electoral districts Dec. 14

ENCINITAS — The future electoral districts for San Dieguito Union High School District board races will be decided Dec. 14, as the school board completes two months of hearings and workshops.

School board members will choose their final electoral map from eight that were submitted by staff and with information from the public. Originally, the school district was going to consider three staff-generated maps, but five additional maps have been created over the past two meetings.

They will also vote on the sequence of the elections.

Six of the maps have San Dieguito High School Academy fall in District 1, where Maureen Muir resides. In the other two iterations, “Cranberry 1,” and “Tan,” the school is in John Salazar’s district.

Seven of the eight variations of the maps place the five current trustees in different districts of similar population sizes. The Tan District would pit Beth Hergesheimer and Maureen Muir in District 2 and John Salazar and Joyce Dallesandro in District 3.

Seven of the eight maps would have Districts 1, 3 and 5 up for election in 2018 and Districts 2 and 4 in 2018. The other has Districts 1, 4 and 5 up in 2018 and 2 and 3 in 2020. In the eighth map, Districts 1 and 4 would be open districts.

The region’s largest high school district is pre-emptively moving forward with the transition from at-large elections to ones where voters choose a trustee based on their region after several cities in North County faced the threat of litigation if they didn’t make the switch.

The school board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the district board room at 710 Encinitas Blvd.